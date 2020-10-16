Black Friday 2020: The best deals to shop from Kohl's, Walmart and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Move aside, Amazon Prime Day 2020! We may only be in October, but already, many customer-loved stores are running early Black Friday 2020 sales that are every bit as good as the mega-retailer's recent savingspalooza.

If you're worried about finding other incredible sales around the web, never fear. We've scoped out the best of the best, ranging from web-famous bedding sites, such as Brooklinen, to tried-and-true faves, like Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl's. Check 'em out (and many more!) below.

Kohl's is known for its incredible sales, so it's no surprise that the retailer is running some seriously impressive markdowns right now. Through Sunday, October 18, Kohl's charge-card holders can save 30%, 20% or 15% on their order using code GOLDEN30, while most-valued customers can enter code OCTMVCFREE at checkout to snag free shipping. If you don't have a credit card with Kohl's, never fear—you can still nab a 15% off discount by using code YOUSAVE. Additionally, through Thursday, October 15, for every $50 spent, you'll receive $10 in Kohl's Cash to use between Monday, October 19 to Sunday, October 25.

Macy's

As the go-to spot for all things beauty, apparel and home, Macy's is the place to be, which makes this sale is super exciting. From Tuesday, October 13 to Thursday, October 15, shoppers can use code THANKYOU to save an extra 30% on their order. This promotion can be used on anything from top-rated kitchen appliances to homey essentials.

While Prime Day features savings on a lot of things, it's not the best sale to purchase furniture from. Thankfully, Wayfair is hosting it's own Black Friday-level Fresh Start sale through Thursday, October 15, with a wide selection of discounts on everything from bedroom furniture to TV stands.

If you love luxury brands, you're definitely going to want to shop this incredible 48-hour flash sale at Coach Outlet. Through tomorrow, October 14, you can snag an extra 15% on already-discounted handbags, while apparel is up for grabs at an additional 20% off, too. You'll also nab free shipping on your order, plus, the retailer is posting awesome hourly deals with new price drops on beloved styles.