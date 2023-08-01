Black bear attacks man as he opens his garage door, Idaho officials say

A black bear attacked a man as he opened his garage door in Idaho, wildlife officials said.

The attack happened Monday, July 31, at a man’s home in the Henderson Canyon area near Victor, the Idaho Fish and Game said in a news release.

After the man was injured by the bear, he called wildlife officials for help.

Wildlife officers found the female bear and its cub nearby and euthanized them “in the interest of public safety.”

Both black bears and grizzly bears live in Idaho.

Victor is about 30 miles west of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

A man in Pennsylvania also had a run-in with a bear in his garage, McClatchy News previously reported.

On July 27, John Swartz went into his dark garage to turn off his hose after filling his pool with water. He ran into a bear, and it bit down on his head before he escaped.

What to do if you see a bear

Bear attacks in the U.S. are rare, according to the National Park Service. In most attacks, bears are trying to defend their food, cubs or space.

There are steps people can take to help prevent a bear encounter from becoming a bear attack.

Identify yourself: Talk calmly and slowly wave your arms. This can help the bear realize you’re a human and nonthreatening.

Stay calm: Bears usually don’t want to attack; they want to be left alone. Talk slowly and with a low voice to the bear.

Don’t scream: Screaming could trigger an attack.

Pick up small children: Don’t let kids run away from the bear. It could think they’re small prey.

Hike in groups: A group is noisier and smellier, the National Park Service said. Bears like to keep their distance from groups of people.

Make yourself look big: Move to higher ground and stand tall. Don’t make any sudden movements.

Don’t drop your bag: A bag on your back can keep a bear from accessing food, and it can provide protection.

Walk away slowly: Move sideways so you appear less threatening to the bear. This also lets you keep an eye out.

Again, don’t run: Bears will chase you, just like a dog would.

Don’t climb trees: Grizzlies and black bears can also climb.

