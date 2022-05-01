Black bear unfazed when he’s caught destroying car from inside, Connecticut video shows

Mitchell Willetts
·2 min read
Screengrab of video by Cody Gillotti.

A black bear was unrepentant after breaking into a car and being caught inside of it by police, Connecticut video shows.

“Lock your doors, bit of an ordeal tonight,” Connecticut man Cody Gillotti said in an April 29 Facebook post, sharing video of the large intruder.

A police officer shines a light into the car and the bear stares back through the fogged windshield, unflinching and seemingly unfazed. Playing it cool.

“He got the ‘I got caught’ energy,” someone commented on Gillotti’s post.

“The bear is telling himself to keep calm,” wrote another. “It’s not what it looks like officer.”

Gillotti was relaxing on a couch at home that night when he noticed the lights turn on inside of his mother-in-law’s car, he told TV station WVIT. He went outside to investigate.

“I knew something was in it, I just didn’t know what,” Gillotti said. “We get bears around here all the time. They never get in cars so I really didn’t think it was a bear right away. Then I got closer to it and it grunted, I scared it and went back inside.”

Police arrived, assessed the situation and devised a plan, he told WVIT. The officer tied a rope around the door handle and opened it, freeing the bear.

“Unfortunately the car is completely wrecked. There’s pretty much no interior left,” he said. “He definitely let loose in there.”

State wildlife officials estimate there are around 1,200 black bears roaming Connecticut, the Hartford Courant reported in March.

Officials say they received 7,300 reports of bear sightings in 2019, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection website says.

“Many homes are in or near bear habitat. The bear population is healthy and increasing in Connecticut and sightings have become more common,” according to the department.

“If a bear is seen in your town or neighborhood, leave it alone. In most situations, if left alone and given an avenue for escape, the bear will usually wander back into more secluded areas.”

