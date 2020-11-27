Black Friday 2020: Our favorite smart robot vacuum is on major sale

Eufy makes some of the best value robot vacuums on the market. The Eufy 30C is a prime example of this fact. It’s the winner of our best value award for smart robot vacuums. This Black Friday it’s $120 off, so it’s an even better value.

In our testing labs, the Eufy 30C showed a lot of cleaning prowess. We placed it on our robot vacuum obstacle course and it picked up, on average, 10.15 grams of dirt per run. If you run the 30C every day, we’re confident that it’ll help maintain your floors in between the occasional manual clean.

While Eufy products go on sale all the time, it’s rare that they are more than 25% off.

