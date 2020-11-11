Best Black Friday Currys deals 2020: Offers to expect, from speakers to fridges - OLD

To get the most from the sale, start making your shopping list now (The Independent)

The Black Friday period is upon us, meaning some of the biggest high street stores are slashing prices on everything from fashion to furniture.

No longer just the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday now refers to both the day, the weekend and the following Monday, also known as Cyber Monday.

Last year, it even saw some retailers having deals the week before too. But this year, Amazon has already begun its sale, a whole month early. Keep up with the best early Amazon Black Friday deals in our guide. Other retailers, inclduing AO, Boots and O2 also began much earlier too.

As a second coronavirus lockdown is looming in England, retailers will be hosting their sales online this year, including big names such as Argos and John Lewis who offer some of the best deals around when it comes to electrical and household appliances.

Another big player when it comes to Black Friday is Currys, as it usually offers some of the most competitive discounts around on games consoles, TVs, laptops and vacuum cleaners, from big-ticket brands such as Nintendo, LG, Apple and Shark.

Here, we we will be constantly updating the best deals throughout the run up to Black Friday, the main weekend and Cyber Monday.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is Black Friday?

This year Black Friday will fall on Friday 27 November, and the event will run over the weekend until 30 November, which is Cyber Monday.

While the main event runs for a few days, we’re already expecting the longest lead-up ever, as big brands and retailers have already launched their early Black Friday deals weeks before the big day.

Amazon launched its early bird sale a whole month before Black Friday – two weeks earlier than last year – while other retailers such as Boots and Superdrug have also started their sales.

We’re expecting earlier deals than ever before from other brands too, as they try to make up for some lost revenue earlier in the year.

The best Currys Black Friday deals to expect

In years previous, Currys often hosts a week-long sale as a warm-up to its mega Black Friday event, so if you’re in the mood to shop, but don’t fancy trawling through thousands of products, hit the sales early for 30 per cent off items in its clearance.

Throughout Black Friday, keep your eyes peeled for savings on speaker brands such Sonos, Sony and Sennheiser, with soundbars and headphones often found in the Black Friday deals.

Home appliances often feature too, last year a Samsung American-Style fridge freezer in black steel was £1,699 at full price but was reduced to jsut £400, as well a £220 off KitchenAid artisan stand mixers, and £100 discount on the cord-free Dyson V8 vacuum cleaner.

The Google nest hub also had more than 50 per cent off, as it was reduced from £119 to £59.

How to get the best Currys Black Friday deals

You can create a personalised Black Friday Wish List on Currys' website where you’ll be able to keep an eye on your most wanted tech products throughout the weekend.

If you’re worried about price differences between retailers, Currys is a wise choice thanks to its Price Match Promise.

Last year it matched the prices of high street retailers like John Lewis & Partners and Argos, but it has also been known to match prices on Amazon too.

If you find a product you’ve bought cheaper elsewhere, you have seven days to contact Curry’s to be refunded the difference.

How long will the Black Friday deals last?

Black Friday 2019 was the longest running event to date, which saw sales covering more than two weeks.

As Amazon has already started its Black Friday deals, last year has already been topped, with other retailers like Boots and Superdrug following suit.

For a full list of stores expected to get involved, we’ve rounded them up here, and they range from fashion, homewares, tech, beauty and gaming brands, such as Asos, AO, BT, John Lewis & Partners and M&S.

It’s the ideal time to start your Christmas shopping and treat yourself along the way or tick off those less exciting, but necessary purchases such as sofas, TV’s and home devices.