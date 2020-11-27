Black Friday 2020: The best shoe deals at Zappos, Journeys, Sperry and more
Some people live by the credo that it's always a good day to get a new pair of shoes. But we'd argue that today is an especially good day to get a new pair of shoes (or several). It's Black Friday, which means you can score seriously great deals on cool new kicks for men, women and kids from Zappos, Journeys, Sperry and more.
Some of our favorite styles are on sale, like Nisolo's Heeled Chelsea Boots, Crocs and Veja Esplar sneakers. If you've been hoping to add those to your collection—or have someone on your holiday list who wants 'em—check out our top picks for shoe deals this year to get them at a great price.
Women's shoes
Select styles at Zappos are at least 20% off. Top deals include Sorel Lexie Wedge snow boots for $101.95 (Save $68.05), UGG Classic Graphic Logo Mini boots for $104.97 (Save $44.98) and Asics Gel-Nimbus 22 for $99.95 (Save $50.05). Shop all Zappo's women Black Friday shoe sales.
Journeys is offering up to 30% off select styles. Top deals include Puma Lqdcell Mid Athletic Shoe for $39.99 (Save $60). Shop all women's Journeys deals.
Sperry is offering 50% off on select styles including the Women's Wool Salt Water Duck Boot for $59.99 (Save $59.96). Shop all women's Sperry deals.
Ethical shoe brand Nisolo is offering an extra 25% off sitewide on items that are already up to 60% off, including Chelsea boots for $147 (Save $83), ankle boots for $112.50 (Save $87.50), mules for $101.25 (Save $78.75) with the code EXTRA25. Shop all women's Nisolo deals.
Anthropologie is offering 30% off everything on its site including our favorite Veja Esplar sneakers for $84 (Save $36). Shop all Anthropologie shoe deals.
Kohl's is offering deep discounts on bestselling shoes including Nike Revolution 5 Running Shoes for $48.75 (Save $16.25) and SO Sloth Sweater Boots for $16.99 (Save $53). Shop all women's Kohl's shoe deals.
Nordstrom is offering up to 55% off on select shoe styles including the Adidas Women's Stan Smith sneakers for $36 (Save $44).
Bloomingdale's is offering up to 50% off on select designer boot styles including Stuart Weitzman Lynelle Booties for $262.50 (Save $262.50). Shop all Bloomingdale's designer boot deals.
DSW is offering 30% off almost everything with the code BFSAVINGS and a free weekender bag with the code BFSPECIAL. Shop all women's DSW shoe deals.
Crocs is offering at least 30% off sitewide. Top deals include Baya RealTree Xtra Clog for $25 (Save $25). Shop all women's Crocs shoe deals.
Men's shoes
Select styles at Zappos are at least 20% off. Top deals include the Ugg Chester Loafer for $76.97 (Save $32.98). Shop all men's Zappos deals.
Ethical shoe brand Nisolo is offering an extra 25% off sitewide on items that are already up to 60% off, including Chelsea boots for $155.25 (Save $74.75) with the code EXTRA25. Shop all men's Nisolo deals.
Nordstrom is offering up to 55% off select shoe styles, including the Adidas Men’s Stan Smith Sneaker $36 (Save $44).
Sperry is offering 50% off select styles including Men's Avenue Embossed Duck Boot for $59.99 (Save $59.96). Shop all men's Sperry deals.
Kohl's is offering deep discounts on bestselling shoes including Nike Monarch IV Cross-Training shoes for $52.50 (Save $17.50). Shop all men's Kohl's shoe deals.
Journeys is offering up to 30% on select styles from brands such as Vans, Converse and Adidas. Shop all men's Journeys deals.
DSW is offering 30% off almost everything with the code BFSAVINGS and a free weekender bag with the code BFSPECIAL. Shop all men's DSW shoe deals.
Crocs is offering at least 30% off sitewide. Top deals include Baya RealTree Xtra Clog for $25 (Save $25). Shop all men's Crocs shoe deals.
Kids shoes
Select styles at Zappos are at least 20% off. Top deals include Ugg Classic Short II Glitter boots for $65 (Save $65) and Kamik Kids rain boots for $24.79 (Save $6.20). Shop all boys and girls Zappos shoe deals.
Kohl's is offering deep discounts on bestselling kids' shoes like SO Kennedy Girls Tall Boots for $12.74 (Save $37.25) and Adidas Lite Race Adapt sneakers for $29.99 (Save $25.01). Shop all boys and girls Kohl's shoe deals.
DSW is offering 30% off almost everything with the code BFSAVINGS and a free weekender bag with the code BFSPECIAL. Shop all boys and girls DSW shoe deals.
Sperry is offering 50% off on select styles including duck boots for $49.99 (Save $14.96). Shop all kids Sperry deals.
Crocs is offering at least 30% off sitewide. Top deals include Kids Bayaband Clog for $17.50 (Save $17.50). Shop all kids Crocs.
Journeys is offering up to 30% off on select sneaker styles from brands such as Vans, Converse and Adidas. Shop boys and girls Journeys deals.
