Black Eyed Peas Spark Heat For Wearing Rainbow Armbands In Poland New Year's Event

The Black Eyed Peas had a surprise for state-sanctioned Polish TV when all four of them wore rainbow armbands in solidarity with the LGBTQ community at a New Year’s performance in Poland.

The group headlined the TVP channel’s “New Year’s of Dreams” show.

Their armbands infuriated members of the conservative Law and Justice Party (PiS), currently in power, which pushes anti-LGBTQ policies, reported TMZ.

Party member Marcin Warchol called the armbands a “disgrace,” adding: “It’s not a New Year’s Eve of Dreams but a New Year’s Eve of Defiance.”

Where’s the love?” responded Black Eyed Peas rapper Will.I.Am.

“Unity, tolerance, understanding, oneness, respect, diversity & inclusion …THATS LOVE … people are people & we should all practice to honor & love all the different types of people on earth & learn from them,” he tweeted.

#WHEREStheLOVE???

Unity, tolerance, understanding, oneness, respect, diversity & inclusion…THATS LOVE…people are people & we should all practice to honor & love all the different types of people on earth & learn from them…I LOVE YOU your country… https://t.co/P2MmKewLwV — will.i.am (@iamwill) December 31, 2022

During the event Will.i.am thanked his “super inspirational” Polish audience for “being so open hearted and open minded,” and supporting the people of Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

He then dedicated the song “Where Is the Love?” to victims of hate in 2022, including Blacks, and the Jewish and LGBTQ communities.

“The Jewish community, we love you ... people of African descent all over the world, we love you,” he said. “The LGBTQ community, we love you,” he said in a video clip he posted of the performance.

After the song, he explained the group’s message of love and tolerance. Check it out below:

