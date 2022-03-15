Black Dragon (BDGR) Dracos Tokens Trading on Bilaxy

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc.

DALLAS, TX, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTC Pink: BDGR) ("The Company”) Is proud to announce the start of Black Dracos Tokens trading on the Bilaxy platform.

Today, Black Dragon Resources, (BDGR) successfully launched its cryptocurrency tokens to trade on the BILAXY trading platform: https://bilaxy.com/trade/BDGR_USDT

Shareholders, Investors, and all interested parties can sign up thru BDGR official “referral” portal at: https://bilaxy.com/user/register?intro=1669239 for additional benefits and trading.

“We plan to list on multiple exchanges, and Bilaxy was the first to assist in our launch with it’s self-listing option. We are up and trading, and It’s a great milestone to complete Phase 1 of the Cryptocurrency and NFT marketing and business development. We have another 12 or so platforms under review, and we are receiving very positive feedback “, explained Mr.Vakser, Chairman/CEO.

Recently, the company signed several new marketing development deals, and is launching its own sales and marketing initiative based on AI technology.

The company’s current NFT’s available at Black Dracos NFT Market Place. Allow art enthusiasts to participate in the very rare line of owners of the most revered art in the world, dating back to the renaissance, including Michelangelo Buonarotti’s famous sculptures.

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. would like to thank Vocodia for collaborating in this unique challenge of a new technology order and acceptance of BDGR tokens as consideration for services.

Updates on the AI Sales Campaign progress to follow.

About BDGR:

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. is a distributor of rare art via blockchain based technologies, or NFT (Non-Fungible Token). The Company is proud to possess exclusive ownership and distribution rights of the world’s most exclusive art from the most famous artists dating back to the renaissance period and the platform to share ownership of individual arts via blockchain based technology. The goal of the company is to share rare and exclusive art with more people to inspire humanity to greater achievement, by expanding ownership potential. Art’s valued only if people can see it, possess it, own it.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Contact: Edward Vakser ev24903@gmail.com

BILAXY BDGR CC Tokens Trading: https://bilaxy.com/trade/BDGR_USDT

BILAXY BDGR Member Registration: https://bilaxy.com/user/register?intro=1669239

Phone: (214)-418-6940

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Black-Dragon-Resource-Companies-Inc-101787868607589

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlackDr94644232



