Black chemistry professor elected to Royal Society

An academic who is believed to be the country's only black professor of chemistry has been elected fellow of the Royal Society.

Robert Mokaya, from the University of Nottingham, was announced as one of the latest cohorts of fellows at the oldest science academy in continuing existence.

Prof Mokaya said he was delighted.

The Royal Society said its latest cohort was at the forefront of the response to global challenges.

The university said Prof Mokaya's research in the area of porous carbons as sustainable energy materials had been pivotal.

It added it believed he was the only black professor of chemistry in the country.

He said: "I'm delighted and honoured to be elected a fellow of the Royal Society, and very grateful to the excellent students and postdocs that I have had over the years and to my collaborators and mentors.

"I thank my wife and children for their love and support, and my parents and siblings from whom much of my inspiration has come.

"I am also grateful to those who have supported my work at the School of Chemistry and across the university."

'Pioneering'

The Royal Society said it had elected 59 fellows this year.

Its previous fellows and foreign members have included Stephen Hawking, Sir Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin and Albert Einstein.

Sir Adrian Smith, president of the Royal Society said: "I am delighted to welcome our newest cohort of fellows.

"They are pioneering scientists and innovators from around the world who have confounded expectations and transformed our thinking."

