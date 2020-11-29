Black Friday 2020: The best Ulta deals right now
Cyber Weekend is here and the deals are still coming in hot. Whether you're looking for a gift for the makeup lover in your life, or simply trying to treat yourself after a long year, Ulta has tons of deals on brands such as Covergirl, Neutrogena and Clinique.
Get your hands on products for up 50% off with Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz event, plus get free shipping on any purchase that's more than $35. Specific brands are also getting a huge price cut—you can snag a Lancôme mascara for 50% off its original price. See below for all the Black Friday weekend deals that are still happening now.
The best Ulta Black Friday deals
Makeup
Lancôme Grandiôse Extreme Instant Lift & Volumizing Mascara for $16 (Save $16)
Lancôme Grandiôse Multi-Benefit Lengthening, Lifting and Volumizing Waterproof Mascara for $16 (Save $16)
Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Volumizing Mascara for $13.75 (Save $13.75)
Skincare
Clinique 3-Step Introduction Kit For Drier Skin for $10 (Save $10)
Dermadoctor KP Duty Dermatologist Formulated AHA Moisturizing Therapy For Dry Skin for $19 (Save $19)
Tula So Pumpkin Exfoliating Sugar Scrub for $20.40 (Save $13.60)
Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask for $40 (Save $10)
Dermadoctor Kakadu C 20% Vitamin C Serum with Ferulic Acid & Vitamin E for $47.50 (Save $47.50)
Clinique Jumbo Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator for $66.50 (Save $28.50)
Hair care
T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Ceramic Curling Iron for $129.99 (Save $30.01)
Shop Ulta Black Friday deals
