Black Finance Facts: This woman was the first Black millionaire in the United States

Sarah Rector was the first Black female millionaire in the U.S.

She was 11 years old in 1913 when oil was discovered on her land in Oklahoma. White-owned newspapers were openly racist in coverage of her.

Here’s one line from a Kansas City Star article published in 1914: “Such is the transformation “that an unexpected discovery of oil has brought to this 10-year-old negro, ignorant, with apparently limited mental capacity and no idea whatever of what it all means to her.”

Sarah Rector, who rose to worldwide fame as the first Black female millionaire in the United States, called Kansas City home for nearly 50 years. Her once-stately residence still stands at 2000 E. 12th St.

The photo above was the most well known photo of her. But a history writer and her family say that’s not her.

Sarah became a millionaire at 18 with oil earnings worth $14 million today and lived in Kansas City for almost 50 years.

Her house became known as the Rector Mansion.

