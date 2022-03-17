BLACK COMME des GARÇONS To Reintroduce the '80s Nike Eagle

Nike has teamed up once again with BLACK COMME des GARÇONS to bring back the '80s Eagle silhouette -- this time, in an all-black colorway.

The OG was branded as the sportswear giant's most lightweight silhouette, weighing in at 5.1 ounces. The reimagined offering sports a black leather base with smooth suede overlays. Elsewhere, the heel tab features COMME des GARÇONS' logo, while the insoles are dressed in contemporary co-branding text. Rounding off the kicks are the classic white Nike tags on the tongue and a thin rubber sole unit.

Peep the BLACK COMME des GARÇONS x Nike Eagle above. The pair will be available at Dover Street Market's New York and Los Angeles branches and its website beginning March 18.