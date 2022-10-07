When is Black Friday 2022? What you need to know this year

Black Friday 2022 is on its way, people. Time to try and bag yourself some bargains or get your Christmas presents all lined up, as shops and websites across the country discount their products for one single day (followed by Cyber Monday.)

Here's what you need to know about how it works, the date to mark in your diary, and where to expect the best deals in tech, fashion and beauty for this year.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Mark Friday 25th November 2022 in your diary, because that’s when you’ll be wanting to set your alarm nice and early for a day of online shopping. Oh, and don't forget you've also got Cyber Monday following straight after on 28th November.

What is Black Friday, and when did it start?

Black Friday first started in America. As Thanksgiving always falls on the fourth Thursday in November, the following Friday is often observed as an unofficial holiday, and retailers got into a habit of offering up great deals the day after Thanksgiving ready for all that Christmas shopping. When it actually started is a mystery.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Black Friday has been a thing in the UK for over a decade, with retailers in this country first discounting their items on the fourth Friday in November between 2010 and 2013. By 2014, it was a seriously big deal, and more similar to the Black Friday that we partake in today.

While the whole thing originally started as in-shopping events, which resulted in *those* chaotic queue videos you've probably seen on YouTube, the majority of Black Friday discounts now also apply online. Which means you can shop and save comfortably from your own home.

Why is it called Black Friday?

Nobody actually knows for sure why Black Friday is called Black Friday. But a theory is that business retailers tend to make notes of their profits in black, and their losses in red. So maybe it’s that? Or maybe it’s all the black eyes that are administered as people wrestle over flat screens? Because that actually has happened, right?

Photo credit: Getty Images

What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals?

Many retailers keep their Black Friday deals a secret until the morning of the big day, in order to keep shoppers in suspense and to drum up some excitement. That said, some retailers do like to get in early and ensure you know to go to them for the best deals, which means the week leading up to Black Friday can be discount and advertised discounts galore.

To give you an idea of the sorts of deals to expect from Black Friday 2022, here's a look at some of the best deals from 2021.

Amazon Black Friday deals

Amazon are a big player in the Black Friday deals, and the best part is they don't just reserve it for the Friday. In fact, they've been known to drop flash deals and discounts throughout the whole month of November, as well as over the weekend before Cyber Monday.

So, eyes peeled for discounts, essentially.

Check here for all the best Amazon Black Friday deals!

