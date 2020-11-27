Black Friday 2020: The best AirPods deals right now
Apple's AirPods are the most popular wireless earbuds that exist. From their ease of use and compact design to their reliability and unique style, there are a ton of reasons people love the Pods. Whether you're a classic AirPods fan or eyeing the brilliant AirPods Pro, Black Friday has served up some awesome deals you simply cannot refuse. We've rounded up the best deals on the web so you can finally pull the trigger or upgrade to the next tier. (Note: These deals are constantly selling out so we've added alternative options to help you get a great buy no matter what.)
The best Black Friday AirPods deals
AirPods Pro at Staples for $199.99 at Staples (Save $50): This deal is an excellent way to get the best earbuds around. With noise canceling, a versatile feature set, easy setup and good sound, these are our favorite earbuds at a fantastic price.
Apple AirPods (2nd gen) with plug-in charging case at Amazon for $109.99 (Save $40): Apple's standard AirPods are still among the most popular wireless earbuds because they're extremely easy to use and stylish, and unlike a lot of competitors, they just work. This model does not have the wireless charging case but plugging in to charge is pretty simple, and they're a steal at this price.
AirPods with wireless charging case for $149.99 at Amazon (save $49.01): We think the $110 deal for the plug-in case version is the best you'll find, but if you absolutely must have the wireless charging case, this is a great sale for these insanely popular earbuds.
AirPods (2nd gen) with plug-in charging case at Staples for $119 (save $29.98): If you're averse to Amazon or they're sold out, Apple's 2nd-gen Airpods are still priced right at Staples. While the charging case isn't wireless, you save serious bucks on some of the most popular earbuds on the planet.
AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case at Staples for $164 (save $35): Whether the hot deal at Amazon is over or you simply like the longer stems of the original, this is the deal to get if you want the old-school AirPods and wireless charging. While these don't have noise canceling, they do have that classic AirPods look that's all the rage.
