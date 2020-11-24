Black Friday 2020: Macy's just released a ton of new Black Friday deals

This is just one of the amazing deals you'll find in Macy's huge Black Friday sale savings.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When it comes to Black Friday sales, there's no shortage of stellar places to shop—nearly every major retailer, from Walmart and Target to Best Buy and Kohl's, goes all out for the big event. One of our favorite Black Friday destinations, however, undoubtedly has to be Macy's—and the store's biggest, most exciting Black Friday deals yet just launched on the site.

Not only does the company stock hundreds of our top-tested brands, from Nespresso and All-Clad to The North Face and Pyrex, they've got them marked down at prices you'll have to see to believe through Satur. Ahead, we've rounded up all the best discounts we spotted in the retailer’s huge Black Friday 2020 sale. You’ll also nab free shipping on orders more than $25 (normally $9.95). Happy saving!

Get the Shark Navigator Light Vacuum NV105 for $89.99 (Save $177)

Get the Tag Vector II 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set for $99.99 (Save $240.01)

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: Macy's full spread of Black Friday deals just launched