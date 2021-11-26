Black Friday 2021 is here—shop 375+ epic deals from Amazon, Target, Walmart, Nordstrom and more

Black Friday 2021 deals are here.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It's the moment shoppers have been waiting for: Black Friday 2021 has truly kicked off. At Reviewed, we love great deals on amazing products, and with holiday shopping kicking off in earnest, we've compiled a comprehensive guide to all the cream-of-the-crop best Black Friday 2021 deals, the most jaw-dropping sales and answered all your questions about what, where and when to shop.

Black Friday officially starts today, Friday, November 26. Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart have all released new deals for the massive savings event. We're tracking down the best ones from the big chains to the small retailers, so whether you're looking for a gift for loved ones, some top-tier tech or some holiday-gathering style, we've got you covered.

We've rounded up the best of the best Black Friday 2021 deals here. Check back often—we'll be adding new deals and updating this list with the latest sales and savings through Cyber Monday. Happy shopping!

Update 2:30PM EST: We're tracking all of the best Black Friday 2021 deals live through the day. We'll be updating this post live through Cyber Monday and will note any major changes to prices or availability, and will add new deals throughout! - Amanda Tarlton, Shopping Editor

The 10 best Black Friday 2021 deals

Shop deals on the hottest tech, must-have gifts and more this Black Friday.
1. New Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon for $159 (Save $90)

2. Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds at Amazon for $99.95 with coupon code BYZPPJADUODB (Save $50 and get a $10 Amazon credit)

3. 1 year of Hulu for 99 cents a month (Save $72)

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB Unlocked at Samsung from $299.99 with trade-in (Save $100)

5. TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV for $338 at Walmart (Save $40)

6. Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand Bundle at Solo Stove for $259.99 (Save $160)

7. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush at Amazon for $34.88 (Save $25.11)

8. eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S at Amazon for $137.98 (Save $92.01)

9. Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips 20 Treatments + Crest 3d White 1-Hour Express Whitestrips 2 Treatments for $27.96 at Amazon (Save $20.03)

10. lululemon Women’s Wunder Under Hi-Rise Tight 25 Inches at lululemon for $69 (Save $29)

The best Black Friday tech deals

Black Friday 2021: The best deals on Apple Watches, iPads, AirPods Pro, and more.
The best Black Friday headphone deals

Save big on top-tier headphones from Sony, Beats, Apple and more for Black Friday.
The best Black Friday laptop deals

Credit: Reviewed / Samsung Shoppers can find deals on the Galaxy Book Pro 360.
The best Black Friday TV deals

These are the best Black Friday TV deals you can shop right now.
The best Black Friday kitchen deals

Save on the Instant pot, air fryers, the Always Pan and more.
The best Black Friday vacuum deals

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is really good at avoiding pet accidents and self-emptying&#x002014;and it&#39;s on sale.
The best Black Friday fashion deals

Shop fashion deals for everyone on your list (and you, too).
Women’s clothing

Men’s clothing

Purses and wallets

The best Black Friday shoe deals

Shop deals on sneakers, boots, flats and more this Black Friday,
The best Black Friday parenting deals

Get toys, advent calendars, LEGOs, art supplies and more during Black Friday 2021.
The best Black Friday lifestyle deals

Shop markdowns on lifestyle apps, fitness necessities and more.
The best Black Friday bedding and bath deals

Black Friday mattress deals are impressive this year.
The best Black Friday home and furniture deals

Find furniture like recliners, sofas and sofa beds for less during these Black Friday 2021 sales.
The best Black Friday appliance deals

Save thousands on appliances during Black Friday.
The best Black Friday beauty deals

Shop the best beauty deals from Ulta, Sephora and more.
The best Black Friday streaming deals

Save on Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock and more.
The best Black Friday gaming and game deals

Save on these killer games during Black Friday.
The best Black Friday outdoor and sports deals

Save on outdoor and sports gear for the whole family.
The best Black Friday sales

These are the best Black Friday deals to shop from Keurig, All-Clad and more.
  • Academy Sports: Get up to 50% off clothing from Nike, Adidas, North Face, Under Armor and more. You can also get $100 off outdoor cooking essentials.

  • AeroGarden: Save as much as 50% on garden products during the Black Friday Doorbuster sale.

  • All-Clad: Get customer-favorites from All-Clad for massive price cuts during this early Black Friday All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale.

  • Amazon: Every day, Amazon marks down tech products, kitchen essentials, personal care items, fashion, beauty and games for one day only.

  • AncestryDNA: Score the DNA test kit our tester loved for as little as $59—$40 off the full $99 list price—and save up to 50% on gift subscriptions during the AncestryDNA Black Friday sale.

  • Apt2B: Shop the Black Friday sale for sitewide savings of up to 20%, meanwhile save 25% on orders of $3,499 or more and snag 30% off orders of $4,999 or more.

  • Athleta: Save 20% on Reviewed-approved leggings, jackets and athleisure of all kinds.

  • Avocado: Snag a cozy, customer-favorite mattress from Avocado during the sleep retailer's early Black Friday mattress sale. Though December 6, you can save $125 on hybrid and latex mattresses with coupon code SAVEBIG and get as much as $300 off luxury plush mattresses with promo code BFBLISS.

  • Away: Save up to 40% on suitcases and accessories through November 29.

  • Beautyrest: Take as much as $300 off Beautyrest Black and Black Hybrid mattress, and as much as $200 off Harmony Lux and Harmony Lux Hybrid mattresses until December 6.

  • Best Buy: The tech retailer is offering a plethora of items on sale before the shopping holiday, including a stylish set of headphones for $150 off.

  • Big Blanket: Snag Black Friday prices on cozy throws from Big Blanket. During the brand's Black Friday Early Access sale, shoppers can save $30 on purchases of $100 or more, $60 on purchases on $200 or more and $100 on purchases of $325 or more.

  • Brooklinen: Brooklinen makes our favorite sheet set and pillow protector (among other favorites) and through November 30, you can take 20% off sitewide.

  • Caraway: Save as much as 20% on nonstick cookware and bakeware pieces our tester called "healthy, clean and gorgeous to boot."

  • Casper: Now through November 30, customers can save up to 30% on mattresses from Casper.

  • Coach: Save as much as 50% on a Coach purse, wallet or more—and shipping is free on all orders. There's an extended return policy too, so you can pick out gifts stress-free.

  • Coach Outlet: Score a Coach purse for up to 70% off right now. Another 25% percent will be taken off in your cart. This massive Black Friday 2021 sale includes markdowns on handbags, crossbodies, shoulder bags and more.

  • Coop Home Goods: Refresh your home for the holidays with markdowns on pillows (including our very favorite pillow) and bedding from Coop. For a limited time you can save up to 40% sitewide when you enter promo code FRIYAY at checkout.

  • Chewy: Shop holiday gifts for your pets at can't-beat prices at Chewy. Right now, you can pick up toys, treats and more for your furry friend at up to 50% off during the retailer's Early Cyber Deals event.

  • Crutchfield: Save $500 on a Sennheiser soundbar and shop deals on Bose headphones and audio sunglasses and more.

  • Dermstore: Take up to 30% off skincare with coupon code BLACK.

  • Echo Terra Beds: Get ready for refreshing sleep. You can score a latex mattress from Eco Terra Beds for $150 off with discount code BF150.

  • Eddie Bauer: Get 50% off select items at Eddie Bauer—and free shipping on orders of $49 or more—or use the promo code THANKSGIVING50 to take an extra 50% off clearance.

  • Etsy: Save up to 60% at select shops during the Cyber Deals sale.

  • Girlfriend Collective: Take 30% sitewide on the activewear brand's leggings, sports bras and more—they're made with 90% recycled materials and our writer swears by them.

  • GlassesUSA: GlassesUSA is Reviewed-approved for affordable eyewear, and through December 1, you can save 65% on eyeglasses and sunglasses frames with basic prescription lenses with code EARLY65, or take 40% off sunglasses and eyeglasses from designer labels with code DESIGNER40. If you're really in the giving mood, use code BOGOFREE to get buy one, get one free glasses and sunglasses as well as free shipping.

  • Gravity Blanket: Use code BLACKFRIDAY30 to save 30% on the weighted blanket we loved and more.

  • Headspace: Save 60% on a monthly subscription and 50% on an annual subscription to our favorite meditation app.

  • HSN: Snag early Black Friday markdowns on must-have holiday gifts, home essentials, fashion pieces and so much more.

  • Hunt a Killer: Our writer loved this interactive mystery box, and through November 25, you can save 30% on a six-month season subscription.

  • JCPenney: Shop markdowns across jewelry, toys, home appliances and more at JCPenney.

  • Kate Spade Surprise: Shop discounts on purses, totes, wallets and more—including on the line's whimsical Minnie Mouse and Arctic Friends collections.

  • Keurig: Need a holiday gift for the coffee lover in your life? Now through November 26, you can save as much as 25% on coffee machines and K-Cups at Keurig when you enter discount code TIMETOSAVE21 at checkout.

  • Leesa: Score a luxury mattress from Leesa for up to $600 and take 20% off bundles.

  • Lowe's: Refresh your home for the holidays with major savings on appliances, tools and more at the early Lowe's Black Friday sale.

  • Macy's: Shop the retailer's Black Friday Early Access sale for deep discounts on holiday gifts and must-have pieces for your home, kitchen and closet.

  • Madewell: Take 30% off all purchases through today with coupon code OHJOY.

  • Melissa & Doug: Snag customer-favorite Melissa & Doug toys at buy one, get one 50% off when you used coupon code BFBOGO at checkout.

  • Michael Kors: Shop the Michael Kors sale section for markdowns of as much as 70% on purses, wallets and more for the site's Holiday Head Start sale.

  • The Mirror: Through November 29, shoppers can save $500 on the cult-favorite smart tech workout screen and get free shipping and installation (a $250 value) when they enter coupon code HOLIDAY21 at checkout.

  • Nectar: Score a Black Friday mattress deal when you take $100 off and get $399 worth of accessories (including a sheet set, mattress protector and pillows) for free with your purchase.

  • Nest Bedding: Take 20% off luxury mattresses or a sheet and duvet set.

  • Nordstrom: Shop up to 50% off Black Friday deals on fashion finds and home favorites at Nordstrom's constantly refreshed sale section.

  • NordicTrack: Shop the NordicTrack Black Friday 2021 sale and snag our favorite treadmill, the NordicTrack Commercial 1750, for a $300 discount.

  • Our Place: Shop discounts on home goods and snag the Instagram-famous Always Pan for under $100 through Cyber Monday on November 29.

  • Overstock: Snag big savings on furniture and home goods during Overstock's Black Friday sale. During the deal, you can take home furniture, home décor, bedding and more for up to 70% off.

  • Puffy: Refresh your sleep set up with savings of up to $300 on mattresses from Puffy and as much as $455 worth of free sleep accessories, including pillows and sheets. Meanwhile, use code USAT350 at checkout to snag an extra $50 off your purchase.

  • Purple Mattress: Get $600 off mattresses and bundles during Purple’s Black Friday sale.

  • QVC: Shop the website's Black Friday Sale Price event for hundreds of markdowns on electronics, fashion, beauty pieces, home items and more.

  • Saatva: If you want to upgrade your sleep set-up, we have good news: You can save 10% sitewide right now—and 15% on orders above $2,750.

  • Samsung: Snag deals on TVs, appliances, laptops and more during the Early Black Friday sales event.

  • Serta: Buy any iComfort Mattress and Serta will give you a bedding bundle (valued at as much as $799) as well as a free foundation through December 6.

  • Simmons: Get 20% off sitewide on mattress and more through November 29.

  • SiO Beauty: Get 25% off site wide on wrinkle-smoothing patches for eyes, chest, neck and more.

  • Snowe: Take 20% off home goods and get free shipping, too, through November 30 at 2:59AM EST.

  • Solo Stove: Save as much as 35% on the smokeless fire pits our head of product and development called the "favorite thing I bought during the pandemic" (and 45% on fire pit bundles) through December 5 at Solo Stove.

  • Sur La Table: Gear up for Thanksgiving with top-tier cookware, kitchen tools, knives, bakeware and more for Sur La Table at up to 55% off.

  • Target: With markdowns already happening—and new ones dropping every Sunday—Target has the wishlist covered with buys in tech, home goods, fashion and more.

  • Tory Burch: Take 30% off purchases of $250 or more—and as much as 50% off sale styles.

  • Tuft & Needle: Tuft & Needle makes our favorite mattress in a box and right now, you can save as much as 35% on mattresses and 20% on other products during the Black Friday sale through November 28.

  • USA Today: Get a digital subscription to USA Today for just $1 a week for 52 weeks, then $9.99 per month.

  • Victoria's Secret: Shop markdowns across the site, including deep discounts on bras, leggings and more, and $10 off pajama sets.

  • Walmart: Shop the sitewide Black Friday sale and save big across all categories.

  • Wayfair: Scoop early-access Black Friday discounts right now at Wayfair. The online retailer is offering as much as 80% off furniture, bedding, kitchen items and more during its Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale.

  • Zappos: Save as much as 50% on shoes, apparel and homegoods from the online megastore during its Black Friday sale.

What is Black Friday?

Walmart&#39;s Black Friday 2021 deals feature everything from hefty air fryers to tiny wireless earbuds, shop the savings today!
Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November, after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will be emphasizing online shopping.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday falls on Friday, November 26, 2021. Cyber Monday will take place on Monday, November 29, 2021. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year, Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2021 sales start?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. With ongoing supply chain issues, we expect to see stores start their sales sooner and end them later. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin in mid-October, with popular retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, offering up tons of epic deals.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 29, 2021. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some bargains stick around through the end of the following week.

What stores offer Black Friday 2021 deals?

Nearly every retailer from big box stores, like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target, and start-ups, like Leesa, Casper and Our Place, offer some sort of promotion during Black Friday.

During Black Friday, we expect retailers to limit the availability of the very best doorbuster deals—and they may run out quickly.

To ensure that you’ll be able to check out with ease, make sure your shipping and payment information is up to date at the retailers you intend to shop. Be aware of how much cash back your credit cards will net for each retailer, or if there are benefits you’d like to use (for instance, some credit cards offer extended warranties for certain products purchased).

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free, month-long trial. The subscription is $6.49 for students and $5.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance. For everyone else, an Amazon Prime subscription will cost $12.99 per month, or $119 per year. This subscription gets you free two-day shipping, plus tons of other benefits, including Prime Gaming, Prime Video and access to Amazon’s Lightning deals.

If you're planning on shopping Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the optimal time to start or renew your Prime membership would be Monday, November 1. However, we recommend shopping early this year to avoid any supply issues.

