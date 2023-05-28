Black bear raids bakery, devours 60 cupcakes then escapes, Connecticut video shows

Workers at a Connecticut bakery were getting ready to make the day’s deliveries when a hungry intruder arrived, video shows.

One worker, named Maureen, was packing the last of the goods when she looked up, saw a black bear and ran screaming into the bakery, Taste by Spellbound said in a May 24 social media post.

“She ran into the kitchen as fast as she could and slammed the door that goes into the loading area and held it tight,” the post said. “The bear then MOVED one of our fridges in front of the door.”

A typical adult male black bear in Connecticut can weigh up to 550 pounds, according to state wildlife officials. While they generally feed on fruits, nuts, and smaller animals, they apparently won’t turn down fresh baked cupcakes when the opportunity arises.

Workers dialed 911 and tried to scare the bear away as it wreaked havoc in the garage, the post said. But the bear wouldn’t be deterred.

One of the workers yelled at the bear, causing it to temporarily back off, only to return more emboldened, Maureen Williams told the Associated Press.

“It turned around, and came towards me, and he did … a ‘bluff charge,’ where he made kind of a huffing noise, and then he came at me a little quicker,” Williams told the outlet. “At that point, I knew I wasn’t going to shut the door. He was too close. So, I backed myself out and ran.”

The bear finally ran off after an employee got in a car and started honking at it, the post said. But by then, the bear had eaten plenty: 60 cupcakes and “a bunch” of coconut cake.

“I’m so thankful Maureen was safe [and] wasn’t hurt, as well as the rest of the team,” the post said.

Wildlife officials arrived at the scene after the bear left the area and set up traps to capture it, the Associated Press reported.

McClatchy News has reached out to the state Department of Natural Resources for more information.

