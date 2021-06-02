The celebration will showcase academic achievers and obstacle-overcomers who are “stars” of the Black community. Students, nationwide, will share their high school achievements and many will receive scholarships during this virtual celebration.

LOS ANGELES, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Black College Expo and the Los Angeles Urban League will award over $100,000.00 to high school students during the “2021 Black High School Graduation: Rites of Passage” Virtual Ceremony on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 4 pm Pacific Standard Time (PST). The celebration will showcase academic achievers and obstacle-overcomers who are “stars” of the Black community. Students, nationwide, will share their high school achievements and receive financial awards during this virtual ceremony. Registered guests will even have a chance to interact with other guests from their city or high school on the state-of-the-art Hopin platform during the 30-minute pre-show program.



Grammy nominated Hip Hop Artist, Actress and Philanthropist Yo-Yo, Actress Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is The New Black”), Actor and producer Kel Mitchell, Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson (“The Steve Harvey Show”), Actor Marcus Scribner, Television Host and Author Shaun Robinson will join a stellar list of celebrities who’ll be empowering and inspiring Black High School students during their one-of- a-kind Rites Of Passage celebration. The event will laud Black students’ excellence while celebrating Black pride, unity, and diversity.

Visit www.blackgrad.net to register for this free event.

The highly anticipated once-in-a-lifetime, grassroots-oriented Black high school graduation will celebrate the 2021 graduates giving them the opportunity to enjoy an extraordinary celebration of their achievements during the COVID-19 pandemic. Black College Expo supported the high school students with online assistance and tutoring throughout the last year of their preparation for college. The “2021 Black High School Graduation: Rites of Passage” will feature a unique virtual experience for all the high school graduates who register to participate – along with their families, friends, and community. The 90-minute event recognizes the diversity of Black experience and richness of Black talent. The nationwide event will also celebrate and financially reward students for their accomplishments, aspirations, and academic excellence. Allies of the Black community are welcomed to take part in the celebration and enjoy a variety of performances and uplifting messages.

Highlights of the virtual “2021 Black High School Graduation” will include musical performances by well-known celebrities and up-and-coming young talent, Deejays from around the country who will keep the party going, academic awards presentations, student recognitions, and real talk about the world that Black 2021 graduates are about to enter.

About the Black College Expo

Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademark program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501c3 non-profit organization that functions daily as a full-service student outreach program in various schools throughout California. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF's mission is to curtail high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved and underrepresented students by providing them with social, emotional and mentoring support to access to college, careers and beyond. BCE has helped over 500,000 students get into college, and helped students connect with over 1 billion dollars in scholarships and grants for students to attend college. Follow and visit BCE at www.ncrfoundation.org.

About Los Angeles Urban League

Los Angeles Urban League (LAUL) serves, educates, and empowers African Americans and other minorities to secure economic self-reliance and civil rights by providing targeted social programs and advocating for issues that benefit our communities. The Los Angeles Urban League, founded in 1921, is a flagship affiliate of the National Urban League, founded in New York City in 1910. It is one of about 90 affiliates in the United States. The Los Angeles Urban League helps thousands of Angelenos annually through its programs focusing on education, entrepreneurship, job training and placement.



Visit and follow Los Angeles Urban League at www.laul.org . (323) 299-9660 ext. 3748.

