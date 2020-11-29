Black Friday 2020: The best Nordstrom deals right now
Black Friday deals on electronics, appliances and power tools are great and all, but for some, it's all about the fashion, beauty and home markdowns. Luckily, Nordstrom has them in abundance this year with a ton of just-released "cyber deals."
Encompassing everything from comfy UGG boots to the celebrity-loved Barefoot Dreams throw blanket, this sale allows shoppers to snag incredible markdowns of up to 50% on the store's most popular apparel, beauty products and seasonal home accents.
Additionally, clearance items will be slashed by an additional 25% starting through Tuesday, December 1, when all deal prices will go back up.
Ahead, check out the best deals to shop from the store's Black Friday weekend 2020 sale.
The best Nordstrom Black Friday deals to shop
Less than $50
Less than $100
Adidas Superstar Jelly Platform Sneaker from $72 (Save $35.40 to $48)
Halogen Crewneck 100% Cashmere Sweater for $57.90 (Save $40.10)
Halogen V-Neck 100% Cashmere Sweater for $57.82 (Save $40.18)
Vince Camuto Gradina Block-Heel Bootie for $74.90 (Save $75.06)
Kate Spade New York Kora Leather Ballet Flat for $59.92 (Save $78.08)
Marc Fisher LTD Oshay Pointed-Toe Bootie for $94.90 (Save $95.05)
Nordstrom Men 100% Cashmere Crewneck Sweater for $99.90 (Save $45.10)
Less than $150
The North Face Mossbud Reversible Jacket for $104.30 (Save $44.70)
UGG Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot for $119.90 (Save $60.05)
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hooded Parka for $161 (Save $69)
Less than $500
Tory Burch Miller Leather Crossbody Bag for $199.99 (Save $198.01)
Shop the Nordstrom Cyber Deals sale
