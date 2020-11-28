Black Friday 2020: The best kids' clothing deals at Gap, Carter's, Old Navy and more

Black Friday 2020: Puffer jacket in rainbow stripe from Primary.

It's no secret that kids grow out of their clothes at lightning speed and there's no better time to stock up on socks, pants, jackets and more during Cyber weekend. Right now, you can shop amazing post-Black Friday sales on kids' clothing from popular retailers like Gap, Carter's, Old Navy and more.

For Cyber Weekend, Gap Kids is offering 50% off of everything. Score an extra 10% off on top of that—for a total of 60% off—with code GAPFRIDAY. Old Navy is also offering 50% off everything, no promo code needed. Keep in mind that some exclusions may apply on certain items. You'll also find plenty of other awesome sales on pajamas at Hanna Andersson, Crocs for kids, up to 40% off at Primary and more.

If you're in search of more impressive deals on home goods, appliances, toys and more, come over and hang out with us for the day as we track all of the best Black Friday and Cyber Weekend sales.

The best kids' clothing deals at Gap, Carter's, Old Navy and more

