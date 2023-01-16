Black box and cockpit voice recorder from plane that crashed in Nepal found

The black box and cockpit voice recorder of the plane that crashed in Nepal have been found, a Kathmandu Airport official has said.

The ATR 72 aircraft, operated by Yeti Airlines, was carrying 72 people when it crashed.

Rescuers have so far recovered 68 bodies and searches continue for four missing people.

Video on local media showed thick black smoke billowing from the crash site as rescue workers and crowds gathered around the wreckage of the aircraft.

Teknath Sitaula, a Kathmandu Airport official, said the so-called black boxes "are in a good condition now. They look

good from outside."

The data on the recorders may help investigators determine what caused the plane to crash.

Nepal has declared Monday a day of mourning and has set up a panel to investigate the disaster and suggest measures to avoid such incidents in future.

The plane, on a scheduled flight from Nepal's capital Kathmandu to Pokhara, the gateway to the scenic Annapurna mountain range, was carrying 57 Nepalis, five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one person each from Argentina, Ireland, Australia and France.

Nearly 350 people have died since 2000 in plane or helicopter crashes in Nepal - home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest - where sudden weather changes can make for hazardous conditions.

Experts say air accidents are usually caused by a combination of factors, and investigations can take months or longer.

