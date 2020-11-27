Black Friday 2020 UK: Best deals at Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and more

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Black Friday is officially here and it’s time to grab some bargains.

The annual shopping event, which originated in the US, has become a permanent fixture in the UK over the past couple of decades.

It has grown in strength each year with sales now running across the weekend into Cyber Monday, which is traditionally the online-only part of the event.

This year, however, with coronavirus restrictions still in place, Black Friday will only run online in the UK, which makes being able to find the best deals from your sofa feel all the more important.

With prices slashed across all departments, from homeware and tech, to fashion and beauty, it’s a great chance to cross some things off your Christmas shopping list.

As always, we’ll be doing all the hard work for you by compiling deal guides on everything from TVs to Lindt chocolate.

To start things off, we’ve rounded up all the best reductions from the biggest online retailers in the UK.

Looking to do all your Black Friday shopping in one fell swoop? Our editors suggest a browse through Amazon, John Lewis, Argos, Selfridges, Currys PC World and Very, where loads of prices have been slashed to half price.

Bookmark this page for the discounts available online at leading brands – we’ll continue updating this article as more offers are announced.

All the best Black Friday 2020 UK deals

Amazon | Shop here

Amazon has treated us to a Black Friday Week sale. Shoppers can get their hands on a vast array of products that are now half price, from electrical gadgets to household essentials and Christmas gifts. Amazon is always worth a browse for bargains.

Argos | Shop here

This Black Friday, Argos has some of the lowest prices ever on its most popular products, with huge savings on everything from toys to homewares and electricals.

Adidas | Shop here

Adidas has up to 50% off all your favourites this Black Friday. The question is: do you go for Stan Smith, Ultraboost or Superstar trainers?

ASOS | Shop here

ASOS is offering a huge up to 70% off discounts, the brands biggest deal ever. The sale includes many of your most-wanted wardrobe winners, AKA coats and jackets, trainers, suits, heels, and Insta-ready party dresses.

AO | Shop here

The online electrical retailer has hundreds of great deals, with up to £150 off Shark vacuums, £200 off LG TVs, as well as more on coffee machines, washing machines, microwaves and other household goods.

Anthropologie | Shop here

Who doesn’t love Anthropologie? The chic fashion and homeware brand currently has 25% off everything and we’re sure you’ll find a few things to add to your basket.

Aspinal of London | Shop here

A favourite of The Duchess of Cambridge, luxury brand Aspinal of London has up to 50% off its full collection. The sale includes some of their most coveted styles (like their signature handbags, wallets and leather accessories), plus free delivery on orders over £150.

Boden | Shop here

The high street brand that was also recently championed by The Duchess of Cambridge is offering 30% off womenswear with the code C4L3.

Travel has definitely been different in 2020, but if you want to forward plan and get your 2021 holiday sorted, or book a staycation for January, Booking.com has up to 30% off hundreds of stays.

Boohoo | Shop here

Boohoo’s Black Friday sale has landed and is treating customers to a whopping up to 80% off everything. Upgrade your wardrobe with fresh outfits, from winter coats to statement tracksuits and sign up online for early access.

Boots | Shop here

Boots’ Black Friday sale includes gifting, beauty, skincare, fragrance and electrical equipment. Our top pick? The No7 The Beauty Collection, which is packed with £103 worth of coveted No7 products, but you can buy it all for £35. One is selling every three minutes though, so you may want to hurry.

From lighting to power tools, garden storage and paint, B&Q has hundreds of deals in its Black Friday sale that are worth a browse.

Cath Kidston | Shop here

Cath Kidston has at least 20% off everything on site right now, with selected lines up to 60% off. Chase you to the virtual checkout.

Clarins | Shop here

Clarins has been adding new Black Friday deals all week, you can now get 20% off all its bestsellers such as the raved about Double Serum and Super Restorative Night Cream.

COS | Shop here

This year for Black Friday COS is offering 30% off style staples for every occasion – from dressed up to dressed down, and everything in between.

Coach | Shop here

You can get up to 40% off the designer brand with the code BLACKFRIDAY20.

Currys PC World | Shop here

The retailer is offering its lowest Black Friday prices on hundreds of sought-after products, from Beats headphones to Fitbits. Of course, there’s deals on tech and electronics like laptops and TVs too.

Charlotte Tilbury | Shop here

Charlotte Tilbury has launched a huge 30% off sale, with discounts on selected items, including eye palettes and lipstick kits, which include the bestselling Pillow Talk lip product.

Dyson | Shop here

Queens of Cleans can look forward to £100 off popular Dyson vacuums - as well as a whopping £150 off lighting solutions from the technology company - from 18 November to 1 December.

EE Mobile | Shop here

The phone company if offering big Black Friday savings, from broadband and phone packages, as well as SIM-only phone handsets and tablets. So, if you’re in need of a phone upgrade, now’s the time to do it.

Etsy | Shop here

Support independent businesses this Christmas by shopping Etsy’s Cyber Week Sales. Shoppers can find discounts up to 60% off across all categories, while supporting small businesses all over the world at a time when they need it most.

Farfetch | Shop here

Farfetch currently has up to 50% off from the world’s finest brands, from lesser-known labels such as Ganni and Rejina Pyo to Mochino and The Vampire’s Wife.

GAME | Shop here

GAME is offering up to 50% off a wide range of games, as well as headphones, consoles and other gaming necessities.

Ghost | Shop here

A brand loved by the likes of Holly Willoughby, Emily Ratajkowski and even the Duchess of Cambridge, Ghost is offering up to 70% off its gorgeous range of vintage style dresses.

Hotel Chocolat | Shop here

Get ready for Christmas and shop Hotel Chocolat’s current deal: you can get 15% off when you spend over £25 with the code BF15.

House of Fraser | Shop here

House of Fraser is offering up to 50% off pretty much every single category, from clothing and gift sets to Christmas trees and decorations.

H&M is currently offering 30% off everything, so if you have a penchant for the high street stores clothing and homeware we highly suggest having a scroll.

JD Sports | Shop here

JD Sports has launched its biggest ever Black Friday offering: a whopping 50% off everything on the site - just in time to get us kitted out and moving again in the new year.

John Lewis & Partners | Shop here

There are hundreds of great offers available in John Lewis’ Black Friday sale. From slashing the price of household items such as mattresses, vacuum cleaners and TV, to beauty and designer clothing. If you’re looking to do all your sale shopping in one place John Lewis is probably your best bet.

Joules | Shop here

The generous people at Joules are offering up to 60% off hundreds of products across womenswear, menswear, children’s and baby clothes, as well as accessories. Plus, delivery is free across all orders so there’s no time to waste.

Kate Spade | Shop here

The popular US designer has an incredible up 50% off, which is the best discount we’ve seen all year. Whether you’re after a tote, a satchel, a clutch or an outfit, it’s a good time to invest.

Karen Millen | Shop here

Karen Millen currently has up to 70% off everything, from sparkly dresses to cosy winter coats. However, the brand is set to announce even more deals and discounts so stay tuned.

La Redoute | Shop here

La Redoute’s Black Friday 2020 Sale can get you up to 40% off across their range of clothing, footwear, home, garden and electricals. And if you’re buying for Christmas, they’re also offering extended returns.

Liberty London | Shop here

Though the iconic store doesn’t officially promote it as a Liberty Black Friday sale, it does usually have a special pre-Christmas event and this year it’s offering 30% off fashion, accessories and homeware, plus up to 15% off beauty.

L.K. Bennett | Shop here

L.K. Bennett’s Black Friday will get you 30% off everything, from dresses, coats and boots, to luxury leather accessories and handbags.

Le Chameau | Shop now

The wellies brand loved by the royals is offering 40% off on selected lines, offering its best deals to date on bestselling styles including the Vierzon Jersey Lined Boots and Prestige collection. Le Chameau will also be donating £5 from every Black Friday sale to The Dog’s Trust, from 26 November 26 to 1 December.

This Black Friday weekend, not only will L'Occitane be offering 20% off all online purchases, but, £1 from every hand cream sold will be donated to PUR Project, to help raise funds for their agroforestry tree planting initiative in the UK.

Lookfantastic | Shop here

The all things beauty website is offering up to 50% off brands including BaByliss, Elizabeth Arden and more with the code BFNEW.

LuluLemon | Shop here

Hundreds of Lululemon's athletic apparel products are now discounted, from running to yoga gear - this sale will have you sorted.

Marks & Spencer | Shop here

While M&S doesn't take part in Black Friday, there are still plenty of deals on site worth scrolling through, including 30% off womenswear and 40% off select homeware.

Made | Shop here

You can get up to 20% off Made this Black Friday, which is a massive discount when it comes to purchasing a big item such as a stylish bed or sofa.

Mango | Shop here

Mango has launched up to 50% off select items, across womenswear, menswear and children’s garments.

Microsoft | Shop here

Microsoft has announced numerous Xbox Black Friday deals, with discounts on subscriptions, consoles and controllers. The big discounts, however, are on games, with prices lowered across 13 major games from Xbox's library (assuming you buy them digitally). Some of these drop by as much as 75%, and even games as recent as a few months old have had serious price cuts.

Michal Kors | Shop here

Enjoy 20% off designer bags, clothing, footwear and all sorts of other goodies. The discount will be applied at checkout only, so it might require some maths skills to work out just how far your budget will stretch.

Mountain Warehouse | Shop here

The outdoor clothing and equipment store is offering 50% off or more across their entire site, plus free delivery. So if you’re in need of a new winter coat, we’d buy it ASAP.

There is no better place to shop for this season's best luxury fashion buys than Net-a-Porter. This year it’s offering a massive up to 50% off major designers, including Victoria Beckham, Dolce & Gabbana and Jimmy Choo.

New Look | Shop here

New Look is offering up to 60% off everything and there’s sure to be something to suit, whether you’re trying to stay stylish but still comfortable when working from home or are after an easy knitwear piece to throw on.

Nike | Shop here

Nike is offering 25% off everything on site across menswear, womenswear, footwear and accessories. Simply using the code “SHINE2020” at the checkout.

Not On The High Street | Shop here

Support small businesses by shopping from this curated online marketplace on Black Friday. You can save up to 50% off hundreds of products - all of which would make great Christmas presents.

Oliver Bonas | Shop here

Oliver Bonas is offering up to 40% off selected furniture and home accessories, the perfect excuse to stock up on a few Christmas presents.

Pandora | Shop here

If you’ve been considering treating a loved one to something from Pandora for Christmas, now’s the time to take the plunge. The high street brand has 20% off all full-price jewellery.

Regatta | Shop here

Searching for a new winter coat? Regatta is not only offering up to 75% off across a wide variety of outerwear for men, women and children.

Selfridges | Shop here

Selfridges is currently offering up to 20% off pretty much everything, simply add code “SELFCCE” at checkout. It's a fabulous one-stop-shop for sartorial Christmas gifting.

Sports Direct | Shop here

From footwear to clothing and almost every piece of sports gear you could need, Sport Direct is a one-stop shop for fitness deals this year.

Superdrug | Shop here

Superdrug’s Black Friday sale has up to 60% off a huge variety of products, from Oral-B electric toothbrushes, to beauty advent calendars and gifting sets.

Space NK | Shop here

This year Space NK customers are able to save £25 for every £100 they spend. And with its edit of incredible luxury makeup, haircare, skincare and fragrance from bestselling brands including Charlotte Tilbury, Drunk Elephant, and Diptyque - that won’t be difficult.

Sky | Shop here

Sky's Black Friday sale is now live and there are some huge saving, from £540 off the new iPhone 12 to Superfast Broadband deals and 50% off the best Sky TV packages.

Tesco | Shop here

Tesco’s massive Black Friday sale includes half price Christmas lights, electricals and smart devices. Whether you’re looking for a TV deal or some new DIY essentials, it’s worth a scroll.

Timberland | Shop here

Timberland has up to 50% off across select clothing and footwear for women, men and kids. Time to purchase a new pair of sturdy boots for the winter.

TK Maxx | Shop here

Missing TK Maxx at the moment? Don’t fret, the brand current have huge savings that are available to shop online.

The Body Shop | Shop here

The Body Shop is offering 15 % off with the code "14672", so now’s the time to get everything skincare and beauty-related for a fraction of the price.

The Perfume Shop | Shop here

Shoppers can get a whopping £50 off luxury fragrances such as Gucci, Emporio Armani, YSL and Paco Rabanne. Whether you are looking to buy yourself something, treat someone else or stock up on Christmas gifts, there are plenty of options.

The White Company | Shop here

The White Company is our go-to for essential oil diffusers, the best duvet covers and bath towels - needless to say, we’ll be having a scroll now there’s 20% off everything with the code “MAGICAL20”.

The Outnet | Shop here

Enjoy up to 70% off a massive section of designer accessories and clothing - and an extra 25% off almost everything with the code “BLACKFRIDAY”. Plus, you can nab express delivery on all orders, so you’ll be donning your sparkly, new designer item in no time.

Thorntons | Shop here

Thorntons is offering 20% off everything on their site, so you can pick up your stocking fillers, and also stock up on a treat or two just for you. Simply use code “BLACKFRIDAY20” at checkout.

Topshop | Shop here

Topshop currently has 25% off everything on site, so if you’re searching for a new winter coat or dress for Christmas day, it could be a good place to check out.

Ted Baker | Shop here

The designer clothing brand has up to 50% off everything right now, so now’s the time to buy.

Very | Shop here

From fashion and beauty, to homeware and electricals, the online retailer has dropped prices across popular ranges. Highlights include £400 off a 65 inch Smart TV and £50 off Apple AirPods (now £199).

Virgin Media | Shop here

Virgin Media is offering its lowest prices this Black Friday, stand-out deals include getting a Huawei P30 with a Nintendo Switch and savings up to £180 on the iPhone 11.

Wayfair | Shop here

Wayfair has launched its Best Black Friday Blowout, which includes sofas from £249, beds and mattresses from £99, rugs from £19.99 and desks and chairs from £79.99. There will also be free shipping on all orders from 27 November to 30 November.

Waterstones | Shop here

Who doesn’t love getting a book for Christmas? Well, Waterstones has launched a half price sale for Black Friday with books by Hilary Mantel, Arsene Wenger, J.K. Rowling and many more now all half price.

Uniqlo | Shop here

Uniqlo has a number of Black Friday deals, from £30 off coats to discounted cashmere beanie hats.

& Other Stories | Shop here

& Other Stories is offering 20% off everything full price, so it's a great spot to stock up on winter staples with a vintage flair.

