Black Friday 2020: All the best Black Friday deals to shop on Apple, KitchenAid and more

Nicole Briese, Reviewed.com
·6 min read
From the KitchenAid mixer to the best headphones on the market, these Black Friday 2020 deals will save you tons.
From the KitchenAid mixer to the best headphones on the market, these Black Friday 2020 deals will save you tons.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The moment we've all been waiting for is here: Black Friday 2020 has officially arrived! As the biggest shopping day of the year, the savings being offered by retailers such as Macy's, Best Buy, Kohl's and more are greater than you'll see any other day in the 365-day calendar period, meaning it's *the* time to pick up whatever it is you've been eyeing—for less.

If you don't know where to start—because let's face, there's enough discounts happening to overwhelm just about anyone—we're here to help. All month long, we've been staking out sales from all your favorite stores as they released their Black Friday deals in waves to better help shoppers navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. And now that the big day has come, we've got the skinny on what's really worth buying amid all the noise. Keep reading to shop all our favorite picks below.

The 10 best Black Friday deals of 2020

Black Friday 2020: The best Black Friday deals
Black Friday 2020: The best Black Friday deals

1. KitchenAid KSM150PSMC 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head Mixer at Best Buy for $279.99 (Save $100): The KitchenAid mixer is a top seller every Black Friday, as it's a great chance to get this usually pricey pick for a great discount, and 2020 is no exception. Our readers have been loving this pick, which also just so happens to be the best stand mixer we've ever tested—we particularly loved its durable, reliable build, quiet motor and easy-to-use attachments.

2. A 1-year Hulu subscription at Hulu for $1.99 per month (Save $48): One of the better Black Friday deals comes on super popular streaming service, Hulu. Through November 30, you can sign up for a full year ad-supported membership for just $1.99 per month or $23.88. That's a 67% discount off the usual $5.99 you'd regularly pay. No wonder this deal is so popular!

3. Pyrex 22-Piece Glass Food Storage Set at Kohl's for $15.49 (Save $44.50): The $34.50 discount you'll get on this set with coupon code THANKS would be impressive enough on its own, but right now, there's also a mail-in rebate you can send in by Saturday, December 19, to get an extra $10 off. We loved the brand's glass containers in testing for their classy, plastic-free design, which is mirrored in this discounted set.

4. Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones at Best Buy for $88 (Save $199.99): If it's a great deal on a pair of noise-canceling headphones you're after, you can't go wrong with this Sony pair, which just so happen to be a whopping $199.99 off. While we recommend the brand's WH-1000XM4 headphones (also on sale for $278, down from $349.99) over any other pair on the market, the WH-CH710N headphones are great for those looking for a more budget-friendly option.

5. Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum at Dyson for $299.99 (Save $200): Dyson vacuums are an investment in your home, with price tags regularly reaching well over $500. Right now, however, you can get the machine we called "the best upright vacuum Dyson makes" for a whopping $200 off, as it falls from $499.99 to $299.99 at Dyson.

6. Always Pan at Our Place for $95 (Save $50): Not only will this rarely-discounted, cult-loved Always Pan from Our Place save you $50 when you enter coupon code SUPERSALE at checkout through November 30, you'll save space and time, too, since it will effectively function as a sauté pan, a Dutch oven, a wok and a frying pan—and it works.

7. iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum at Best Buy for $399.99 (Save $200): While our favorite robot vacuum, the iRobot i7+ ($799.99), isn't currently on sale, you can get the next best thing in the i3+. It performs similar well in testing, with an average of 11 grams of dirt per run, and has the same self-emptying base we loved from the i7+—you just won't get all the smart features that come with the pricier model.

8. 2 Masterclass Annual Subscriptions for $180 (Save $180): Masterclass's coveted buy one, get one free membership deal is back for Black Friday—a special we haven't seen from the site since March. When we gave these celebrity-taught online classes a go, we were extremely impressed by how motivated we felt after taking a few, as it kept us engaged and showed the less glamorous, behind-the-scenes work that some of the world's master chefs, sports players and more undergo.

9. adidas Men’s Stan Smith Sneaker at Nordstrom for $36 (Save $44): These shoes are some of the most popular, trendiest sneakers you can buy, and right now, they're at a super low price in a full range of sizes thanks to Nordstrom's current Cyber Deals sale.

10. Rachael Ray 13-Piece Create Delicious Nonstick Cookware Set at Kohl's for $87.49 (Save $132.50): One of the best cookware deals we've found this for comes in the form of this Rachael Ray set, which drops from $219.99 to $149.99 to $127.49 with with coupon code THANKS to $87.49 when you send in this $40 mail-in rebate by Sunday, December 27. That's a discount of $132.50 on this popular brand-name set! You'll also earn $30 in Kohl's cash, good for use from November 28 to Wednesday, December 9.

The best Black Friday tech deals

Black Friday 2020: The best Black Friday tech deals
Black Friday 2020: The best Black Friday tech deals

The best Black Friday kitchen deals

Black Friday 2020: The best Black Friday kitchen deals
Black Friday 2020: The best Black Friday kitchen deals

The best Black Friday laptop deals

Black Friday 2020: HP Envy x360
Black Friday 2020: HP Envy x360

The best Black Friday lifestyle deals

Black Friday 2020: The best Black Friday lifestyle deals.
Black Friday 2020: The best Black Friday lifestyle deals.

The best Black Friday home deals

Black Friday 2020: The best Black Friday home deals
Black Friday 2020: The best Black Friday home deals

The best Black Friday fashion deals

Black Friday 2020: The best Black Friday fashion deals
Black Friday 2020: The best Black Friday fashion deals

The best black Friday shoe deals

Black Friday 2020: The best Black Friday shoe deals
Black Friday 2020: The best Black Friday shoe deals

The best Black Friday TV deals

Black Friday 2020: Best TV deals
Black Friday 2020: Best TV deals

The best Black Friday beauty deals

The best Black Friday parenting deals

Black Friday 2020: The best Black Friday parenting deals
Black Friday 2020: The best Black Friday parenting deals

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: All the best Black Friday deals to shop right now

    On a bright November morning in Australia, Andrea Seccafien takes a call from a Toronto reporter before a pair of late spring runs with temperatures set to reach 33C. "Never a rest day," said Canada's record holder in the women's half marathon. "To run more 5K to half marathon I need to run a lot." Seccafien doesn't mind the scorching heat now that she's finally training for a race — a half marathon Dec. 13 in the Australian island state of Tasmania — after two coronavirus pandemic lockdowns kept her out of competition from March through October. Seccafien's mental health suffered greatly through those months. Sharing a small apartment with fiancé Jamie Whitfield, she became overwhelmed by "a spiral of thoughts, a lot of worries" and took a break from training in June before the second lockdown of 111 days. Seccafien often wondered if the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics would indeed be held next summer. Would she get a chance to qualify for the Summer Games in the 10,000 metres? What would a long layoff mean for her career? Everything felt so much harder because my heart rate was always 20 beats over a normal amount. — Canadian runner Andrea Seccafien on training while struggling with mental health "I didn't know what was wrong [with me]. I was definitely dealing with a lot of anxiety but thankfully we have a really good support group with Athletics Canada," said Seccafien, who also began seeing a sports psychologist in Australia, where she has lived since late 2017 after Jamie landed a job as a post-doctoral researcher at the Melbourne campus of the Australian Catholic University. "I also wasn't sleeping well, so it was just a lot of things going on." During lockdown, Melbourne's five million residents could leave home to exercise outside and buy groceries but not travel further than five kilometres. Fortunately, there was 31 km stretch of running space for Seccafien on a nearby trail system. Still, the native of Guelph, Ont., faced many challenges. "Everything felt so much harder because my heart rate was always 20 beats over a normal amount," the 30-year-old recalled, her voice cracking with emotion. "My body was amped up all the time. 'Nerve-racking' without treatment "I would try to do a workout but running a time that would normally be very easy would feel as if I was doing a threshold or a pace faster and harder than a regular easy run." During tougher training sessions on the road, Jamie would bike alongside Seccafien and joined her on all long runs. "That was extremely helpful. It was really hard [emotionally] but we're a good team," said the Melbourne Track Club member, who found it "nerve-racking" running 150 km weekly and not being able to receive physio and massage therapy. Looking back, Seccafien realizes stepping away was necessary after struggling through training and not seeing improvement in her fitness. "When we went back into lockdown in July, it gave me time to train on my own, at my own pace and not compare myself to others, which was beneficial to getting back into fitness and confident again," said Seccafien, who also focused on meditation and her daily training responsibilities to work through the anxiety. "I think if I had to go back training [with my group] it would have spiraled again. Now, I feel normal." Seccafien is also in good physical health after tearing her right plantar — the ligament connecting the heel bone to your toes — in September 2018. After attempts to run through the pain led to a stress reaction (deep bone bruise) and prevented her from racing the 10,000, Seccafien reinjured the plantar while finishing second in the 5,000 at the Canadian championships in Montreal on July 25, 2019. She recovered to run two personal-best times in three days that October in Doha, Qatar — 15:04.67 in the semifinals to shave nearly four seconds off her PB and hit the 15:10 Olympic standard, then clocking her first-ever sub-15-minute 5,000 to place 13th in her first world final. WATCH | Andrea Seccafien runs sub-15-minute 5,000m for 1st time: "You always want to finish higher, so the goal in Tokyo would be top eight or 10," said Seccafien, who was 20th at her 2016 Olympic debut in Rio. "In Rio I was so green. I was making moves and wasting energy. Now, I feel I've learned how to run those [championship] races." In Tasmania, the former University of Toronto Track Club runner will race for the first time since setting a 33:05 PB in the 10K on Feb. 23, three weeks after taking down Natasha Wodak's Canadian half marathon record in 1:09:38 at the Kagawa Marugame International Half Marathon in Japan. "Since August, I have had a consistent block of training and I do think I'm quite fit, so there is no reason it shouldn't go well," said Seccafien, who remains hopeful of running the 5,000 and 10,000 in Tokyo. "I don't know if it'll be a Canadian record race, but I hope to be around that time."