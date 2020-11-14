Black Friday 2020: The shops taking part, including Amazon, Aldi and JD Sports

Black Friday is without a doubt the biggest shopping event of the year, so mark your calendar with Friday 27 November.
The event originated in the US when brands and retailers marked the start of the festive shopping period the day after Thanksgiving by slashing the prices of many of their products, both in-store and online.
Traditionally, sales occurred just on the Friday, with the following Monday being the online-only part of the event, known as Cyber Monday. However, since the trend took off, it has grown year on year, with many retailers starting sales earlier and earlier.
But this year, Amazon went one (big) step further by starting its sale a whole month early. To keep up with the best early Amazon Black Friday deals, read our guide here.
Other retailers including Currys, John Lewis, AO, Boots, Virgin and O2 have also started their sales earlier too.
In the lead up to the big day and throughout the weekend until Cyber Monday, we'll be scouring the internet to find you the very best offers on everything from fashion and beauty to TVs and homewares.
On top of this, our extensive Black Friday buying guides will make sure you will be getting the most bang for your buck.
As 2020 has been such a tough year for shops, we’re expecting a huge (online) turn-out this Black Friday as retailers will look to make up for lost revenue because of coronavirus. Read on for everything you need to know about your favourite brands below, from pre-sales to VIP access and launch dates.
Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
When is Black Friday?
The annual sale will fall on Friday 27 November, and will run over the weekend until 30 November, which is Cyber Monday.
True to its usual form, Amazon started its sale incredibly early, a whole month before the big day, while retailers including Currys PC World, Boots and John Lewis have also followed suit. Keep your eyes peeled for other early sales from big name retailers in our Black Friday guides.
Which stores are taking part?
As well as insight on which brands took part last year, below we’ve listed everything there is to know about this year’s early bird sales, launch dates and the discounts to expect. So keep visiting this page as our IndyBest team will update it with more information as soon as brands announce it.
Aldi
The supermarket will be participating in Black Friday for the first time ever this year, offering deals exclusively online on big-hitting items, such as the Nintendo Switch and Apple AirPods, at some of the most competitive prices we have seen. To be in the chance of snapping up these deals, bookmark this landing page, which will go live on 27 November.
Amazon
Last year, the online retailer’s sale ran for 15 days, as it ran pre-sale deals for far longer than usual. It featured major discounts on everything from electronics to must-have toys, games, fashion, jewellery and beauty products. This year, Amazon has gone one step further as it has already launched its pre-sale deals a whole month before the main event. We’ve found the best discounts so far in our Black Friday Amazon deals guide.
AO
The online electrical retailer began its biggest ever Black Friday sale three weeks early, with up to £150 off Shark vacuums, £200 off LG TVs as well as more on coffee machines, washing machines, microwaves and other household goods.
Argos
Expect big savings on everything from toys to homewares and electricals. Usually Argos doesn't start it's deals much before the actual day, so if there's something you're after, keep an eye on the website for announcements.
Apple
Tech giant Apple has traditionally resisted taking part in Black Friday, but last year it took part in the form of in-store vouchers. Other retailers such as Amazon has already started offering some discounts, and we predict others like John Lewis & Partners and Currys PC World will soon too.
Asos
Online retailer Asos takes part in Black Friday every year. We predict that customers will be offered special discounts off everything across the website, both before Black Friday, during, and across the weekend, before moving into Cyber Monday.
Beauty Bay
Last year, Beauty Bay offered up to 50 per cent off across its website, with huge savings on popular make-up products – we're expecting similar big things this year.
Boots
If you're looking for discounts on perfume, gifting, skincare, and electrical beauty, Boots should be your go-to destination. The retailer launched its Black Friday sale at the start of November and has great deals on No7, Fenty Beauty, Clinque and pletny more.
BT
If you're looking for a new broadband package, you should seriously consider BT's Black Friday offers. Last year it offered up to £440 off on broadband, TV, sport and mobile deals.
Birchbox
Subscription box brands also participated in last year’s sale, Birchbox offered 20 per cent off gift subscriptions, as well as 25 per cent off everything in its online shop.
Carphone Warehouse
Available both online and in-store, Carphone Warehouse offered some great discounts last year that we think they'll replicate this year – including up to £200 off pay monthly phones.
Cult Beauty
A popular favourite among beauty lovers, it stocks cult-favourite brands and products. Last year the retailer offered up to 30 per cent with specific codes, and this year its promising “fantastic savings” across sets and exclusive new arrivals.
Currys PC World
The retailer began its Black Friday deals in the second week of November, which is the earliest ever, offering great discounts on sought-after prodcuts from Beats headphones to Fitbits. Of course, there’s deals on tech and electronics like laptops and TVs too.
Debenhams
Kicking off its Black Friday sale a few days before the event itself, Debenhams offered discounts across fashion, beauty, home, electricals and toys. While the retailer is yet to announce its 2020 offers, we think they'll be just as big.
EE
The phone company offered big deals last year on its broadband and phone packages, as well as SIM-only phone handsets and tablets, so you can expect similar reductions this year.
Escentual
The online beauty retailer has told The Independent that it will be offering up to 60 per cent off huge brands across skincare, make-up and fragrance this Black Friday. From La Roche-Posay and Avene to Benefit and Givenchy, keep your eyes peeled for top deals.
Fitbit
Last year the fitness company offered up to £60 off selected products on its site. We're expecting Black Friday 2020 to be great time to buy all your Fitbit Christmas presents. Of course you can find deals with other retailers too, including Amazon and AO, who have started their early deals.
Game
In 2019, Game had big discounts on the latest games and console bundles during the Black Friday sale, including impressive discounts on the Nintendo Switch. We’re expecting big things this year too.
GTech
British company GTech will have the offers you need for all your floor cleaning needs, from vacuum cleaners to power sweepers. Last year it kicked off its sale on November 18 and ran it until December 2, with up to 70 per cent off selected items.
Glossybox
Following suit from its 2019 offering, the beauty subscription service has announced the launch of its limited edition Black Friday box. The space-themed packaging houses 10 beauty treats that are worth over £120. It will cost just £15 for Glossybox subscribers, while non-subscribers can expect to pay £20. We won’t spoil all the fun, but the contents includes false eyelashes, an eyeshadow palette a face mask and much more. You can sign up for the waitlist to be the first to know more.
Halfords
Starting with a bang, the hardware store started its big Black Friday sale early last year with deals on bikes, hardware and more. We can expect more of the same this time around.
Harvey Nichols
For all things luxury, opt for Harvey Nichols's this Black Friday. In 2019, it ran its event from 22 to 26 November, offering 25 per cent off fashion and accessories and 10 per cent off beauty. We think you'll be able to nab a similarly great deal this year.
John Lewis & Partners
Things are looking slightly different for John Lewis & Partners this year – rather than an official Black Friday sale, it’s already begun some early deals with 20 per cent discounts in certain sections. We expect more deals to happen closer to the main event across tech, home, kids, fashion and beauty. Despite re-considering it’s “never knowingly undersold” slogan, it will still be offering this over the sales period.
JD Sports
The sportswear retailer has kicked of its sale early with discounts of up to 60 per cent off trainers, tracksuits, accessories and bags. You can already grab impressive deals from big-name brands including Adidas, Nike, Under Armour and Puma. We’re expecting the offers to get even better on the big day.
LoveHoney
This retailer is sure to get you in the mood this Black Friday. Last year, it offered 50 per cent off adult toys and lingerie, with new deals added every hour, so you can expect comparable discounts this year.
Lookfantastic
Health and beauty retailer Look Fantastic offered up to 25 per cent off a range of products last year, but its 2020 offering it set to be even bigger, as it has confirmed customers will enjoy up to 50 per cent off selected products.
Shoppers will also receive a beauty bundle gift with purchases while stocks last. Deals to look out for include 50 per cent off Anastasia Beverly Hills highlighters and selected palettes, and 33 per cent off Elizabeth Arden, Sarah Chapman Skinesis and Isle of Paradise.
Made.com
Home interiors brand Made.com is a go-to for many for contemporary pieces, and you can expect to find discounts across furniture, lighting, textiles and accessories. Last year we saw prices slashed on the brand’s range of convertible sofas.
M&S
Despite not officially taking part in the Black Friday sales last year, M&S launched a huge clearance sale during the event, with up to 50 per cent off fashion and fragrance and 40 per cent off furniture. We’re expecting similar offers this year.
Now TV
Last year the popular subscription-free TV service offered 12 months of Sky Cinema for £55, which is usually worth more than £115. Keep checking in to find its 2020 deals.
Next
Since the clothing retailer offered up to 70 per cent off selected lines during Black Friday last year, we're predicting something similar for the 2020 sale.
Nike
For the past two years, the sports retailer offered a 30 per cent discount across its lines, and it will be offering fresh drops and special offers this year too.
Nars
The make-up and skincare brand has confirmed that it will be offering 20 per cent off everything on its site between Tuesday 24 November and Tuesday 1 December, meaning there’s a whole week of deals to be had from the brand this year.
O2
Launching its deals a full three weeks early, from 5 November until 2 December, O2 has deals on phones, tablets and smartwatches, including Apple devices. It will also be including a range of refurbished devices for the first time. Bundle deals have hundreds of pounds off phones like the iPhone 11 and include subscriptions to Deliveroo Plus and Disney+ as well as discounts on Apple AirPods pro.
ScS
Running from 17 to 30 November, the brand will be offering up to 65 per cent off sofas and carpets, as well as an extra £25 off voucher, which can be spent online and in-store. Read our guide to the best furniture deals to stay on top of the action.
Sky
Starting its Black Friday event early in 2019, Sky's discounts included 50 per cent off TV, phone and broadband packages. The brand will not be waiting around to announce its discounts this year – so keep your eyes peeled.
Shark
With savings of up to £200 on Shark's vacuum cleaners during its Black Friday sale last year, we expect to see the cost of items being considerably reduced in 2020. You'll have to be quick off the mark as items sell out fast.
Simba Sleep
There's no better time to save on a new mattress than during the Black Friday sales. Simba offered up to 40 per cent off certain product bundles in its Black Friday 2019 event. This year its kicked off the sale bonanza by offering 30 per cent off – be sure to read our guide to the best mattress deals.
Superdrug
As the sale has already started, you'll be able to save on all your favourite health and beauty brands both in-store and online with Superdrug's Black Friday sale. Beautycard members had access to exclusive pre-Black Friday deals last year, so if you can't wait until the big day, sign up now to be the first in the know.
The Fragrance Shop
Expect up to 80 per cent off big-name perfumes and colognes, including Hugo Boss Bottled United 200ml which will be reduced from £88 to £59 and Versace Eros Pour Femme 50ml that is set to be discounted from £64 to £40. Offers are available from 20 November to 1 December.
Topshop
Last year high street favourite Topshop offered up to 50 per cent off all clothing and we can expect more of the same this time around. The retailer announced its sale a few days ahead of Black Friday, so be sure to check in on its website before the big event.
Tesco
Supermarket chain Tesco had some impressive offers for Black Friday last year, including up to 50 per cent off its clothing range, F&F, and so stay tuned for big savings in 2020.
Very
With discounts on fashion, home, tech and gifts, Very should be on your list this Black Friday. Deals went live early last year, with 40 per cent off winter fashion and 25 per cent off selected character toys before the big event. It's a real go-to for TV and game console deals, too.
Virgin Media
Given that we’re all spending more time at home, now is the perfect time to update your home entertainment set-up. Make Virgin you go-to, as it’s already started its sale, offering what it claims to be its lowest Black Friday prices. You can expect to make savings across broadband, television and mobile packages.
Vodafone
From smartphones and tablets, Vodafone didn't disappoint last year with its Black Friday deals. This year's offers are set to be even bigger.
Wayfair
The furniture retailer has named its event the Black Friday blowout, and if last year is anything to go by, it won’t disappoint. Discounts will be starting on 20 November and running until 4 December.
Read more on Black Friday 2020
How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – When the sale starts, how to get the best savings, and how to prepare
Best Amazon Black Friday deals – There will be millions of deals, so check in here for our pick of the best
Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals – For everything from TVs to laptops, and kettles to coffee machines
Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – With great deals on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homewares it will be a go-to for many
Best Argos Black Friday deals – Covering everything from kids to homewares and fitness to DIY
Best Apple Black Friday deals – The tech giant is notorious for not participating in Black Friday, so how can you find deals on Apple products? Find out in our guide
Best Black Friday tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here
Best Black Friday TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals
Best Black Friday laptop deals – There’s hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP
Best Black Friday gaming deals – Struggling to choose which console to buy, or after a new controller or game? Here's our expert guide
Best Black Friday home appliances deals – Now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine
Best Black Friday fashion deals – Whether its a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to new season essentials
Best Black Friday beauty deals – Stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance
Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – Get your Christmas shopping done and dusted, with deals from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more
Best Black Friday mattress deals – Rest easy with big discounts for brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba
Best Black Friday furniture deals – There's no need to wait until the January sale to get a bargain sofa, wardrobe or armchair
Read More
Best early Amazon Black Friday 2020 deals available now
Best Black Friday UK early deals from Amazon, Virgin Media and Very
Best Apple Black Friday deals 2020: Early offers
The best deals in the Currys early Black Friday sale
Best John Lewis Black Friday deals 2020: Early offers in the sale