Black Friday 2020: The best Etsy deals right now
Etsy, the 15-year-old online vendor for local artists, is synonymous with personalized crafts, and vintage items. The site is made up of a cobblestone of small retailers and individual artisans, which may lead you to think there won't be sales for Black Friday. This time—lucky for you—you're wrong.
There are hundreds of deals to score on Etsy on a vast array of different products. You're bound to find something for everyone on your list. From jewelry to home goods and decor, and even gifts that are perfect for kids, here are some of our favorite deals. Don't forget to check out all the best deals available for Black Friday 2020.
The best Black Friday deals on Etsy :
A faux berry wreath to decorate your front door for $35.99 (Save $12): If you're not interested in fiddling with holiday lights, or if you live in an apartment, there's no way to say "tis the season" than with a wreath hung on the door. This wreath is made from bright red, faux Hawthorn berries, and is sure to make your home welcoming and bring joy for years to come.
A personalized, leather, photo keychain for $32.39 (Save $8.11): Custom keychains are a small, thoughtful and versatile gift. Reviewers rave about this photo keychain, and the shop touts nearly 20,000 sales. The outer leather can be custom engraved and snaps shut over the photo, which is printed directly on a stainless steel plate. Of course, if you're looking for something simpler, there are other well-loved keychains, like this stylish leather tassel, or this solid leather key-fob (both of which are customizable).
A custom name puzzle for kids starting at $11.92 (Save $17.88 to $125.88): This puzzle is the perfect gift for a niece, nephew or close friend's child. It's customizable offering as many as 30 letters, and the option to put pegs in each one, or not. Plus, when it's not in use, it will look cute on a shelf or bookcase.
A wood pallet last name sign to celebrate the family, starting at $30 (Save $10 to $30): This cute sign is perfect for newlyweds, young families or folks who just moved into a new home. It features the family's surname made from laser-cut plywood atop pallet planks that are stained in a color of your choice. There are nine stain options, ranging from a reddish-chestnut to gray walnut and classic golden oak. The shop owner also has add-on options, including weatherproofing and stained letters, which can be accessed through the main listing.
A custom return address stamp starting at $17.99 (Save $11.99 to $13.59): One Reviewed staffer swears by custom return address stamps as gifts. They're small, affordable, meaningful, and practical—plus, most people just don't have one. This Etsy vendor sells plain wood stamps, as well as a self-inking version in a variety of colors. The design puts the family surname in cursive above block print address details.
A holiday doormat starting at $34.30 (Save $14.70 to $34.20): Doormats offer another opportunity to holiday-ify your home for the winter. This one reads "The most wonderful time of the year," which is bound to put you in a good mood each time you pass the threshold into your home. Plus, they help prevent you from tracking dirt and debris into the house from your shoes. The designs available are endless—from one reading "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal," to a good old, "merry and bright," and another that truly captures the vibe of 2020, "here comes Amazon, here comes Amazon, right down my driveway."
A candle with a unique scent starting at $13.50 (Save $4.50). Candles are a gift that can scream "I didn't know what else to get you, so here's this!" But with Etsy, you can find unique scents from small businesses that are sure to be a hit. This candle is filled with holiday scents, like cinnamon, cedar and clove, with caramelized sugar overtones. The vendor has other unique blends, like a candle that includes camphor (a type of evergreen), citrus and berry fragrances.
A custom name necklace starting at $32.90 (Save $14.10 to $15.60): This shop is ultra-popular with reviewers—it has over 200,000 sales and incredibly high ratings. The shop offers a variety of necklaces, from custom name or star sign necklaces in different fonts, to single letter or initial options. If you're more drawn to minimalist designs, check out this simple moon necklace.
