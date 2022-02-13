What Black excellence means for these Ottawa students

Alador Bereketab, who recently graduated from Canterbury High School, was part of an Ottawa-Carleton District School Board panel this week discussing Black excellence. (Submitted by Alador Bereketab - image credit)

Recent high school graduates from Ottawa weigh in on the pressures of Black excellence, and what that concept truly means for Black youth.

Black excellence means to celebrate achievements of Black individuals who make their community proud — a term many associate with people like the Obamas and Martin Luther King Jr.

It's more about the path to making a difference, students say.

"In my eyes, this idea of excellence is moreso the journey to becoming the best version of yourself every day. I don't really see it as an end goal," said Faith Aqiqi, a graduate of Woodroffe High School who now attends Carleton University.

"When I think of Black excellence, to me, I think of a mindset," explained Alador Bereketab, a McMaster University student who graduated from Canterbury High School.

When I think of Black excellence ... It means a high level of intent in all the work that you do. - Alador Bereketab, McMaster University student

"It means a high level of intent in all the work that you do."

The two were participants in a discussion series on Black excellence with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board this week. The panel discussion centred around what excellence signifies for Black youth in the community.

For some Black youth, the pressure of being just average and pursuing excellence can get a little heavy at times — a familiar feeling for Bereketab.

"It's inevitable that all Black individuals will feel this sort of added pressure. It's hard to describe but I think we have these extrinsic motivations to achieve excellence," she said.

When she feels that pressure, Bereketab says she tries to remind herself and those around her to not focus on the obstacles to achieving your goals; instead, she turns to what it takes to keep on going.

Aqiqi says youth have felt more isolated than ever during the pandemic. She says Black students, and other students in equity-deserving groups — communities that identify barriers to equal access, opportunities, and resources due to disadvantage and discrimination — may also have more external and internal pressures to "do better."

"I want them to know that they're heard, that we see them. And there are people in this world that want to help them," Aqiqi said.

That's why community is important, she said.

Pursuit of excellence 'exhausting,' says psychotherapist

Roxanne Francis, a psychotherapist and social worker in Toronto, says Black people often have the pressure to be "twice as good to get half as far."

"We hear so much about Black excellence, and Black people hear so much that you have to be amazing," said Francis. "But the Black excellence is exhausting. To be always on. To be always excellent. It carries a lot of pressure."

Francis has heard from many young Black people about how the pressure causes overwhelming anxiety, which takes a toll.

"I was actually on a panel last night and we were talking about the importance of Black rest, and Black joy as Black resistance," she said.

Francis agrees with Aqiqi, and says seeking community is one of the best ways to cope with the stress and pressures Black youth may feel amid pandemic fatigue and racism.

"Having community, whether it's a spiritual community or a physical community or extended family ... all of those pieces are really, really important when you're feeling down and out, too tired to go on," Francis said.

"That is a really great coping mechanism."

"It's OK to have a day that doesn't go the way that you expected. It's OK to have a full month or a year that might feel like a setback," said Bereketab.

"But in reality, it's just your journey."

