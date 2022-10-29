Is That Black Enough For You?!?: inside the Black cinema revolution of the 70s

Andrew Lawrence
·7 min read

I’m worried about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The original, released to great fanfare in 2018, was such a hit across the board – with critics, at the box office, as a cultural force – that it seems all the sequel can do is let down, especially in this economy. Never mind that this is a major studio franchise with a keen global audience we’re talking about here. Black Panther is still a Black film, a label that always makes for disproportionately higher stakes.

Related: ‘It’s a way to bring my mum and dad back’: Steven Spielberg on the new wave of cine-memoirs

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a Black western or a Black musical comedy like Sister Act or a Black action franchise like Creed or a comic book film like Black Panther,” says the esteemed film historian Elvis Mitchell. “They’re still first and foremost Black movies. That’s the genre. So if one fails, then suddenly, the precarious grouping of dominos all comes down.”

Mitchell zooms in on precisely this fragility as writer-director of Is That Black Enough for You?!?, a new Netflix documentary exploring Black Americans’ robust contributions to movies in the 20th century. The filmography alone will have you wondering why there isn’t a movie channel devoted to looping gems such as Odds Against Tomorrow (about an ex-con pulled into one more big heist) or Uptight (a Black revolutionary take on The Informer). Over the 135-minute runtime, Mitchell – a prolific writer, lecturer and podcast host – deftly cobbles together the story of each film into the larger narrative of representation. And his definitive history draws added credibility from cameos by Samuel L Jackson, Laurence Fishburne, Zendaya and other luminaries.

What becomes clear fairly early on is putting Black people on film (much less centering them) was incredibly risky business. Early on, censors wouldn’t hesitate to write off a Black film as “adult entertainment” if Black and white people physically interacted. It hardly mattered if the scene was as straightforward as Sidney Poitier backslapping Yvonne De Carlo in Band of Angels, which escapes the mature rating by jump-cutting past the moment of impact. Instead, Poitier rears back, the film cuts out and a scowling De Carlo returns on screen holding her face. But the slap sound effect leaves no doubt as to what happened when we saw the film literally slide off the reel.

It didn’t much matter that the risky business of putting Blacks in film was a goldmine, either. That was never truer than in the 70s, when blaxploitation films snatched many Hollywood studios from the brink of insolvency. In 1972, Gordon Parks Jr marked his directorial debut with Super Fly, financing the film’s $500,000 budget in part with money from his famous shutterbug father before the film was bought by Warner Bros; it went on to clear $4m in profit – and not just from Black audiences. As star Ron O’Neal himself notes in one archival TV interview, after Super Fly’s 20-week box office run in Boston: “We ran out of Black people after the third week.”

“Hollywood’s dirty little secret” is how former Warner Bros chief John Calley summed up the blaxploitation effect on the major studios, which empowered them to take fliers on George Lucas, Francis Ford Coppola and other decade-defining auteurs. “Shaft kept MGM from bankruptcy when they were auctioning off everything just to keep the studio going,” says Mitchell. “Now MGM is part of Amazon.”

Black films helped make moviegoing into more of an event. In addition to writing and directing The Learning Tree, Gordon Parks Sr also arranged the score and, in the process, invented the movie soundtrack; those playlists – and, later, companion albums of singles “inspired by” the film – would come to play a massive role in the marketing of films before the record industry imploded. At one point in our Zoom call, Mitchell remembers walking into an LA screening of Waiting to Exhale and being greeted by the sound of audience members singing along to the soundtrack. “It really became about making the music as part of the experience,” he says. “By virtue of having Whitney Houston in it, that obviously embellishes the depth and the richness and the satisfaction of that experience. But that begins in the 1970s, when people are really driven to see Super Fly by Curtis Mayfield’s soundtrack.” What’s more, blaxploitation music, costumes, one-liners and swagger would form the building blocks of hip-hop culture.

Ron O’Neal in Super Fly.
Ron O’Neal in Super Fly. Photograph: Ronald Grant

And yet for all of the Black film’s material benefits, the big studios couldn’t wait to turn away from them as soon as their bets on Lucas et al paid off. From 1978 to 1986, fresh Black films were nowhere to be found – a pause that gives lie to the idea that the only color that counts in Hollywood is green. It’s not until Spike Lee and Robert Townsend come along, respectively, with She’s Gotta Have It and Hollywood Shuffle in 1987 that Black films are marquee again. And even those classics Lee and Townsend hustled to make on shoestring budgets.

Those breakthroughs give the impression of a quantum leap in representation that saw Black actors go from playing background roles as servants and singers to taking center stage as layered protagonists. But Mitchell retraces the incremental progress – from Harry Belafonte (a genuine actor whose gangbusters singing career afforded him incredible leverage) to Pam Grier (a kick-ass pinup whose acting skills were massively underrated). “There’s still this feeling of ‘one at a time’ rather than an acceptance of the fact that there’s all this talent out there to be encouraged,” Mitchell says.

He also makes certain to pay due respect to lesser lights like Antonio Fargas – AKA Huggy Bear of Starsky & Hutch fame. (Fargas, who also makes a natty appearance in the documentary, is the rare Black actor who juggled a thriving TV and movie career in the 70s and hasn’t stopped booking roles since.) Mitchell even makes time for long-forgotten talents like Rupert Crosse – a literal leviathan who seemed on his way to mainstream stardom after working opposite Steve McQueen in The Reivers, only to wind up dying of lung cancer four years after the film’s 1969 release.

Terry Carter, Pam Grier and Antonio Fargas in 1974.
Terry Carter, Pam Grier and Antonio Fargas in 1974. Photograph: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy

Overall, the film does the job of showing the gains Black film-makers have made over the decades and how it all feels fragile. Even now, some filmgoers rage against the idea of a Black mermaid or Black hobbits or Black characters in the new Game of Thrones spinoff – as if we weren’t whitewashed from spaghetti westerns, which Black audiences deeply identify with anyway. (The word cowboy, after all, was first meant to degrade Black ranch hands.) “If you grew up in the south around farms, you saw Black people on horses,” Mitchell says. “But you realize the idea of putting a Black person on a horse in a western would give them agency. It’s a real subtle, nuanced way of empowering somebody. But movies of that era weren’t giving them command over something and letting them go where they want. So Black people were left standing on the porch, watching other people ride away.”

Black representation in film still feels like a case that needs making – and one that only gets tougher to argue in an era when studios would rather take safety behind bankable stars or popular franchises. Case in point: Black Panther’s success begat a sequel, but no pale imitations. “It’s weird,” says Mitchell. “This business prides itself on being right-thinking and liberal-minded. But when it comes down to decision making, it still comes down to the same few people.”

What Mitchell proves, in his thorough sweep of film history, is that Black people can animate all of those things if given the chance to succeed as well as the chance to fail, too. “I want the movie to function partially as a cautionary tale,” Mitchell says. “Because it’s cyclical. Almost every year, we get someone saying, ‘Black films are finally coming back!’ when it’s more like, Where have they been? They didn’t go anywhere.”

  • Is That Black Enough For You?!? is now out in cinemas and will be on Netflix on 11 November

Latest Stories

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier shares life in and out of hockey in 'All Roads Home'

    Bryan Trottier didn't want to go back. It was December 1972 and his junior team — the Swift Current Broncos — was set to resume its schedule following the Christmas break. After a rough and tumble first half of the season, however, the homesick rookie was hesitant. A booming 7 a.m. knock the following morning as a blizzard blanketed the Trottier ranch in southwestern Saskatchewan changed everything. Tiger Williams was at the door. And he wasn't leaving without his friend and teammate. "What in t

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Trust, patience are required with OG Anunoby's scoring growth

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor explains the mental and physical hurdles a player goes through when they're attempting to take scoring leaps. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch