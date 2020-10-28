Black Friday 2020: The best deals to to shop from Home Depot, Amazon and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We may only be in October, but already, many customer-loved stores are running early Black Friday 2020-worthy sales that are every bit as good as Amazon's recent Prime Day savingspalooza.

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

We've scoped out the best of the best, with events from big box retailers, such as Kohl's and Macy's, to Amazon, which is getting its holiday deals underway with its big Holiday Dash event. Check 'em out (and many more!) below.

View photos Candy cane for party design on pink background. Top view copyspace More

Amazon wasted no time in kicking off its next big sale after Prime Day 2020 came to a close, introducing its Holiday Dash event—a month-long sale on all the site's top gifts, with new items being discounted daily. Shop our top picks from the sale, which runs through Thursday, November 19, below.

Less than $25

Less than $50

Less than $100

Less than $500

Less than $1000

View photos From at-home appliances to comfy blankets, Kohl's has got it all on sale. More

Kohl's is known for its incredible sales, but right now, the retailer is taking it one step further with its Dashing Deal Days Sale, which runs through Sunday, November 1. Kitchen items, festive décor, and more are on sale for less than $20, while cozy apparel for him and her are discounted as low as $3.99. Additionally, you can use promo code TREAT20 at checkout to take 20% off your order, and you'll earn $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent, which will good for use from Monday, November 2 to Tuesday, November 10.

Less than $25

Less than $50

Less than $100

Less than $500

View photos Macy's just dropped the price on its Pyrex 12-Piece Storage Set. More

As the go-to spot for all things beauty, apparel and home, Macy's is the place to shop even on a non-sale day. Through Monday, November 9, the retailer is currently hosting a Friends and Family Sale on a whole slew of items, including top-rated cookware, furniture, bedding and more, with its Black Friday preview deals set to drop on Monday, November 16. Shop the best picks below.

Less than $25

Less than $50

Less than $200

Less than $500

View photos Get a head-start on your holiday decorating with Wayfair. More

Through Friday, November 13, Wayfair is helping you get a kick-start on the shopping holiday with up its Black Friday First Chance Sale, which features up to 80% off everything from lighting solutions and throw pillows to accent mirrors and other assorted home accessories. The store's next round of Black Friday deals is set to go live on the 13.