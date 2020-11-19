When is Black Friday 2020 and when do the sales start? Here’s everything you need to know

The event hails from America, and falls on the day after Thanksgiving (The Independent/iStock)

The biggest shopping event of the year is nearly here, with just over a week to go until Black Friday 2020.

The event originally hails from America, and always falls on the day after Thanksgiving, with sales running across the weekend into Cyber Monday, which is traditionally the online-only part of the event.

Things are looking a little different for the sale this year, of course. As England continues its second national lockdown, the event will be exclusively online this year as shops will remain closed, and we’re expecting retailers to ramp up the discounts in a bid to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic.

We’ve already seen pre-sales launch earlier than ever before this year, as Amazon kicked off its early bird sale a whole month ahead of the main event, with other retailers following suit.

Here at IndyBest, we’ll be doing all the hard work for you by compiling deal guides on everything from tech, home appliances, TVs and laptops to kids’ toys, fashion, beauty and games consoles. Make sure to bookmark our Black Friday page for daily updates on all the best offers.

Read on for everything you need to know about when the sales start and what date to put in your calendar for the day itself.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is Black Friday 2020?

The big day is Friday 27 November. The sales will then continue into the weekend and mostly end on Monday 30 November, aslo known as Cyber Monday, although some retailers continue their deals later into the month.

When do Black Friday sales start?

Good news: they already have started. Last year we saw some retailers launch pre-sale deals a couple of weeks ahead of the event, with most starting just a week before 27 November.

But this year, Amazon set a new precedent by launching its early bird sale a whole month early.

Story continues

Other retailers quickly followed suit, as the likes of Boots and Superdrug launched their sales in early November, and Currys PC World, AO, John Lewis & Partners, Virgin Media and O2 also started offers, just to name a few.

This is the earliest we’ve seen the sales start to date, and we’ve already seen some brilliant deals on big-ticket items such as Apple AirPods, the Nintendo Switch, KitchenAids and Shark vacuum cleaners.

Read more on Black Friday 2020

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – There will be millions of deals, so check in here for our pick of the best

Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals – For everything from TVs to laptops, and kettles to coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – With great deals on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homewares it will be a go-to for many

Best Argos Black Friday deals – Covering everything from kids to homewares and fitness to DIY

Best Apple Black Friday deals – The tech giant is notorious for not participating in Black Friday, so how can you find deals on Apple products? Find out in our guide

Best Black Friday tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here

Best Black Friday TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Black Friday laptop deals – There’s hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Struggling to choose which console to buy, or after a new controller or game? Here's our expert guide

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – Now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday fashion deals – Whether its a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to new season essentials

Best Black Friday beauty deals – Stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – Get your Christmas shopping done and dusted, with deals from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday mattress deals – Rest easy with big discounts for brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday furniture deals – There's no need to wait until the January sale to get a bargain sofa, wardrobe or armchair

The stores taking part in Black Friday – Our predictions based on last year, which we’ll be updating as the deals begin

Read More

Best Black Friday UK early deals from Debenhams, Virgin Media and Very

Best early Amazon Black Friday 2020 deals available now

The best deals in the Currys early Black Friday sale

Best John Lewis Black Friday deals 2020: Early offers in the sale

Dyson Black Friday sale: Save £100 on the V8 absolute extra vacuum