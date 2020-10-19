Why Black Cats Are No Longer Being Overlooked For Adoption

Black cats have a lot to celebrate this month, as the CEO of Cats Protection has said they’re no longer being overlooked in animal shelters.

The charity launched an awareness day (National Black Cat Day, October 27) a decade ago to highlight how black cats took longer to re-home than other cats, often due to incorrect beliefs that they’re bad luck, associated with the supernatural or are not photogenic.

In a letter to the Southern Daily Echo, James Yeates, Cats Protection’s CEO, said black cats now spend 11 days less on average in care than they did prior to them launching Black Cat Day in 2010.

Around 65,000 black or black-and-white cats have since been homed through the charity’s adoption centres, which equates to almost half (44%) of all cats homed through its centres during that time.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, here are some wonderful stories of black cats who’ve proven to be the purr-fect companions to their owners – particularly during the pandemic.

‘My dad’s recovery has been long, but Shadow has been there with him throughout’

Chris Jurczak, 57, from Sutton Coldfield, had two strokes in the space of a week four years ago. It hugely impacted his speech and he had to learn how to read and write again. During his recovery, his daughter Ellen found him a black rescue cat called Shadow to keep him company.

“He was a bit apprehensive about caring for a cat by himself but was quickly won over by this gorgeous, easy going black cat,” said Ellen Jurczak. “I’d been worried about leaving him but, as I went out the door, he had Shadow in his arms and was absolutely beaming. Since then, the two have been inseparable.”

Ellen said Shadow has helped her father sleep soundly once more. “Dad had been really struggling to sleep but, once Shadow moved in and started sleeping on the bed with him, he was much better,” she said.

The black cat has also helped him gain some routine and structure to his day. “His journey to recovery has been long and challenging but Shadow has been there with him throughout. I really do believe he has made a huge difference.”

‘I may well have gone mad without her’

Jacqueline Wilkinson, 35, from Croydon credits her black cat Cleo with supporting her through a difficult few years – including helping her stay mentally well while working from home during the pandemic.

