New black belt Allan Nascimento picked a perfect time for his first UFC submission

LAS VEGAS – Allan Nascimento beat Carlos Hernandez with a first-round submission Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 217 in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Nascimento, who won for the second straight time for his first winning streak since 2016.

Carlos Hernandez vs. Allan Nascimento

Result: Allan Nascimento def. Carlos Hernandez via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:16

Updated records: Nascimento (20-6 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Hernandez (8-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Key stat: Nascimento has 14 of his 20 career wins by submission.

Nascimento on the fight's key moment

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 14: (L-R) Allan Nascimento of Brazil battles Carlos Hernandez in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“I trained a lot in that position in Brazil. … I would like to (have) made more striking, but it was an opportunity (in the) fight, and I got it. For me, it’s a new victory, a new submission, my first submission in the UFC, and I’m so happy for this.”

Nascimento on on his first submission as a black belt

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 14: (R-L) Carlos Hernandez punches Allan Nascimento of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“I’m so happy with the submission – it was my first submission as a black belt. The brown belt, I had about two years. The purple belt, (I had) a long time – like seven years. I don’t know why. But now I’m so happy with the black belt.”

Nascimento on what he wants next

“(I could fight Saturday at UFC 283 in Brazil) at bantamweight, yes. AT flyweight, I don’t think so. I’d like to fight in Rio next time. I don’t know when. I’ll be there (Saturday), and let’s (have) two belts in Brazil.”

To hear more from Nascimento, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 217.

