Black Friday 2020: The shops taking part, including Amazon, Aldi and JD Sports

From fashion and beauty to homeware and tech, these are the brands to watch (The Independent)

Black Friday is without a doubt the biggest shopping event of the year, so mark your calendar with Friday 27 November.

The event originated in the US when brands and retailers marked the start of the festive shopping period the day after Thanksgiving by slashing the prices of many of their products, both in-store and online.

Traditionally, sales occurred just on the Friday, with the following Monday being the online-only part of the event, known as Cyber Monday. However, since the trend took off, it has grown year on year, with many retailers starting sales earlier and earlier.

But this year, Amazon went one (big) step further by starting its sale a whole month early. To keep up with the best early Amazon Black Friday deals, read our guide here.

Other retailers including Currys, John Lewis, AO, Boots, Virgin and O2 have also started their sales earlier too.

In the lead up to the big day and throughout the weekend until Cyber Monday, we'll be scouring the internet to find you the very best offers on everything from fashion and beauty to TVs and homewares.

On top of this, our extensive Black Friday buying guides will make sure you will be getting the most bang for your buck.

As 2020 has been such a tough year for shops, we’re expecting a huge (online) turn-out this Black Friday as retailers will look to make up for lost revenue because of coronavirus. Read on for everything you need to know about your favourite brands below, from pre-sales to VIP access and launch dates.

When is Black Friday?

The annual sale will fall on Friday 27 November, and will run over the weekend until 30 November, which is Cyber Monday.

True to its usual form, Amazon started its sale incredibly early, a whole month before the big day, while retailers including Currys PC World, Boots and John Lewis have also followed suit. Keep your eyes peeled for other early sales from big name retailers in our Black Friday guides.

Which stores are taking part?

As well as insight on which brands took part last year, below we’ve listed everything there is to know about this year’s early bird sales, launch dates and the discounts to expect. So keep visiting this page as our IndyBest team will update it with more information as soon as brands announce it.

The supermarket will be participating in Black Friday for the first time ever this year, offering deals exclusively online on big-hitting items, such as the Nintendo Switch and Apple AirPods, at some of the most competitive prices we have seen. To be in the chance of snapping up these deals, bookmark this landing page, which will go live on 27 November.

Last year, the online retailer’s sale ran for 15 days, as it ran pre-sale deals for far longer than usual. It featured major discounts on everything from electronics to must-have toys, games, fashion, jewellery and beauty products. This year, Amazon has gone one step further as it has already launched its pre-sale deals a whole month before the main event. We’ve found the best discounts so far in our Black Friday Amazon deals guide.

The online electrical retailer began its biggest ever Black Friday sale three weeks early, with up to £150 off Shark vacuums, £200 off LG TVs as well as more on coffee machines, washing machines, microwaves and other household goods.

Expect big savings on everything from toys to homewares and electricals. Usually Argos doesn't start it's deals much before the actual day, so if there's something you're after, keep an eye on the website for announcements.

Tech giant Apple has traditionally resisted taking part in Black Friday, but last year it took part in the form of in-store vouchers. Other retailers such as Amazon has already started offering some discounts, and we predict others like John Lewis & Partners and Currys PC World will soon too.

Online retailer Asos takes part in Black Friday every year. We predict that customers will be offered special discounts off everything across the website, both before Black Friday, during, and across the weekend, before moving into Cyber Monday.