Black Friday 2021 is here—shop 375+ epic deals from Amazon, Target, Walmart, Nordstrom and more
It's the moment shoppers have been waiting for: Black Friday 2021 has truly kicked off. At Reviewed, we love great deals on amazing products, and with holiday shopping kicking off in earnest, we've compiled a comprehensive guide to all the cream-of-the-crop best Black Friday 2021 deals, the most jaw-dropping sales and answered all your questions about what, where and when to shop.
Black Friday officially starts today, Friday, November 26. Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart have all released new deals for the massive savings event. We're tracking down the best ones from the big chains to the small retailers, so whether you're looking for a gift for loved ones, some top-tier tech or some holiday-gathering style, we've got you covered.
We've rounded up the best of the best Black Friday 2021 deals here. Check back often—we'll be adding new deals and updating this list with the latest sales and savings through Cyber Monday. Happy shopping!
Update 2:30PM EST: We're tracking all of the best Black Friday 2021 deals live through the day. We'll be updating this post live through Cyber Monday and will note any major changes to prices or availability, and will add new deals throughout! - Amanda Tarlton, Shopping Editor
The 10 best Black Friday 2021 deals
1. New Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon for $159 (Save $90)
2. Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds at Amazon for $99.95 with coupon code BYZPPJADUODB (Save $50 and get a $10 Amazon credit)
3. 1 year of Hulu for 99 cents a month (Save $72)
4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB Unlocked at Samsung from $299.99 with trade-in (Save $100)
5. TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV for $338 at Walmart (Save $40)
6. Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand Bundle at Solo Stove for $259.99 (Save $160)
7. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush at Amazon for $34.88 (Save $25.11)
8. eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S at Amazon for $137.98 (Save $92.01)
9. Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips 20 Treatments + Crest 3d White 1-Hour Express Whitestrips 2 Treatments for $27.96 at Amazon (Save $20.03)
10. lululemon Women’s Wunder Under Hi-Rise Tight 25 Inches at lululemon for $69 (Save $29)
The best Black Friday tech deals
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker at Best Buy for $19.99 (Save $20)
Anker Nano USB C Charger 20W, Pack of 2 for $20.29 (Save $10.70)
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) at Target for $24.99 (Save $24.01)
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) Smart Speaker at Target for $24.99 (Save $25)
Google Nest Hub 2 at Bed Bath & Beyond for $49.99 (Save $50)
Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation) Smart Display at Target for $49.99 (Save $50)
Kindle with Built-in Front Light at Amazon for $49.99 (Save $40)
Amazon eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Extender at Amazon for $53 (Save $36)
Google Nest Audio at Bed Bath & Beyond for $59.99 (Save $40)
Logitech MX Master 3 for Business Mouse at Walmart for $86.39 (Save $21.59)
Seagate Game Drive 4TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD, Designed For Xbox One at Amazon for $99.99 (Save $50)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 at Samsung from $129.99 with trade-in (Save $25 to $275)
Straight Talk Apple iPhone 12 Mini 64GB Prepaid Smartphone at Walmart for $299 (Save $200)
Apple 21.5-Inch iMac Desktop Computer at Best Buy for $999.99 (Save $500)
Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi and 128GB at Best Buy for $999.99 (Save $100)
Samsung The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector at Samsung from $2,499.99 (Save $1,000 to $1,500)
The best Black Friday headphone deals
Jabra Elite 85T Wireless Certified Refurbished Earbuds at eBay for $89.99 (Save $140)
Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds at Amazon for $99.95 with coupon code BYZPPJADUODB (Save $50 and get a $10 Amazon credit)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) at Target for $114.99 (Save $15)
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones at Target for $149.99 (Save $100)
Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones II at Target for $179.99 (Save $120)
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones at Best Buy for $248 (Save $101.99)
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones at Best Buy for $249.98 (Save $150)
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones at Amazon for $279 (Save $50)
The best Black Friday laptop deals
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Samsung $49.99 with trade-in (Save $150 to $500)
Lenovo Flex 3 11-Inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Laptop at Best Buy for $149 (save $230)
Microsoft 12.4-Inch Touch-Screen Surface Laptop Go at Best Buy (10th Generation) for $549.99 (Save $150)
Microsoft 12.3-Inch Surface Pro 7 (10th Generation) for $699.99 at Best Buy (Save $200)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 at Samsung from $1,009.99 with trade-in (Save $40 to $320)
Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch Display with Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 16GB Memory and 512GB SSD at Best Buy for $1,299.99 (Save $500)
Samsung 15-Inch Galaxy Book Pro 360 1TB and 32-Inch M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor Bundle at Samsung for $1,379.98 (Save $570)
Apple MacBook Pro 16-Inch Display with Touch Bar, Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M and 512GB SSD at Best Buy for $1,799 (Save $600)
The best Black Friday TV deals
TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series HD Smart Roku TV at Target for $159.99 (Save $50)
RCA 58-Inch 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV at Target for $379.99 (Save $220)
TCL 55-Inch Class 55S435 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV at Target for $379.99 (Save $140)
Vizio 50-Inch V-Series 4K/HDR Smart TV at Target for $399.99 (Save $20)
Samsung The Frame TV at Samsung from $449.99 (Save $150 to $1,000)
TCL 65-Inch 65S435 Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV at Target for $499.99 (Save $220)
Vizio 65-inch Class V-Series 4K HDR Smart TV at Best Buy for $499.99 (Save $130)
Hisense 65A6G 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility (2021 Model) at Amazon for $499.99 (Save $100)
VIZIO 55-Inch M-Series 4K UHD Quantum LED HDR Smart TV with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast Built-in at Amazon for $529.99 (Save $220)
LG 55-Inch 55NANO75 NanoCell 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV at Target for $599.99 (Save $100)
Samsung 65-Inch UN65AU8000 Smart 4K UHD TV at Target for $699.99 (Save $100)
LG 70-Inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV at Best Buy for $749.99 (Save $450)
Samsung 43-Inch The Serif QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV at Samsung for $799 (Save $200)
Sony 55-Inch Class KD55X85J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR at Target for $849.99 (Save $150)
Samsung 75-Inch Class TU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV (2020) at Samsung for $849.99 (Save $250)
Samsung Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV at Samsung from $899.99 (Save $300 to $1,200)
Samsung 55-Inch Q80A QLED 4K UHD Smart TV at Samsung for $999.99 (Save $200)
Samsung 43-Inch Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV at Samsung for $999.99 (Save $1,000)
LG 48-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart OLED HDR TV at Target for $1,099.99 (Save $200)
LG 55-Inch A1 4K/HDR OLED TV at Best Buy for $1,099.99 (Save $200)
LG OLED C1 Series 55-Inch Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV at Amazon for $1,296.99 (Save $203)
Sony 55-Inch XBR-55A9G MASTER Series BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) at Amazon for $1,399.99 (Save $900)
Samsung 65-Inch The Frame LED 4K UHD Smart TV at Best Buy for $1,499.99 (Save $500)
LG 65-Inch Class 90 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart TV at Best Buy for $1,599.99 (Save $400)
Samsung The Terrace QLED 4K Smart TV at Samsung from $2,799.99 (Save $700 to $3,000)
Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV at Samsung from $3,299.99 (Save $1,700 to $3,500)
The best Black Friday kitchen deals
Cuisinart 10-Piece Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set with Blade Guards at Macy's for $13.99 (Save $26.01)
Hamilton Beach Electric Knife at Macy's for $14.99 (Save $17)
Dash 7-Egg Everyday Egg Cooker at Target for $15.99 (Save $2)
Dunkin' Donuts Original Blend Coffee Keurig K-Cup Pods (44-count) at Bed Bath & Beyond for $18 (Save $11.99)
Hamilton Beach Electric Kettle at Target for $19.99 (Save $5)
Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte at Nordstrom for $20 (Save $8)
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler and Coffee Filter at Target for $24.99 (Save $10)
Five Two by Food52 Pack of 5 Assorted Airtight Silicone Lids at Nordstrom for $27.90 (Save $12.10)
All-Clad Nonstick Hard Anodized Fry Pan Set of 2 at Bed Bath & Beyond for $29 (Save $20)
Nutribullet Personal Blender at Amazon for $41.73 (Save $18.26)
Power XL 5-Quart Vortex Air Fryer at Bed Bath & Beyond for $49 (Save $70.99)
Farberware Stainless Steel Electric Percolator at Macy's for $49.99 (Save $13)
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker at Target for $49.99 (Save $40)
Hamilton Beach 7-Speed Stand Mixer at Macy's for $49.99 (Save $75)
All-Clad HA1 2.5-Quart Saucepan with Lid at Nordstrom for $51.99 (Save $18.01)
NutriBullet PRO 900W Nutrient Extractor Blender at Kohl's for $59.49 with coupon code ENJOY15 (Save $50.50)
PowerXL 5-Quart Single Basket Air Fryer at Target for $59.99 (Save $60)
Instant Pot 6-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle at Target for $59.99 (Save $70)
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker at Target for $59.99 (Save $40)
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart 9-in-1 One Touch Multicooker at Macy's for $59.00 (Save $60.95)
Simplehuman Kitchen Dish Drying Rack at Amazon for $67 (Save $22.99)
Instant Pot Instant Vortex 6-Quart 4-in-1 Air Fryer at Macy's for $69.99 (Save $29.96)
Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Round 6-Quart Dutch Oven at Macy's for $69.99 (Save $130)
KitchenAid KFCB519 Cordless 5-Cup Food Chopper at Macy's for $69.99 (Save 29.96)
Tis The Seasoning Box at Fly By Jing for $74.40 (Save $49.60)
Keurig K-Supreme Single-Serve Coffee Maker MultiStream Technology at Bed Bath & Beyond for $79 (Save $70.99)
Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker at Amazon for $79.95 (Save $60.04)
Zwilling Pro 7-Inch Slim Chef's Knife at Nordstrom for $79.99 (Save $55)
Rachael Ray 14-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set at Macy's for $79.99 (Save $220)
PowerXL 7-Quart Vortex Air Fryer at Target for $79.99 (Save $70)
Cosori Smart WiFi 5.8-Quart Air Fryer at Amazon for $83.99 (Save $36)
Our Place 3-Piece Kitchen Knife Set at Nordstrom for $95 (Save $75)
Emile Henry 4.2-Quart Round Ceramic Dutch Oven at Nordstrom for $99.99 (Save $90.01)
Hamilton Beach Digital Sure-Crisp Air Fry Toaster Oven at Target for $99.99 (Save $10)
Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker at Target for $99.99 (Save $20)
Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender at Target for $99.99 (Save $100)
PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Combo at Target for $99.99 (Save $90)
PowerXL 10-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer at Target for $99.99 (Save $100)
Staub Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid at Nordstrom for $129.99 (Save $140.09)
Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System at Macy's for $139.99 (Save $85)
Breville CS20001 Joule Sous Vide at Amazon for $159.95 (Save $40)
Ninja Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer for $169.99 (Save $130)
Smeg 50s Retro Style Two-slice Toaster at Nordstrom for $179.95 (Save $45.05)
Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven at Amazon for $199.99 (Save $130)
Home Cook Duo of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot at Our Place for $210 (Save $100)
Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8-Quart XL Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid at Target for $229.99 (Save $100)
Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Tri-Ply Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set at Macy's for $249.99 (Save $250)
Smeg '50s Retro Style 10-Cup Drip Coffeemaker at Nordstrom for $249.95 (Save $65.05)
Cuisinart EM-25 Espresso Defined Cappuccino and Latte Machine at Macy's for $299.99 (Save $75)
Staub 7-Quart Round Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte at Nordstrom for $299.99 (Save $90)
KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Premium Accessory Pack at KitchenAid for $349.99 (Save $130)
GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker at Amazon for $409.99 (Save $119.01)
All-Clad Essentials 15-Piece Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set at Macy's for $479.99 with coupon code BLKFRI (Save $120)
Caraway Cookware Set + Bakeware Set at Caraway for $632 (Save $158)
All-Clad 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set at Nordstrom for $699.90 (Save $610.10)
The best Black Friday vacuum deals
Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop at Target for $59.99 (Save $50)
Hoover ONEPWR Dust Chaser Handheld Vacuum at Target for $109.99 (Save $30)
Eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum at Walmart for $127 (Save $22)
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum at Target for $174.99 (Save $75)
Tzumi ionvacUV UltraClean Robovac with Smart Mapping at Macy's for $194.99 (Save $209)
Shark Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum with PowerFins and Self-Cleaning Brushroll at Target for $249.99 (Save $130)
BISSELL SpinWave Wet and Dry Robotic Vacuum at Target for $249.99 (Save $150)
Shark LA502 Rotator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum at Macy's for $299.99 (Save $284)
BISSELL ProHeat 2x Revolution Pet Pro Ultra Carpet Cleaner Bonus 3-in-1 Stair Tool at Bed Bath & Beyond for $299.99 (Save $30)
IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV1001AE Robot Vacuum at Macy's for $399 (Save $600)
Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop at Amazon for $454.99 with on-page coupon (Save $195)
Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station at Samsung for $599 (Save $200)
The best Black Friday fashion deals
Women’s clothing
BP. Comfy Joggers for women at Nordstrom for $19.90 (Save $19.10)
Kendall + Kylie Juniors' Pretty Cropped Cardigan at Walmart for $19.96 (Save $20.04)
Champion Women's Powerblend Graphic Fleece Joggers at Walmart for $19.99 (Save $25.01)
Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Lightly Lined Retro Bralette at Macy's for $30.80 (Save $13.20)
Thread & Supply Double Breasted Peacoat for Women at Nordstrom $39.90 (Save $18.10)
Natori Pure Luxe Underwire T-shirt Bra at Nordstrom for $43.20 (Save $28.80)
Sanctuary V-neck Teddy Sweater for Women at Nordstrom $46.90 (Save $32.10)
Athleta Elation Printed 7/8 Tight at Athleta for $59.99 (Save $30)
BLANKNYC Faux Leather Jacket for Women at Nordstrom for $59.90 (Save $38.10)
Free People Pullover for Women at Nordstrom for $64.80 (Save $43.20)
Nautica Hooded Stretch Packable Puffer Coat at Macy's for $69.99 (Save $90.01)
Lululemon Women’s Wunder Under Hi-Rise Tight 25 Inches at Lululemon for $69 (Save $29)
Tommy Hilfiger Single-Breasted Peacoat at Macy's for $69.99 (Save $155.01)
Calvin Klein Women's Asymmetrical Belted Wrap Coat at Macy's for $94.50 (Save $220.50)
Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket at Nordstrom for $99.90 (Save $80.10)
Lauren Ralph Lauren Faux Suede-Trim Quilted Coat at Macy's for $98 (Save $147)
MICHAEL Michael Kors Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Coat at Macy's for $136 (Save $204)
Tory Burch Wool Sargent Pepper Jacket at Tory Burch for $188.30 (Save $409.70)
Men’s clothing
Zella Pyrite Knit Shorts at Nordstrom from $21.97 (Save $27.03 to $28.03)
Champion Men's Middleweight Hoodie at Walmart for $21 (Save $14)
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thermal Knit Pajama Shirt at Macy's for $24.99 (Save $20.01)
Rodd & Gunn The Gunn T-shirt at Nordstrom from $29.70 (Save $19.80 to $25.53)
adidas Men's Essentials Jersey Pants at Macy's for $33.75 (Save $11.25)
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans at Walmart for $34.99 (Save $34.51)
Calvin Klein 3-pack Boxer Briefs at Nordstrom for $36.12 (Save $6.38)
Champion Reverse Weave Embroidered Logo Sweatpants at Nordstrom for $36.90 (Save $23.10)
Carhartt Loose Fit Midnight Logo Graphic Sweatshirt at Carhartt for $39.99 (Save $10)
Tommy Bahama Alpine View Reversible Half-zip Pullover at Nordstrom for $54.98 (Save $70.02)
Goodlife Trim Fit Double Layer Scallop Hoodie at Nordstrom for $75 (Save $50)
Kenneth Cole Men's Double Breasted Wool Blend Peacoat with Bib at Macy's for $79.99 (Save $170.01)
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Cotton Quarter-Zip Sweater at Macy's for $89.99 (Save $35.01)
Storm Creek Men's Guardian Softshell Velvet Lined Jacket at Target for $95 (Save $10)
Marc New York Carlisle Water Resistant Quilted Puffer Jacket at Nordstrom for $99.90 (Save $95.10)
Marc New York Holden Water Resistant Down and Feather Fill Quilted Coat at Nordstrom for $134.90 (Save $140.10)
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Luther Luxury Blend Overcoat at Macy's for $149.99 (Save $346)
Purses and wallets
Kate Spade Chelsea Large Tote at Kate Spade for $109 (Save $190)
MICHAEL Michael Kors Signature Jet Set Charm Large East West Camera Crossbody at Macy's for $99 (Save $99)
Michael Michael Kors Mercer Medium Logo and Leather Accordion Crossbody Bag at Michael Kors for $129 (Save $219)
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Chain Shoulder Tote at Walmart for $159 (Save $219)
Marc Jacobs The Bucket Bag at Nordstrom for $180 (Save $270)
Coach Rambler Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag at Nordstrom for $245 ($105)
Tory Burch McGraw Leather Tote at Nordstrom for $278.60 (Save $119.40)
Tory Burch Walker Leather Satchel at Nordstrom for $299.60 (Save $128.40)
Coach Madison Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag at Nordstrom for $346.50 (Save $148.50)
Tumi Osborn Roll Top Backpack at Nordstrom for $385 (Save $165)
Tory Burch Kira Quilted Small Satchel at Tory Burch for $418.60 at checkout (Save $179.40)
The best Black Friday shoe deals
Nike Victori One Sport Slide for Women at Nordstrom $19.99 (Save $15.01)
Nike Victori One Sport Slide Sandal for Men at Nordstrom for $19.97 (Save $10.03)
New Balance 574 at New Balance for $59.99 in cart (Save $20)
Adidas Swift Run X Sneaker for Women at Nordstrom for $63.75 (Save $21.25)
Timberland Davis Men's Square Chukka at Macy's for $67.50 (Save $22.50)
Ugg Fluffette Slipper for Women at Nordstrom for $69.90 (Save $20.05)
Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage Sneaker at Nordstrom from $71.25 (Save $23.75)
Sperry Women's Saltwater Duck Booties at Macy's for $72 (Save $48)
Sorel Harlow Zip Boot for Women at Zappos from $77.50 (Save $15.01 to $77.50)
Asics GEL-Kayano 27 Running Shoe for Women at Nordstrom for $89.97 (Save $70.03)
Timberland Courmayeur Valley Water Resistant Hiking Boot at Nordstrom for $96 (Save $64)
Timberland Courmayeur Valley Desert Boot at Nordstrom for $98 (Save $42)
Ugg McKay Water Resistant Bootie for Women at Nordstrom for $99.90 (Save $50.01)
Ugg Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie for Women at Nordstrom for $109.90 (Save $160)
Tory Burch Howell Sneaker at Nordstrom from $119.90 (Save $130.10)
Adidas UltraBoost 21 Running Shoe for Women at Nordstrom for $135 (Save $45)
Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat at Nordstrom for $139 (Save $88.10)
Tory Burch Logo Wedge Bootie at Nordstrom for $259.90 (Save $168.10)
The best Black Friday parenting deals
Kokodi LCD 10-Inch Colorful Toddler Doodle Board Drawing Tablet at Amazon for $16.99 (Save $13)
Cra-Z-Art Timeless Creations The Art of Coloring: Coloring Studio with Case at Walmart for $19.97 (Save $12.58)
National Geographic Earth Science Kit at Amazon for $20.99 (Save $9)
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Monster Burger Truck Building Kit 31104 at Target for $24.59 (Save $16.40)
Disney Princess Fold N Go Celebration Castle at Walmart for $25 (Save $27.99)
Barbie Dream Closet Playset at Target for $34.99 (Save $13.50)
National Geographic Microscope for Kids and 24-Piece STEM Science Kit at Target for $44.99 (Save $5)
Little Tikes Activity Garden Playhouse at Walmart for $54.21 (Save $35.78)
The best Black Friday lifestyle deals
Headspace Monthly Subscription at Headspace for $4.99 (Save $8)
Buy one Kong Squeezz Crackle Ball for Dogs, Get One Free at Chewy for $11.99 with coupon code KONG (Save $11.99)
Yankee Candle Housewarmer Red Apple Wreath Large Classic Jar Candle at Bed Bath & Beyond for $14 (Save $17)
Philips Norelco Shaver 2100 at Bed Bath & Beyond for $19 (Save $20)
Five Two by Food52 Pack of 6 Wool Dryer Balls from Nordstrom for $24.90 (Save $11.10)
Frisco Two-Door Top-Load Dog and Cat Kennel at Chewy for $26.73 at checkout (Save $5.16)
Eufy Smart Scale with Bluetooth at Amazon for $26.99 (Save $13.01)
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips 20 Treatments + Crest 3d White 1-Hour Express Whitestrips 2 Treatments at Amazon for $27.96 (Save $20.03)
Philips Sonicare Protective Clean 4100 at Target for $29.99 (Save $20)
Headspace Annual Subscription at Headspace for $34.99 (Save $35)
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser at Amazon for $44.49 (Save $25.50)
Sherpa Delta Airline-Approved Dog & Cat Carrier Bag at Chewy for $47.79 at checkout (Save $47.99)
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle at Kohl's for $50.99 with coupon code ENJOY15 (Save $49)
AeroGarden Harvest Slim with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit at Macy's for $79.99 (Save $84)
Pure Enrichment PureZone 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier at Macy's for $89.99 with coupon code BLKFRI (Save $77)
DEWALT XTREME 2-Tool 12-Volt Max Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case at Lowe's for $129 (Save $70)
Hyperice Hypervolt GO Percussion Massage Device at Target for $159 (Save $40.99)
Theragun Mini Percussive Therapy Massager at Nordstrom for $174 (Save $25)
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device at Nordstrom for $299 (Save $100)
Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy Massager at Nordstrom for $299 (Save $100)
Theragun PRO Percussive Therapy Massager at Nordstrom for $399 (Save $200)
The best Black Friday bedding and bath deals
Martha Stewart Collection Quick Dry Reversible Bath Towel at Macy's for $4.80 (Save $11.20)
Hotel Collection Ultimate Micro Cotton Herringbone Bath Towel at Macy's for $11.99 (Save $24.01)
Nestwell Recycled Polyester 20-Inch x 30-Inch Bath Rug at Bed Bath & Beyond for $16 (Save $4)
UGG Classic Sherpa Hooded Throw Blanket at Bed Bath & Beyond for $19.99 (Save $10)
Wamsutta Cotton Sheer Voile Panel Curtains at Bed Bath & Beyond for $19.99 (Save $19.99)
Haven Wave Organic Bath Sheet at Bed Bath & Beyond for $22 (Save $8)
Weekender Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow at Amazon from $24 (Save $8 to $10)
Indulgence by Isotonic Down Alternative Side Sleeper Pillow for $39.99 (Save $5)
Coop Home Goods Original Pillow from $57.60 at Coop Home Goods with coupon code FRIYAY (Save $14.40 to $15.60)
Nordstrom 400-Thread Count Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set at Nordstrom from $71.40 (Save $47.60)
UGG Devon Faux Sherpa Comforter Set at Bed Bath & Beyond for $69.99 (Save $20)
Wamsutta DreamZone Pima Cotton Sheets at Bed Bath & Beyond for $79 (Save $100)
Casper Hyperlite Duvet Cover at Nordstrom from $83.30 (Save $9.90 to $41.70)
Therapedic Taupe Reversible 20-Pound Large Weighted Blanket for $107.99 (Save $22)
Luxe Core Sheet Set at Brooklinen from $108 (Save $27 to $39)
Lauren Ralph Lauren Spencer Cotton Border Duvet Cover at Macy's from $133.99 (Save $201.01 to $252.01)
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket at Nordstrom for $144 (Save $36)
Gravity Weighted Blanket at Gravity for $150.50 with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY30 (Save $64.50)
The Nectar Queen-Sized Mattress at Nectar for $799 (Save $100)
The best Black Friday home and furniture deals
Hearth & Hand Fall Tartan Plaid Table Runner at Target for $15.29 (Save $2.70)
Dartwood Portable Bug Zapper at Target for $29.99 (Save $20)
Casper Essential Pillow at Target from $40 (Save $10 to $15)
Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit at Amazon for $49.98 (Save $60.01)
Intex 18-Inch Pillow Top Air Mattress at Target for $59.99 (Save $40)
Threshold Woven Storage Ottoman at Target for $90 (Save $10)
Nanoleaf 5-Piece Mini Triangle Shapes Smarter Kit at Nordstrom for $99.99 (Save $20.01)
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA at Amazon for $159.99 (Save $90)
Steelcase Gesture Office Chair at Amazon for $969 (Save $205.36)
Erith Leather Power Rocker Recliner at Macy's for $1,159 (Save $700)
Radley 74-Inch Fabric Full Sleeper Sofa Bed at Macy's for $1,319 (Save $670)
The best Black Friday appliance deals
Samsung DW80R9950US Smart Linear Dishwasher at Samsung from $899 (Save $250 to $300)
Samsung AirDresser with Steam Refresh & Sanitize Cycle at Samsung for $1,349 (Save $150)
Samsung NX60T8711SS/AA Smart Slide-In Gas Range at Samsung from $1,699 (Save $600)
Samsung NE63T8751SS/AA 6.3-Cubic-Foot Smart Slide-in Electric Range at Samsung from $2,609 (Save $290 to $300)
The best Black Friday beauty deals
CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara at Ulta for $6.99 (Save $3)
Juvia's Place The Saharan Eyeshadow Palette at Ulta for $12 (Save $8)
Morphe 35M Boss Mood Artistry Palette at Ulta for $12.50 (Save $12.50)
CoverGirl Simply Ageless 3-In-1 Liquid Foundation at Ulta for $12.59 (Save $5.40)
Living Proof Perfect Hair Hair Day (PHD) Heat Styling Spray at Ulta for $14 (Save $14)
Morphe All The Looks 5-Piece Eye Brush Set at Ulta for $15 (Save $21)
Clinique All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap Mild at Ulta for $13.30 (Save $5.70)
Peach & Lily Power Calm Hydrating Gel Cleanser at Ulta for $15 (Save $13)
Philosophy Renewed Hope In A Jar Refreshing & Refining Moisturizer at Ulta for $23.40 (Save $15.60)
Nyx Professional Makeup Gimme Super Stars! Butter Lip Gloss Vault at Ulta for $25 (Save $25)
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask at Ulta for $30 (Save $25)
Sally Hansen Salon Gel Polish Starter Kit at Ulta for $35.99 (Save $20)
Hot Tools Professional Black Gold One-Step Detachable Blowout Small Head at Ulta for $39.99 (Save $40)
Jack Black Jack and Carry Set at Nordstrom for $48.75 (Save $16.25)
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette Fragrance at Nordstrom for $61.20 (Save $10.80)
T3 SinglePass Curl 1.25-Inch Professional Ceramic Curling Iron at Ulta for $112.49 (Save $37.50)
Bio Ionic 10X Pro Straightening & Styling Iron at Ulta for $161 (Save $69)
The best Black Friday streaming deals
Get a $5 Credit when you watch anything on Amazon Prime (Save $5)
Get 30 Days of HBO Max Free when you buy and activate a new Roku Streaming Device (Save $9.99)
Get a free Chromecast + Google TV when you sign up for Sling TV for $35/month (save $49.99)
6 months of Disney+ for free with an Amazon Music Unlimited Subscription from $7.99 per Month (Save $47.94)
The best Black Friday gaming and game deals
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Game Pass at Target for $24.99 (Save $20)
PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership for $39.99 at Amazon (Save $20)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch at Best Buy for $39.99 (Save $20)
New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe for Nintendo Switch at Best Buy for $39.99 (Save $20)
Shin Megami Tensei II: Nocturne HD Remaster for Nintendo Switch for $24.99 from Best Buy $49.99 (Save $25)
DEATHLOOP Standard Edition for PlayStation 5 for $29.99 at Best Buy (Save $25)
Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch for $54 at Amazon (Save $26)
Oculus Quest 2 from Target with a $50 Giftcard for $299.99 (Save $50)
Oculus Quest 2 128 GB at Amazon with a $50 digital credit for Amazon for $299 with coupon code OCULUS50 (Save $50)
The best Black Friday outdoor and sports deals
Magna Clutch 12-Inch Bike at Academy Sports for $59.99 (Save $10)
American Legend Courtside Arcade Basketball Shootout Game at Academy Sports for $119.98 (Save $80)
Solo Stove Ranger Portable Wood Burning Fire Pit at Bed Bath & Beyond for $185.99 (Save $44.99)
Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand Bundle at Solo Stove for $259.99 (Save $160)
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells at Bowflex for $399 (Save $100)
Silverback 60-Inch Inground Tempered Glass Basketball Hoop at Academy Sports for $599.99 (Save $300)
The best Black Friday sales
Academy Sports: Get up to 50% off clothing from Nike, Adidas, North Face, Under Armor and more. You can also get $100 off outdoor cooking essentials.
AeroGarden: Save as much as 50% on garden products during the Black Friday Doorbuster sale.
All-Clad: Get customer-favorites from All-Clad for massive price cuts during this early Black Friday All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale.
Amazon: Every day, Amazon marks down tech products, kitchen essentials, personal care items, fashion, beauty and games for one day only.
AncestryDNA: Score the DNA test kit our tester loved for as little as $59—$40 off the full $99 list price—and save up to 50% on gift subscriptions during the AncestryDNA Black Friday sale.
Apt2B: Shop the Black Friday sale for sitewide savings of up to 20%, meanwhile save 25% on orders of $3,499 or more and snag 30% off orders of $4,999 or more.
Athleta: Save 20% on Reviewed-approved leggings, jackets and athleisure of all kinds.
Avocado: Snag a cozy, customer-favorite mattress from Avocado during the sleep retailer's early Black Friday mattress sale. Though December 6, you can save $125 on hybrid and latex mattresses with coupon code SAVEBIG and get as much as $300 off luxury plush mattresses with promo code BFBLISS.
Away: Save up to 40% on suitcases and accessories through November 29.
Beautyrest: Take as much as $300 off Beautyrest Black and Black Hybrid mattress, and as much as $200 off Harmony Lux and Harmony Lux Hybrid mattresses until December 6.
Best Buy: The tech retailer is offering a plethora of items on sale before the shopping holiday, including a stylish set of headphones for $150 off.
Big Blanket: Snag Black Friday prices on cozy throws from Big Blanket. During the brand's Black Friday Early Access sale, shoppers can save $30 on purchases of $100 or more, $60 on purchases on $200 or more and $100 on purchases of $325 or more.
Brooklinen: Brooklinen makes our favorite sheet set and pillow protector (among other favorites) and through November 30, you can take 20% off sitewide.
Caraway: Save as much as 20% on nonstick cookware and bakeware pieces our tester called "healthy, clean and gorgeous to boot."
Casper: Now through November 30, customers can save up to 30% on mattresses from Casper.
Coach: Save as much as 50% on a Coach purse, wallet or more—and shipping is free on all orders. There's an extended return policy too, so you can pick out gifts stress-free.
Coach Outlet: Score a Coach purse for up to 70% off right now. Another 25% percent will be taken off in your cart. This massive Black Friday 2021 sale includes markdowns on handbags, crossbodies, shoulder bags and more.
Coop Home Goods: Refresh your home for the holidays with markdowns on pillows (including our very favorite pillow) and bedding from Coop. For a limited time you can save up to 40% sitewide when you enter promo code FRIYAY at checkout.
Chewy: Shop holiday gifts for your pets at can't-beat prices at Chewy. Right now, you can pick up toys, treats and more for your furry friend at up to 50% off during the retailer's Early Cyber Deals event.
Crutchfield: Save $500 on a Sennheiser soundbar and shop deals on Bose headphones and audio sunglasses and more.
Dermstore: Take up to 30% off skincare with coupon code BLACK.
Echo Terra Beds: Get ready for refreshing sleep. You can score a latex mattress from Eco Terra Beds for $150 off with discount code BF150.
Eddie Bauer: Get 50% off select items at Eddie Bauer—and free shipping on orders of $49 or more—or use the promo code THANKSGIVING50 to take an extra 50% off clearance.
Etsy: Save up to 60% at select shops during the Cyber Deals sale.
Girlfriend Collective: Take 30% sitewide on the activewear brand's leggings, sports bras and more—they're made with 90% recycled materials and our writer swears by them.
GlassesUSA: GlassesUSA is Reviewed-approved for affordable eyewear, and through December 1, you can save 65% on eyeglasses and sunglasses frames with basic prescription lenses with code EARLY65, or take 40% off sunglasses and eyeglasses from designer labels with code DESIGNER40. If you're really in the giving mood, use code BOGOFREE to get buy one, get one free glasses and sunglasses as well as free shipping.
Gravity Blanket: Use code BLACKFRIDAY30 to save 30% on the weighted blanket we loved and more.
Headspace: Save 60% on a monthly subscription and 50% on an annual subscription to our favorite meditation app.
HSN: Snag early Black Friday markdowns on must-have holiday gifts, home essentials, fashion pieces and so much more.
Hunt a Killer: Our writer loved this interactive mystery box, and through November 25, you can save 30% on a six-month season subscription.
JCPenney: Shop markdowns across jewelry, toys, home appliances and more at JCPenney.
Kate Spade Surprise: Shop discounts on purses, totes, wallets and more—including on the line's whimsical Minnie Mouse and Arctic Friends collections.
Keurig: Need a holiday gift for the coffee lover in your life? Now through November 26, you can save as much as 25% on coffee machines and K-Cups at Keurig when you enter discount code TIMETOSAVE21 at checkout.
Leesa: Score a luxury mattress from Leesa for up to $600 and take 20% off bundles.
Lowe's: Refresh your home for the holidays with major savings on appliances, tools and more at the early Lowe's Black Friday sale.
Macy's: Shop the retailer's Black Friday Early Access sale for deep discounts on holiday gifts and must-have pieces for your home, kitchen and closet.
Madewell: Take 30% off all purchases through today with coupon code OHJOY.
Melissa & Doug: Snag customer-favorite Melissa & Doug toys at buy one, get one 50% off when you used coupon code BFBOGO at checkout.
Michael Kors: Shop the Michael Kors sale section for markdowns of as much as 70% on purses, wallets and more for the site's Holiday Head Start sale.
The Mirror: Through November 29, shoppers can save $500 on the cult-favorite smart tech workout screen and get free shipping and installation (a $250 value) when they enter coupon code HOLIDAY21 at checkout.
Nectar: Score a Black Friday mattress deal when you take $100 off and get $399 worth of accessories (including a sheet set, mattress protector and pillows) for free with your purchase.
Nest Bedding: Take 20% off luxury mattresses or a sheet and duvet set.
Nordstrom: Shop up to 50% off Black Friday deals on fashion finds and home favorites at Nordstrom's constantly refreshed sale section.
NordicTrack: Shop the NordicTrack Black Friday 2021 sale and snag our favorite treadmill, the NordicTrack Commercial 1750, for a $300 discount.
Our Place: Shop discounts on home goods and snag the Instagram-famous Always Pan for under $100 through Cyber Monday on November 29.
Overstock: Snag big savings on furniture and home goods during Overstock's Black Friday sale. During the deal, you can take home furniture, home décor, bedding and more for up to 70% off.
Puffy: Refresh your sleep set up with savings of up to $300 on mattresses from Puffy and as much as $455 worth of free sleep accessories, including pillows and sheets. Meanwhile, use code USAT350 at checkout to snag an extra $50 off your purchase.
Purple Mattress: Get $600 off mattresses and bundles during Purple’s Black Friday sale.
QVC: Shop the website's Black Friday Sale Price event for hundreds of markdowns on electronics, fashion, beauty pieces, home items and more.
Saatva: If you want to upgrade your sleep set-up, we have good news: You can save 10% sitewide right now—and 15% on orders above $2,750.
Samsung: Snag deals on TVs, appliances, laptops and more during the Early Black Friday sales event.
Serta: Buy any iComfort Mattress and Serta will give you a bedding bundle (valued at as much as $799) as well as a free foundation through December 6.
Simmons: Get 20% off sitewide on mattress and more through November 29.
SiO Beauty: Get 25% off site wide on wrinkle-smoothing patches for eyes, chest, neck and more.
Snowe: Take 20% off home goods and get free shipping, too, through November 30 at 2:59AM EST.
Solo Stove: Save as much as 35% on the smokeless fire pits our head of product and development called the "favorite thing I bought during the pandemic" (and 45% on fire pit bundles) through December 5 at Solo Stove.
Sur La Table: Gear up for Thanksgiving with top-tier cookware, kitchen tools, knives, bakeware and more for Sur La Table at up to 55% off.
Target: With markdowns already happening—and new ones dropping every Sunday—Target has the wishlist covered with buys in tech, home goods, fashion and more.
Tory Burch: Take 30% off purchases of $250 or more—and as much as 50% off sale styles.
Tuft & Needle: Tuft & Needle makes our favorite mattress in a box and right now, you can save as much as 35% on mattresses and 20% on other products during the Black Friday sale through November 28.
USA Today: Get a digital subscription to USA Today for just $1 a week for 52 weeks, then $9.99 per month.
Victoria's Secret: Shop markdowns across the site, including deep discounts on bras, leggings and more, and $10 off pajama sets.
Walmart: Shop the sitewide Black Friday sale and save big across all categories.
Wayfair: Scoop early-access Black Friday discounts right now at Wayfair. The online retailer is offering as much as 80% off furniture, bedding, kitchen items and more during its Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale.
Zappos: Save as much as 50% on shoes, apparel and homegoods from the online megastore during its Black Friday sale.
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November, after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will be emphasizing online shopping.
When is Black Friday 2021?
Black Friday falls on Friday, November 26, 2021. Cyber Monday will take place on Monday, November 29, 2021. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year, Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.
When do Black Friday 2021 sales start?
Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. With ongoing supply chain issues, we expect to see stores start their sales sooner and end them later. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin in mid-October, with popular retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, offering up tons of epic deals.
How long do Black Friday sales last?
Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 29, 2021. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some bargains stick around through the end of the following week.
What stores offer Black Friday 2021 deals?
Nearly every retailer from big box stores, like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target, and start-ups, like Leesa, Casper and Our Place, offer some sort of promotion during Black Friday.
►More: Don't wait until Black Friday to start your holiday shopping. Here's why you need to shop now.
►Black Friday 2021: Black Friday deals: Amazon, Walmart, Target and more have unveiled holiday shopping plans
During Black Friday, we expect retailers to limit the availability of the very best doorbuster deals—and they may run out quickly.
To ensure that you’ll be able to check out with ease, make sure your shipping and payment information is up to date at the retailers you intend to shop. Be aware of how much cash back your credit cards will net for each retailer, or if there are benefits you’d like to use (for instance, some credit cards offer extended warranties for certain products purchased).
If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free, month-long trial. The subscription is $6.49 for students and $5.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance. For everyone else, an Amazon Prime subscription will cost $12.99 per month, or $119 per year. This subscription gets you free two-day shipping, plus tons of other benefits, including Prime Gaming, Prime Video and access to Amazon’s Lightning deals.
If you're planning on shopping Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the optimal time to start or renew your Prime membership would be Monday, November 1. However, we recommend shopping early this year to avoid any supply issues.
