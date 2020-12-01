Black Friday 2020: The best Black Friday deals you can get under $50
Black Friday is here, and if you're anything like us, you've been up since midnight scouring the Internet for the best Black Friday deals to snag. Wait, you haven't been doing that? Well, no worries—we're compiling the best Black Friday tech deals, Black Friday appliance deals, and even Black Friday fashion deals.
If you're hunting for the best budget-friendly Black Friday deals, we've got you covered. Here are the best deals you can shop during Black Friday under $50.
Best Black Friday deals under $10
Black and Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker at Macy's for $7.99 with $12 Mail-In Rebate (Save $37)
Charter Club 50-inch by 70-Inch Throw at Macy's for $9.99 (Save $40.01)
Lauren Ralph Lauren Logo Pillow at Macy's for $6.99 (Save $13.01)
Logitech M330 Silent Plus Wireless Mouse at Staples for $9.99 (Save $8)
Simply Vera by Vera Wang Live-In High-Rise Leggings at Kohl's for $8.49 with coupon code THANKS (Save $17.51)
Sonoma Goods for Life Women's Midrise Leggings at Kohl's for $4.24 with coupon code THANKS (Save $15.76)
Tek Gear Men's Ultra-Soft Fleece Pullover at Kohl's for $8.49 with coupon code THANKS (Save $21.51)
Tek Gear Women's Ultrasoft Zip-Front Fleece at Kohl's for $8.49 with coupon code THANKS (Save $23.51)
Best Black Friday deals under $25
1-year Hulu subscription at Hulu for $1.99 per month (Save $48)
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa at Best Buy for $18.99 (Save $21)
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa at Staples for $17.99 (Save $12)
Bissell 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum at Walmart for $19.86 (Save $9)
Cuddl Duds Sherpa Throw at Kohl's from $16.99 with coupon code THANKS (Save $63 to $94.50)
Cuisinart 10-Piece Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set at Macy's for $19.19 with coupon code BLKFRI (Save $20.81)
Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker at Kohl's for $18.99 (Save $30.01)
Jeffrey Campbell Pectin Sandal at Nordstrom for $13.48 (Save $30.97)
Kate Spade New York Mini Small Square Stud Earrings for $19.99 (Save $12.01)
Kid's Puffer Coats at Macy's for $15.99 (Save $59.01 to $94.01)
Logitech MK235 USB Wired Optical Keyboard and Mouse Set at Staples for $17.99 (Save $2)
Monopoly Super Mario Celebration Edition Board Game at Walmart for $24.86 (Save $5.11)
Nintendo Switch Online Membership at Target for $19.99 (Save $15)
Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player at Staples for $24.99 (Save $15)
Sonoma Goods for Life Women's Supersoft Stretch Midrise Skinny Jeans at Kohl's for $12.74 with coupon code THANKS (Save $23.26)
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Pillow Buddy at Walmart for $12.96 (Save $3.04)
Best Black Friday deals under $50
adidas Men’s Stan Smith Sneaker at Nordstrom for $36 (Save $44)
Align Super High Rise Short 10-Inch from Lululemon for $39 (Save $19)
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Generation at Amazon for $28.99 (Save $21)
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa at Staples for $29.99 (Save $20)
AncestryDNA Genetics Testing Kit at Amazon for $47 (Save $52)
Coach Leather Medium Corner Zip Wallet for $43.68 (Save $124.32)
Coach Leather Trifold Wallet at Coach Outlet for $39 (Save $111)
Cubcoats Mickey Mouse Kids’ Hoodie at Nordstrom for $30 (Save $20)
J.A. Henckels Zwilling Stainless-Steel 8-Piece Porterhouse Steak Knife Set at Macy's for $49.99 (Save $110.01)
JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker at Best Buy for $29.99 (Save $40)
Instant Pot Viva 6 Quart 9-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker for $49 (Save $70.99)
Little Tikes Adjust 'N Jam Pro Basketball Set at Walmart for $39.86 (Save $10.13)
Nike Men's Sportswear Club Fleece Pants at Kohl's for $33.75 (Save $11.75)
Nike Women's Revolution 5 Running Shoes at Kohl's for $39.99 (Save $25.01)
Nylon Crossbody Pouchette from Dooney & Bourke for $36.22 (Save $29.40 to $61.78)
PowerXL Air Fryer at Kohl's from $42.49 with coupon code THANKS (Save $27.50 to $73.50)
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer for $35.99 with coupon (Save $30)
Topshop Crop Sweater at Nordstrom for $35.90 (Save $24.10)
Tramontina Enameled Cast-Iron 6.5-Quart Round Dutch Oven at Walmart for $29.90 (Save $30.07)
