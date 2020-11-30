Black Friday 2020: The best Nordstrom Rack deals

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you love Nordstrom, you may also be a fan of Nordstrom Rack where you can score designer deals at a lower price. On a normal day, it carries great deals on beloved brands such as Nike, Ugg, Madewell, Hanky Panky and more.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Right now the discount retailer is having a massive Black Friday sale, where you can get even bigger savings on everything you need such as apparel, accessories, home decor, and more. While Nordstrom Rack can be overwhelming with so much inventory, we've sorted through the sale to find the best deals. You'll want to hurry and shop these fan-favorite deals as some of them are only for today and are running out fast.

For more of the best Black Friday deals from other retailers, check out our complete coverage.

The best Nordstrom Rack Black Friday 2020 deals

Women's

Black Friday 2020: The best Nordstrom Rack deals

Men's

Black Friday 2020: The best Nordstrom Rack deals

Home and Accessories

Story continues

Black Friday 2020: The best Nordstrom Rack deals

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and brings our deals directly to your inbox.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: The best Nordstrom Rack deals right now