Black Country Folk Festival hopes to attract major star

Kingswinford artist Jess Silk, who has played at Glastonbury, performed sets on both days at Himley Hall

Organisers of a folk music festival are celebrating a successful second event - and hoping to take it to the next level next year by attracting a major star.

The two-day Black Country Folk Festival was held over the weekend at Himley Hall, near Dudley, with music fans having to cope with driving rain while watching Sunday's performances.

Festival co-organiser Steve Edwards said: "It's been amazing. Saturday was outstanding and we were really lucky with the weather and Sunday has been another fantastic date, even with the rain."

More than 20 acts were signed up to perform in the grounds of the 18th century hall, which was the ancestral home of the Earls of Dudley.

Welsh singer-songwriter Susy Wall now lives in the Black Country

The audience for James Stevens and Rachel Slater from The Empty Can included their dog

Shotgun Marmalade brought their indie-punk-ska songs to Himley Hall

Sam Draisey, from Wolverhampton, performed alongside Ewan Stevens

Attila the Stockbroker, an English punk poet, delivering his political messages to the audience at Himley Hall

"We've got such a wealth of talent locally," said Mr Edwards. "And they are all our mates, so it's been really easy to say 'can you come and do this for us?' without having to really negotiate and talk to management."

He added: "You have to stand back sometimes and think 'wow, this is what we've created'. It's a fantastic feeling."

Rain fell for much of Sunday afternoon at the Black Country Folk Festival

An abundance of colour despite it being a very grey Black Country day

The audience sought cover under overhanging trees at Himley Hall to escape the worst of the weather

Festival co-organiser Steve Edwards, with his children Ava and Harrison, has spent the last decade promoting the Black Country

Attention will soon turn to 2024, with Mr Edwards confirming: "We'd like to keep the authentic artists we have today, who are our friends, but also bring in at least one headline act for us who is massive on the national folk stage.

"A Frank Turner or a Billy Bragg maybe? If we could pull one of them in in years to come that's great.

"To have one and have a bit of stardust at an intimate event like this would be perfect.

"But we don't want to outgrow the ground here because the venue is outstanding."

This was the second Black Country Folk Festival, with overnight camping introduced for the first time

