Black Friday 2021 LIVE: Best UK deals on AirPods, Shark Hoovers, GHD products and more

(Black Friday)

We’ve been eagerly awaiting the Black Friday sales all year and it’s finally here. To say the discounts are flowing would be a gigantic understatement.

Over the course of this weekend, spanning from November 26 to Cyber Monday on November 29, there are deals to be had across just about every sector imaginable. Originating from our friends across the pond and now a worldwide phenomenon, each year on the day after Thanksgiving, retailers everywhere slash their prices to give shoppers the opportunity to bag a serious bargain.

More than anything, it’s the tech products where the Black Friday sales really come into their own.

Laptops, TVs and gaming as well as retailers like Amazon, Argos, Currys, AO and John Lewis all deserve your attention throughout the sales extravaganza. With all this said, it can be hugely overwhelming. Luckily, we have got you covered with our live blog.

Throughout the four-day sale, we will be showcasing the very best deals right here.

Keep it bookmarked to stay up to date with the latest lightning deals, minute-by-minute offers as well as a few memes thrown in to make the shopping experience that extra bit pleasurable.

You really can’t afford to miss it.

Honey honey

14:45 , Ellie Davis

With antibacterial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties, the benefits of Manuka Honey go on and on. Manuka Lab specialise in certified New Zealand Manuka Honey and is offering more than half price off. From £99.99 to £57.99.

(Holland & Barrett)

GHD

14:26 , Ellie Davis

As far as beauty tools go, few do it better than GHD. The brand is offering its range of straighteners, blow dryers and more with a 22 per cent discount.

Shop the best deals here.

Hi-tech hair removal

14:16 , Ellie Davis

Give your hair removal routine an overhaul with Braun’s IPL machine. Professional results from the comfort of your own home and at a more purse-friendly price tag during the Cyber weekend. It’s been reduced from £600 to £249.99.

(Braun)

Shop more beauty Black Friday deals here

Drunk in love

13:59 , Ellie Davis

The hugely popular skincare label Drunk Elephant is included in Cult Beauty’s 25 per cent off everything sale. Enter the code CBBF25 and you’ll be able to get the Protini Polypeptide Cream for £42.75.

(Cult Beauty)

Shop more beauty deals here

AirPod 3rd generation

13:43 , Ellie Davis

You don’t usually find Apple’s latest releases on sale during Black Friday and yet, the new AirPods 3rd generation are on offer.

(Apple)

Find out more right here.

Get to know your CBD

13:31 , Ellie Davis

Good quality CBD doesn’t come cheap so Black Friday has got you covered. Brands like Cannaray, Healthspan and more are offering impressive discounts across their oils.

Shop the best deals on CBD here.

John Lewis

13:15 , Ellie Davis

The Black Friday offers keep rolling in at John Lewis. The retailer is offering deals across electicals, beauty, fragrance and more.

Shop the best right here.

If it’s good enough for Beyonce...

13:02 , Ellie Davis

JW Pei - the brand beloved by Beyonce, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and more - is up to 40 per cent off right now. Get the cult Gabbi bag for just £51 (down from £79).

(JW-Pei)

Shop more clothing and fashion deals here

At-home cinema

12:49 , Ellie Davis

Your binge-watching just got a whole lot better with Anker’s Nebula Projector that shows your favourite TV shows, films or games in crystal clarity. The portable device offers four hours of playtime from one charge and can stream Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and more directly - no extra device necessary. It is on offer this Black Friday, reduced from £399.99 to £299.

(Very)

Currys

12:31 , Ellie Davis

Black Friday is where Currys hits its stride and the tech retailer has some of the best deals on the market. Be sure to check it out right here for massive savings.

Treat yourself

12:20 , Ellie Davis

A pre-Christmas present to yourself or your loved one, you can’t go wrong with this slick card holder from Smythson that has been reduced from £135 to £94.50. It has a chic cross-grain leather construction.

(Smythson)

Shop the best fashion and accessories deals now

Retro tech

12:08 , Ellie Davis

iPad deals are few and far between but there has been a resurgence of interest in older models like this iPad 3 - on offer for just £69 at Wowcher.

For deals on the newer devices, shop the best deals on Apple products here.

(Apple)

Aye-oh

11:53 , Ellie Davis

Tech specialist AO is going all out this Black Friday. Shop the very best of the sales right here.

Apple Watch 3, 6, 7, SE and more

11:30 , Ellie Davis

Whether you’re looking for the latest Apple Watch or a new Fitbit - shop the best deals on smartwatches this Black Friday right here.

Bring your brushing to the tech age

11:13 , Ellie Davis

Brush up on this great deal on Philips’ Sonicare Electric Toothbrush. This blue model is reduced from £69.99 to £34.99.

(Philips)

Shop more deals on oral health here.

Shark savings

11:01 , Ellie Davis

Take almost £200 off this Shark vacuum - reduced from £349 to £179.99. It has anti hair wrap technology, a run time of 40 minutes and a flexology design that bends to get into nook and crannies.

(SHARK IZ201UK)

Shop more vacuum deals here

Pamper day

10:46 , Ellie Davis

Elevate your self-care with this mask from Perricone MD. It is formulated with chlorophyll-enriched microcapsules with cleansing and detoxifying effects. The product is available with 30 per cent off - reduced from £59, to £41.30.

(Perricone MD)

Shop more beauty Black Friday deals here

One to watch

10:29 , Ellie Davis

The latest Apple Watch is on offer this Black Friday - reduced from £399 to £379.

(Apple)

Shop more smartwatch deals here and Apple deals here

Game on

10:14 , Ellie Davis

Saturdays are for gaming and with the virtual surround sounds and noise cancellation of the Razer Kraken headset, you can get even more immersed into your latest game. They are available for £34.99, reduced from £56.99.

(RAZER)

Shop more gaming deals here.

Smart home is yours for less

10:00 , Ellie Davis

If you’ve been mulling over upgrading your home for a while, it doesn’t get more high-tech than this Hive system. Yours for less this Black Friday -

Was: £179, now: £89.50

(Hive)

Off duty beauty

09:30 , Ellie Davis

Charlotte Tilbury makeup products are some of the most coveted around. Get your hands on some of the brand’s bestsellers for less this weekend with a half price purchase of Charlotte’s Icons Mystery Box, which contains FULL SIZED products.

Was: £255, now: £125

(Charlotte Tilbury)

Wakey, wakey, eggs and bakey

09:00 , Ellie Davis

Your weekend fry-up needn’t be an oil fest. Make your breakfast the healthiest it can be without racking up the calories with our roundup on the best air fryers on offer now. Using a fraction of the oil for the same delicious results, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without one.

See our best air fryer deals here

Step to it

08:30 , Ellie Davis

A workout that won’t leave your wallet exhausted, say hello to 57 per cent off this treadmill, available from eBay.

Was: £439.98, now: £184.99

Christmas gifting sorted

08:00 , Abha Shah

Fancy adding some bling to your jewellery collection? Now’s the time to pounce at Missoma, where the cult jeweller’s Black Friday sale means this Baroque Beaded T-Bar Necklace has had pounds wiped off its RRP.

Was: £325, now: £243.75

(Missoma)

Now 35 per cent off

07:30 , Abha Shah

Good hair days are literally in the bag thanks to ghd. The haircare specialists has this bundle, the Ultimate Styling Gift Set, on sale exclusively at Amazon. As well as the ghd gold styler straighteners, there’s also the professional hairdryer as well as a paddle brush and a heat protecting spray to shield your locks from the high temperatures.

You’ll soon be flicking your hair around like you’re in a haircare advert. Was: £29.45, now: £189.99

(ghd)

Who’s at the door?

07:00 , Abha Shah

Early morning wake-ups at the weekend should be outlawed. Check who’s at the door without leaving the sancutary of your warm bed with the RING Video Doorbell, now on sale at Currys. It allows you to see and speak to visitors remotely, so you don’t have to get up unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Was: £89, now: £69

(Amazon)

Up and at ‘em

06:00 , Abha Shah

If you’re up this early, chances are you’re coming home from a night out or you’re sticking to your fitness regime. If it’s the latter - well done you.

Keep an eye on your progress with one of the best smartwatches around, the Fitbit Charge 4. As well as features like GPS and health monitoring, it has a seven day battery which keeps it going for as long as you do.

Was: £129.99, now: £89.99

(Fitbit)

Denist time

05:00 , Abha Shah

Got a knackered toothbrush? If it’s time for a replacement, you couldn’t have picked a better weekend.

Hygiene specialists Oral-B has some seriously impressive deals on its collection of tooth cleaning machines. You’ll soon have those pearly whites gleaming

(Oral-B)

An insomniac’s dream

04:00 , Abha Shah

The older you get, the more elusive sleep seems to get. Give your brain a helping hand with Headspace, an app that promotes healthy sleep.

Check out its Black Friday offer here.

You’ll soon be passing out like this guy...

Smart shoppers do it online

03:00 , Abha Shah

Why bother with crowds and queuing when you can shop online the smart way?

Find our greatest Black Friday offers here

Start December beautifully

02:00 , Abha Shah

There’s only days to go until the start of December, and if you haven’t got your advent calendar sorted, Black Friday is here to save your skin. Specifically, NARS’ ultra glam gold design, featuring a dozen of its most coveted lip colours. With contents worth £268, this discount makes it a total steal.

Was: £175, now: £105

(NARS)

Home sweet home

01:00 , Abha Shah

Up late? Now’s the perfect time for some late night shopping. Give your home a spruce or get your abode Christmas ready with fab new furniture.

On sale for less this Black Friday, we’ve rounded up the best homeware companies offering discounts.

Pillow talk

Friday 26 November 2021 23:59 , Abha Shah

Find it tricky to nod off? Wait until you try thisworks’ Deep Sleep Pillow Spray - it’ll have you in restful slumber with just a few sniffs.

This bundle comes with an eye mask and is on sale - was: £35, now: £26.25

(thisworks)

Good vibes only

Friday 26 November 2021 23:30 , Abha Shah

Black Friday is the perfect time to get the kind of products you’ve always been curious about but never wanted to pay full whack for. Whether you’re single or spoken for, a new toy can liven up these long winter nights.

From adult toys to racy lingerie, uncover a world of cheap thrills in our dedicated roundup.

Time to dance

Friday 26 November 2021 23:00 , Abha Shah

It’s not every day you find a great deal on Apple’s AirPods - so when you do, you should jump on it, fast.

John Lewis has wiped £54 off the cost of this Pro design, which comes complete with a charging case so you can keep the wireles buds safe. Add a two-year guarantee on top, and you’re laughing.

Now: £185

(Apple)

...and relax

Friday 26 November 2021 22:30 , Abha Shah

Find it difficult to relax? CBD is the hottest thing at the moment to help you unwind. Just a couple of drops of Jacon Hooy CBD Oil 5 per cent a night is enough to work its magic.

If you’re not sure you can try it for less this Black Friday thanks to Holland & Barrett’s sale.

Was: £29.99, now: £13.99

(Jacob)

Sweet dreams

Friday 26 November 2021 22:00 , Abha Shah

Upgrade your sleep experience for less this Black Friday weekend thanks to Simba, where you can drop hundreds of pounds off the cost of its sublime Hybrid Mattress.

Was: £999, now: £549.45

(Simba)

Got your back

Friday 26 November 2021 21:45 , Abha Shah

Looking like something out of Monsters Inc, this fluffy backrest is the perfect thing to lean on when you’re watching telly or WFH.

Was: £85, now: £59

(Urban Outfitters)

A little bit magic

Friday 26 November 2021 21:30 , Abha Shah

Heighten the most wonderful time of the year by bagging this scented candle from Yankee Candle, now 36 per cent down.

Was: 324.99, now: £15.99

(Yankee Candle)

Luxey lingerie

Friday 26 November 2021 21:15 , Abha Shah

Mock winter and raise the temperature in this plunge bra from Playful Promises. It comes in a festive red, and is available in a range of cup sizes.

Was: £43, now: £15

(Playful Promises)

Bottoms up

Friday 26 November 2021 21:00 , Abha Shah

Tis the season... to stock up your drinks cabinet. Bring fresh flavour to your drinks with premium vodka brand CÎROC . It’s Berry Flavoured Vodka, 70cl is bursting with juicy berry flavours that dance on the tongue.

Was: £38.50, now: £23.85

(Ciroc)

Say cheese

Friday 26 November 2021 20:45 , Abha Shah

Sure you have a camera on your phone, but that’s no replacement for an IRL photo. Print photos in a flash with Fujifilm’s Instax.

You can view photos before you print them so as not to waste your precious film.

There’s a range of colours available at Very, including this delicate blush pink.

Was: £69.99, now: £59.99

(Fujifilm)

London calling

Friday 26 November 2021 20:30 , Abha Shah

London’s iconic skyline can now be yours - in LEGO form, at least! The perfect gift for the builder in your life, this adult kit contains 468 pieces and once complete will give you mini replicas of Tower Bridge, the London Eye, Palace of Westminster (complete with Big Ben, naturally) and Trafalgar Square.

Now: £44.99

(LEGO)

We’re all going on a 2022 holiday

Friday 26 November 2021 20:15 , Abha Shah

More into experience than things? Now’s the perfect time to book a flight abroad - airlines like Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, easyJet, Ryanair and WizzAir are slashing the prices of their seats, while major hotel chains are offering stays for a song.

Get ready to blow the dust off your passport.

Check out the Best Black Friday Travel deals here .

(Unsplash)

Don’t hate the player

Friday 26 November 2021 20:00 , Abha Shah

What’s Christmas without playing a round or two of the world’s most famous board game?

Gather friends and family around your brand new Monopoly board and get ready to create fresh memories this festive period.

Was: £23.99, now: £10.26

(Hasbro)

A deal with sparkle

Friday 26 November 2021 19:45 , Abha Shah

Quench your thirst for a good deal this Black Friday weekend thanks to SodaStream. The brand has ripped in half the usual cost for a Genesis machine - was: £99.99, now: £49.99.

But some retailers have it even cheaper. See where here.

(SodaStream)

Hot wheels

Friday 26 November 2021 19:30 , Abha Shah

Why walk when you can scoot? Especially at a price like this.

This Pure Air Electric Scooter 2nd Gen comes in silver as well as black and runs on a 500W motor, going 30km on a single charge. Va va vroom

Was: £449, now: £399

(Pure Air)

Heaven scent bargains

Friday 26 November 2021 19:15 , Abha Shah

CREED’s fragrances are some of the best in beauty, and now they’re a bit more attainable thanks to the big Black Friday sale at John Lewis. It’s marked this 100ml bottle of Aventus by 15 per cent, making it ripe for a treat - for yourself, or someone else (maybe).

Now £242.25

(John Lewis)

Small screen star

Friday 26 November 2021 19:00 , Abha Shah

The time to invest in home entertainment has never been better.

Get Samsung’s 55 inch smart telly for 33 per cent less than the RRP this Black Friday at Amazon.

Was: £699, now: £469

(Samsung)

Turn up the volume

Friday 26 November 2021 18:45 , Abha Shah

If you like hair so big it practically needs another postcode, check out Revlon’s Pro Collection hair dryer and volumiser. The two-in-one tool dries and boosts your locks at the same time, massively cutting down your grooming routine.

Best of all, it’s on offer. Was: £59.99, now: £29.99

(Revlon)

Under pressure

Friday 26 November 2021 18:30 , Abha Shah

Liberate your driveway and garden furniture from stubborn dirt with Bosch’s pressure washer, now down 39 per cent.

The powerful machine comes with a range of accessories to make light work of tiresome chores.

Was: £109.99, now: £66.99

(Bosch)

A chance to own a dream home

Friday 26 November 2021 18:15 , Abha Shah

Black Friday puts a lot of things on sale, but rarely is home ownership on offer - until now (well, sort of).

Barbie’s three-storey Dreamhouse is in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, and comes with wheelchair access, a pool and 70 accessories. It’s the perfect gift for the Barbie-obsessive in your life.

Was: £309.99, now: £169.38

(Mattel)

Er, they’re HOW much?

Friday 26 November 2021 18:00 , Abha Shah

The sound of music just got that much more beautiful with news that Apple’s wireless AirPods are on sale.

Find the best deals right here.

Swing when you’re winning

Friday 26 November 2021 17:45 , Abha Shah

Tee-time is here with massive savings on golf kit. Get this Cobra Golf XL Stand Bag 2021 in American Golf’s BF sale.

Was: £129, now: £69.99

(Cobra)

Wake me up before you Joe Joe

Friday 26 November 2021 17:30 , Abha Shah

Why waste pounds in the coffee shop when you can get a Barista-level cuppa at home? This Sage machine is in Amazon’s Black Friday event and now down a respectable 30 per cent.

Was: £599.95, now: £417.99 - Get it before it’s gone.

(Sage)

It’s Friday then...

Friday 26 November 2021 17:15 , Abha Shah

it’s Black Friday weekend - who’s ready for some discounts?

It’s time to clean up

Friday 26 November 2021 17:00 , Abha Shah

Black Friday shopping isn’t just about want - it’s a good chance to get the things you need too. Case in point? This 110 bag of Finish dishwasher tablets, now 62 per cent off.

Pocket the savings for the really fun stuff.

Was: £26, now: £9.99

(Finish)

Curry favour this Black Friday

Friday 26 November 2021 16:45 , Abha Shah

Looking for electricals? Make a digital beeline for Currys - the retailer has some seriously jaw-droppping deals on offer, including a SodaStream machine for just £44!

Time to treat someone special... (or maybe just yourself)

Shop Best Currys Black Friday deals 2021

(SodaStream)

The eyes have it

Friday 26 November 2021 16:30 , Abha Shah

Party season is calling, answer its call with this stunning Norvina palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills. It has 14 jewel-toned eyeshadows, perfect for creating serious drama this Yuletide.

Was: £46, now: £23

(Anastasia Beverly Hills)

The world in your lap

Friday 26 November 2021 16:15 , Abha Shah

Whether you’ve worn out your laptop WFH or it’s time to invest in a new device, there’s no better weekend in the year than Black Friday to take the plunge.

This Microsoft Surface Laptop is super thin with a 12.4 inch screen and offers a touchscreen function. At this price, tech it, don’t leave it.

Was: £699, now: £476.10

(Microsoft)

Alexa’s wish is your command

Friday 26 November 2021 16:00 , Abha Shah

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is legendary, and the best prices to be found are on its own devices. From Kindles to Fires and Ring Video doorbells, see how far the prices have fallen in our dedicated roundup.

See Amazon’s Black Friday deals on devices here

(Amazon)

A Glossier you

Friday 26 November 2021 15:45 , Abha Shah

Here’s a Black Friday beauty bargain for you - £105 worth of big name products for just - drumroll, please - £20. No, that isn’t a typo.

Get GLOSSYBOX’s Black Friday Limited Edition 2021 and get ready to glow this winter.

Buy now

(GLOSSYBOX)

Curved Crystal

Friday 26 November 2021 15:30 , Ellie Davis

The Samsung TU8300 55 inch Curved Crystal UHD TV offers crystal-clear picture and high-quality sound. Shop the TV for only £479 - on sale from £699.

(Samsung)

Shop more TV deals here

Brush up on these deals

Friday 26 November 2021 15:00 , Ellie Davis

Treat your pearly white to the TLC they deserve with the best deals on Oral-B toothbrushes. Down from £300, you shop the latest models for less than £100.

Find out more here

Hot Tub Time Machine

Friday 26 November 2021 14:48 , Ellie Davis

It might be winter, but don’t let that stop you from investing in a hot tub. The Lay-Z-Spa will give you that holiday feeling in the comfort of your own back yard. It has been discounted from £455 (although it costs £700 in-store) and is now £350. Bargain.

(Go Outdoors)

Pre-order now

Friday 26 November 2021 14:33 , Ellie Davis

Nintendo’s latest OLED console is on sale this Black Friday. Bundled up with the Metroid Dread game, you can get the device for just £339.98. Reduced by £359.98.

(Nintendo)

Shop more Nintendo Switch deals here

Matalan - up to 30 per cent off

Friday 26 November 2021 14:21 , Ellie Davis

From Christmas decorations to fashion favourites, Matalan is flogging its wares with up to 30 per cent off.

Shop the best pieces on sale at Matalan right now

Buzz buzz

Friday 26 November 2021 13:57 , Ellie Davis

Bring your alarm clock into smart territory with Lenovo’s Google Assistant-compatible offering. The clock has been reduced from £59.99 to £24.99

(Lenovo)

Shop the best Black Friday smart home deals

Hoover up

Friday 26 November 2021 13:30 , Ellie Davis

Your cleaning chores made easy - shop the likes of Dyson, Shark and more at a fraction of the cost.

North Pole ready

Friday 26 November 2021 13:15 , Ellie Davis

There’s up to 80 per cent off at ASOS with an extra cheeky 15 per cent off with the code BFDEAL15. That makes this ankle-grazing The North Face jacket only £221, reduced from £400!

(ASOS)

Shop the best clothing deals here

Hit the sound running

Friday 26 November 2021 12:49 , Ellie Davis

If you’re not willing to fork out a couple hundred pounds for the latest AirPods, we may have found the next best thing. The JBL Tune Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds have impressive sound quality, a five-hour battery life and are fully compatible with all phones; Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

They have been discounted from £99.99 to £39.99 .

(Currys)

Christmas is coming - are you ready?

Friday 26 November 2021 12:30 , Ellie Davis

Sort out the gifting for the little ones in your life with our edit of the best toys. Not only are they some of the most coveted of the season but they are also discount.

Shop the best toy deals right here.

iPad discount alert

Friday 26 November 2021 12:16 , Ellie Davis

It is rare that you can get your hands on 2021 iPad on sale but Black Friday is the gift that keeps on giving. The tablet has been cut from £749 to £699. Get it while it’s hot.

(2021-Apple-iPad-Pro-11)

Shop more Apple deals here

Switch on

Friday 26 November 2021 12:08 , Ellie Davis

Take the plunge with this Nintendo Switch bundle deal - it included the console, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Animal Crossing. Reduced from £339.97 to £289.97

(Very)

Shop more Nintendo Switch deals here

Hello, it’s me

Friday 26 November 2021 11:42 , Ellie Davis

Level up your phone contract this Black Friday. Get handset, sim-only and contract deals for less - no matter your network.

Shop upgrade-worthy discounts on the best phones here

Coding starter pack

Friday 26 November 2021 11:32 , Ellie Davis

Introduce coding into your little ones’ lives from a young age with Osmo. The fun and education starter sets are on offer - reduced from £119.99 to £77.99.

(Amazon)

Shop more kids toys deals here

...and more adult toys here

DEAL ALERT

Friday 26 November 2021 11:23 , Ellie Davis

This may well be one of the best deals we’ve seen thus far. Get the Google Nest Mini before it’s too late! Reduced from £49 to £18.

(Google)

Shop more smart home deals here

Plug in

Friday 26 November 2021 11:03 , Ellie Davis

If your tired old laptop needs a reboots - we have just the thing.

Shop the best deals on laptops here

Bling

Friday 26 November 2021 10:47 , Ellie Davis

One of our favourite jewellery labels Daisy is offering 20 per cent off everything. Shop the Estée Lalonde Sisterhood Hoop Earrings 18Ct Gold Plate - reduced from £115, to £92

(Daisy)

Shop the best Black Friday fashion and jewellery deals

40 per cent off Oliver Bonas

Friday 26 November 2021 10:36 , Ellie Davis

The gifting specialist is offering 40 per cent off hundreds of items across accessories, furniture, Christmas goodies and more.

Shop the full sale including this chic Gold & Glass dressing table mirror here.

(Oliver Bonsa)

Free next day delivery

Friday 26 November 2021 10:18 , Ellie Davis

Prime members, not only can you make the most of HUGE reductions at Amazon but it will come next day.

Shop the best deals at Amazon this Black Friday here

It’s Lit(erature)

Friday 26 November 2021 10:09 , Ellie Davis

A Kindle needs no introduction. You get thousands of books at your fingertips and the device - the Kindle Oasis - will cost you just £169.99, down from £229.99.

(Amazon)

Shop more deals on Amazon devices here

TV Time

Friday 26 November 2021 09:50 , Ellie Davis

Take your viewing to the next level with Hisense and it’s 50” beauty - reduced from £699 to £448.

(HISENSE-50A7GQTUK)

Shop the best TV deals here

DEALS BE LIKE

Friday 26 November 2021 09:31 , Ellie Davis

Here’s the tea

Friday 26 November 2021 09:16 , Ellie Davis

Kettles are emerging as some of the most sought-after items so far this Black Friday. From this SMEG 50s-inspired retro design on offer at Selfridges to smart varieties, shop the best deals on kettles right here.

(SMEG-50s)

Shop more deals on kettles here

Time for an upgrade

Friday 26 November 2021 09:00 , Ellie Davis

Treat yourself this Black Friday to the iPhone 12 Pro Max - reduced from £749.95 to just £649.95

(Apple)

Shop more phone deals here and more Apple deals here

Whip up culinary delights

Friday 26 November 2021 08:34 , Ellie Davis

Bakers rejoice, the cult KitchenAid mixer is on offer with £100 off. Down from £499, to £399.

(KitchenAid)

GOOD MORNING

Friday 26 November 2021 08:20 , Ellie Davis

If you’re just joining us, welcome. We’ve been here a while and so we’re going to make ourselves a coffee. Preferably from this sleek machine from Tassimo - reduced from £79.99 to just £29.

(TASSIMO)

Shop the best deals on coffee machines here.

Cosy up

Friday 26 November 2021 08:02 , Ellie Davis

It’s cold out there. Seriously cold. But have no fear. This heated blanket from Beurer will keep you toasty throughout the winter. It’s reduced form £69.99 to £49.99

(Beurer)

WFH with ease

Friday 26 November 2021 07:48 , Ellie Davis

Upgrade your set-up for less with this ASUS Chromebook that can be all yours for the low price of £129.

(ASUS)

Shop more laptop deals here

Fashion lovers rejoice

Friday 26 November 2021 07:30 , Ellie Davis

For a very limited time, you get 99 per cent off your favourite fashion pieces at Nasty Gal. The offer only runs from 7.30 to 10.30 today (and Cyber Monday). Hurry, hurry, hurry!

(Nasty Gal)

Find out more here.

Fitbit for under £100

Friday 26 November 2021 07:13 , Ellie Davis

If you needed any more motivation to take the plunge into the world of Fitbit, here it is. The Versa 2 is discounted from £159 to £99 right now.

(Fitbit)

Shop more smartwatch deals here

Wake up and smell the...

Friday 26 November 2021 07:00 , Ellie Davis

There’s nothing like a freshly brew cup of Jo first thing in the morning. Bring the professional barista-experience to your home with the best coffee makers on sale right now.

From Nespresso to Lavazza - shop the deals right here.

(Nespresso)

Limited-edition

Friday 26 November 2021 06:41 , Ellie Davis

Christmas gifting for the whisky lover in your life - sorted. The Whisky Exchange is offering this limited-edition bottle. Get yours before it’s gone - which will be very, very soon (there’s only 1800 available!)

(The Whisky Exchange)

Tune in to great deals with Roberts

Friday 26 November 2021 06:30 , Ellie Davis

Wake up to the sound of a great deal on an iconic radio. Roberts’ radio may look petite, but its sound packs a punch. Available in vintage shades including Duck Egg, Dusky Pink, Pastel Cream and Midnight Blue. Shoppers can enjoy a huge £60 off this Black Friday season.

Roberts Revival Mini – £99.99 down from £159.99

(Roberts)

Football crazy

Friday 26 November 2021 06:15 , Ellie Davis

The latest FIFA game - FIFA 22 - is available at a fraction of the original RRP this year. Christmas shopping for the gamer in your life? Sorted.

(FIFA22)

Shop FIFA22 on all consoles here

The small screen

Friday 26 November 2021 06:00 , Ellie Davis

The small screen doesn’t need to be small at all. In fact with the huge reduction on models of 82” and under, it’s easier than ever to create an Everyman-worthy cinema in the comfort of your own home.

(Samsung)

Shop the best deals across TVs here.

Lost & Found

Friday 26 November 2021 05:00 , Ellie Davis

Phone? Keys? Wallet? There’s no better feeling after a night-out when you have every possession on hand. But for those times you don’t - enter Tile. The GPS tracker is a game-changer and available now discounted from £19.99 to £13.99.

(TILE)

Harness the power of CBD

Friday 26 November 2021 04:00 , Ellie Davis

The benefits of CBD have been well reported. It’s an anti-inflammatory, can reduce anxiety and help you sleep. Provacan offer this oil - an award-winning formulation with 1200mg. It has been reduced this Black Friday from £69.99 to £41.99.

(Provocan)

Never knowingly undersold

Friday 26 November 2021 03:00 , Ellie Davis

When it comes to bagging a bargain, John Lewis should be one of your first port of calls. The retailer promises a ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’ to ensure you are always getting the best price.

Find out more about its Black Friday sales here.

