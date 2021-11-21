Black Friday 2021 deals just dropped at Kohl's: Save on Shark, Ninja, Keurig and more

Snag Kohl's Black Friday discounts on top-tier home goods, kitchen essentials, tech products and so much more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If kitchen products and home goods are what you're after this Black Friday, Kohl's has you covered with all the best sales on vacuums, air fryers, bedding and more. Right now, you can pick up plenty of must-have items before Black Friday 2021 at the retailer's early Black Friday sale.

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

From now through Friday, November 26, shoppers can snag Black Friday deals and save an extra 15% with discount code ENJOY15. The department store's official Black Friday sale also includes week-long sales on home and kitchen products and the chance to earn $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent—it's like getting paid to shop.

►Best kitchen gifts 2021: 50 amazing kitchen gifts for people who like to cook

Ready to snag all the best holiday gifts for the home? We've rounded up the top Black Friday sales you can already shop at Kohl's and answered several frequently asked questions to help take some of the stresses out of holiday shopping.

What are the best deals to shop at the Kohl's Black Friday sale?

Stay in bed and shop online on Black Friday 2021 with this extra-firm side-sleeper pillow.

If you want a way to prepare meals with ease the Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven is a great addition to your kitchen. Normally listed for $249.99, this countertop appliance is available at $135.99, a $114 price cut with promo code ENJOY15. This is Reviewed's favorite air fryer toaster oven thanks to its even toasting ability and compact size, fit for most countertops. We found it prepared crunchy chicken nuggets and french fries, and toasted bread evenly.

Get a good night's sleep with The Big One side-sleeper pillow on sale for as low as $10.19. Normally listed for $23.99 in its standard king size, Kohl's says this quilted pillow is overfilled for extra firm support. It's also loaded with hypoallergenic fiberfill for those worried about allergies.

Story continues

Check out more top-rated products below.

Kitchen appliances

We love this Cuisinart ice cream maker because it's simple and easy to use. Even better, you can get it right now for major Black Friday-level markdown.

Cookware and bakeware

Keep your Thanksgiving leftovers and seasonings preserved with this Pyrex container set. Pick it up now for a stellar Black Friday discount.

Floorcare

Shop Kohl's Black Friday deals on top-tier vacuums from Shark, Bissell and more.

Bedding and bath

These Vera Wang towels can bring some vibrant color to any bathroom—and during the Kohl's Black Friday sale you can take them home from a huge discount.

Electronics

Get massive discounts on electronics and smart home devices right now during the Kohl's Black Friday sale.

Does Kohl's have a Black Friday sale?

Yes. Every year, Kohl's has a huge Black Friday sale with big discounts on home, fashion, tech and more. This year, the Black Friday sale is slated to run from Sunday, November 21 through Friday, November 26—right now, however, you can already shop tons of early Black Friday deals.

Following the Black Friday sale we expect to see another round of epic deals on Cyber Monday, which takes place on November 29.

When is the Kohl's Black Friday 2021 sale?

Early Black Friday discounts are already available across all categories at Kohl's. Right now, customers can shop select markdowns on home and tech products and save as much as 15% off sitewide when they enter the coupon code ENJOY15 at checkout.

Meanwhile, the Kohl's Black Friday 2021 sale will officially kick off this Sunday, November 21. Starting next week, you can snag even more must-have holiday gifts at an incredible price. Some of the best deals include a 30% markdown on select LEGO building sets, a $45 price cut on an Amazon Fire HD tablet and a top-rated Shark vacuum for under $120.

Should I shop early Kohl's Black Friday deals?

Yes. If you don't want to worry about shipping delays and stock shortages down the line, shopping Kohl's early Black Friday deals is a great choice. During the sale you can pick up must-have items—like air fryers and comforters—for a massive discount and get your hands on some of the hottest holiday gifts of the year ahead of the post-Thanksgiving shopping rush.

Are Kohl's Black Friday deals available online?

Kohl's Black Friday sales are available both online and in stores. While Kohl's storefronts will be closed on Thursday, November 25 for Thanksgiving, shoppers will still be able to make purchases online on Turkey Day.

Online shoppers will also get early access to the Black Friday discounts. The official Black Friday deals kick off at 1:01 a.m. EST on Sunday, November 21, with stores opening several hours later at 8:00 a.m.

Shop the Black Friday Kohl's sale.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday 2021: Save on appliances, bedding and more at Kohl's