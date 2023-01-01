Black Eyed Peas Show Solidarity With LGBTQ+ Community On NYE Show In Poland That Mel C Dropped Out Of Days Before

Armando Tinoco
3 min read

The Black Eyed Peas showed their solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during their appearance on Poland’s TVP New Year’s Eve gig, the same show Mel C dropped out of last week.

When the four-member group appeared on stage they were all seen wearing a rainbow armbands. Apl.de.ap, J. Rey Soul, Taboo and will.i.am showed their support to the community during the broadcast on the Polish public broadcaster.

The act from the “Where Is The Love?” singers caused quite a commotion from Polish anti-gay activists like Marcin Warchol, a member of Poland’s Law and Justice Party (PiS). The political party has taken steps to further marginalize the LGBTQ+ community by proposing laws against the group.

“LGBT promotion in TVP2. DISGRACE! It’s not a New Year’s Eve of Dreams but a New Year’s Eve of Deviance,” Warchol tweeted.

Will.i.am quoted the tweet replying with the following: “WHEREStheLOVE??? Unity, tolerance, understanding, oneness, respect, diversity & inclusion…THATS LOVE…people are people & we should all practice to honor & love all the different types of people on earth & learn from them…I LOVE YOU your country…”

Warchol replied to Will.i.am asking why he hadn’t boycotted the Qatar World Cup “over country’s treatment of women, migrants and the LGBTQ+ community” asserting that he “sold principles for profit.”

The artist replied clarifying that he “went to these places to spread LOVE” and he didn’t think boycotting was the answer “when you can go directly to the source that needs to be inspired and try your hardest to inspire them and spread LOVE…it’s called #LOVE.”

Spice Girls star Mel C was also scheduled to appear on the TVP New Year’s Eve broadcast but dropped out of the gig days ahead of her appearance.

“In light of some issues that have been brought to my attention, that do not align with the communities I support, I’m afraid I will no longer be able to perform in Poland as planned on New Year’s Eve,” she said in a statement.

Although Mel C didn’t specify what the issues were for her to cancel her appearance, everyone assumed she was talking about the LGBTQ+ community as she has been a massive supporter throughout her career.

