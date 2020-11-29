These black face masks everyone keeps buying on Amazon are only $12

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’re like me, you think that even face masks should make a fashion statement. Since many of us will be wearing face masks for the foreseeable future, the face mask has quickly become the “fashion mask'” (a la Vogue).

You can scour the internet for hours looking up pretty face masks, which undoubtedly were created with the fashion-but-make-it-healthy shopper in mind. But these new face masks I discovered on Amazon are both effective and perfect for those who, like me, can always go for a stylish all-black fit.

The best part? They’re fashionable and less than $12. Chic, comfortable and budget-friendly? Um, score!

Credit: Amazon

Coming in a pack of 100, these disposable face masks are pretty stylish if you ask me. There’s something about them that makes it look slightly more elevated than the standard blue medical masks many of us have had to wear over the last few months.

Okay, about these masks: They come with three-layer construction and are made of non-woven fiber fabric, making them breathable. Of course, they feature the standard elastic ear loop which can be adjusted for its tightness, and thankfully one size fits most adults.

But honestly, I’m looking at the style possibilities. Even though I love a lot of color in my wardrobe, the all-black fit is extremely underestimated. Imagining how I can wear these with anything in my wardrobe automatically makes me feel, I don’t know, a little less uncomfortable with the state of the world? Like things are a bit more normal? Most importantly, it’s nice to know that one can be both fashionable and safe at the same time.

The brand is already gaining traction on Amazon with over 1,400 reviews.

“Fantastic. Fits comfortably, it looks great and is an exceptional material,” wrote one five-star reviewer. Although there were not many negative reviews, a few people in certain professions did point out that this may not be the best mask to use around heavy fumes or chemicals.

Story continues

“They are way thinner than I expected. I work in a chemical environment so I need a comfortable mask to wear all day to protect my health,” expressed another reviewer.

More than 70 percent of those reviews are five-star ratings and it’s easy to see why. Make sure you grab your masks now so that you’re stocked up.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Sign up here.

If you liked this post, you can check out these other face masks we’ve been buying since we’ve been home.

More from In The Know:

This fish with ‘human’ features has become a viral sensation

Shop our favorite beauty products from In The Know Beauty on TikTok

As a beauty editor, these are the products I bought last month

The best men’s grooming products from Nordstrom right now

The post These black face masks everyone keeps buying on Amazon are only $12 appeared first on In The Know.