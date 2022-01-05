Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, David M. Epstein, Ph.D., will present an update on the Company’s progress at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available and archived on the site for 30 days.

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery of MasterKey therapies. Black Diamond targets undrugged mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, protein structure and function, and medicinal chemistry. The Company’s proprietary technology platform and drug discovery engine, the Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology (MAP) platform, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing data to identify oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types, group these mutations into families, and develop a single therapy that targets a specific family of mutations, termed a MasterKey therapy. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D., and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

