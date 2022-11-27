Black and Basel: Here’s Sugarcane’s guide to Miami Art Week 2022

Melissa Hunter Davis, Sumaiyah Wade
·14 min read

Sugarcane Magazine is collaborating with the Miami Herald again for the 2022 Black and Basel guide to list locations with work by artists of the African diaspora.

Art Week Miami is not only the perfect time to explore new ideas, but to support the work of the world’s best creatives, some of whom live in our backyard. Onajide Shabaka is at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center. Mark Fleuridor is showing at YoungArts Foundation as well as Oolite. Chire Regans is at New World College. These are just a few of the local artists representing Black artistic excellence during this week.

International Black artists are in town, too, being showcased often at more than one exhibition. Broaden your horizons with international artists at Untitled Art Fair to buy Nigatu Tsehay’s work at Addis Fine Art Gallery, or view Simone Leigh’s Trophallaxis at PAMM. Visit the number one Black art fair in the United States, Prizm Art Fair, to buy work from N’Namdi Gallery or Prizm’s curated work featuring Deborah Jack, Francisco Maso and La Vaughn Belle; go to the Betsy Hotel to see work by Nadia Huggins.

This year, I’m excited to see work by three contemporary artists of Haitian descent: North Miami’s Didier William displaying work as his first solo museum show at MOCA North Miami; Kathia St. Hilaire at NSU Art Museum in Fort Lauderdale; and Hervé Télémaque at ICA Miami. Art Basel Miami Beach is our recommended spot for must-see galleries such as Rele Gallery based in Lagos/Los Angeles, Marian Ibrahim Gallery from Chicago/Paris and Jenkins Johnson Gallery, Brooklyn, New York/San Francisco.

Plus, Art Basel features at least five galleries owned by Black women, always a reason to celebrate this week. I also plan on visiting Housing at New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) to see Taína Cruz.

Realistically, no one can attend every event, but you can use this guide to create a schedule that helps you support Black artists.

Art Fairs

Art Basel 2022 Miami Beach

Private showing: Nov. 29-30; Open to the public: Dec. 1-3

Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach

The fair that brings art collectors from all over the world to Miami Beach will feature 255 galleries from 30 countries and territories. There are several galleries showing work by Black artists. And there are galleries from the African continent to support, including Afriart Gallery, Goodman Gallery and Stevenson Gallery.

Point Comfort Art Fair + Show

Nov. 27-Dec. 4

Historic Ward Rooming House, 249 NW Ninth St., Miami

Hampton Art Lovers presents Point Comfort, a platform for African-American masters of American fine art.

Brandon Clarke, Frame Work - 48”x60” at Point Comfort Art Fair
Brandon Clarke, Frame Work - 48”x60” at Point Comfort Art Fair

Ink Miami Art Fair

Nov. 30-Dec. 4

Suites of Dorchester, 1850 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

A great way to start your own collecting is with works on paper. It can be less expensive but still valuable. Stop by Island Press for pieces by Julie Mehretu.

NADA Miami

Nov. 30-Dec. 3

1400 N. Miami Ave., Miami

New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) host a conversation Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. with Joeonna Bellorado-Samuels, director of Jack Shainman Gallery and founder of We Buy Gold — a roving gallery presenting exhibitions, commissioned projects and public events, with four gallerists who are included in the Curated Spotlight section: Chela Mitchell (Chela Mitchell Gallery), Ali Rossi (Olympia), Paige Wery (Tierra del Sol Gallery), and Graham Wilson (Swivel Gallery).

Black-owned gallery HOUSING will present Taína Cruz, in her first stateside solo exhibition. Drawing upon ancestral knowledge and the modern influences of growing up in Harlem, Cruz incorporates and remixes contemporary imagery with ancient wisdom to create her dynamic and Creole visual language.

Prizm Art Fair: Vernacular À La Mode

Nov. 29-Dec. 4

Main Fair: Design District, 4220 N. Miami Ave.

Global/Borderless Caribbean Pavilion: Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Terr., Miami

To celebrate its 10th anniversary year, PRIZM presents Vernacular À la Mode, curated by William Cordova, Marie Vickles, and Mikhaile Solomon, with presentations by select galleries and artists. Vernacular explores how vernacular modes of artmaking originating in global African contexts have influenced the cultivation of fine art practice worldwide.

Those featured include Dudley Alexis, Alexis Alleyne-Caputo, Kimberly Becoat, La Vaughn Belle, Leonardo Benzant, Jeremy Biggers, Kimberly Camp, Christa David, Francks Deceus, Mark Delmont (Artlovetrap), Alanis Forde, Yrneh Gabon, Napoleon Jones-Henderson, and Latoya Hobbs.

Work by artist Yrneh Gabon will be on display at Prizm Art Fair.
Work by artist Yrneh Gabon will be on display at Prizm Art Fair.

Untitled Art Fair

Nov. 29-Dec. 3

Ocean Drive & 13th Street, Miami Beach

Untitled Art Fair returns this year with a diverse offering and is curated by Natasha Becker, Miguel A. López, Estrellita Brodsky and José Falconi.

Look out for “Slow Looking: These Views Are Our Tools,” by Lukaza Branfman-Verissimo; conceptual artist Yelaine Rodriguez’s third iteration of her immersive altars, which also incorporates digital offerings to Shango from various Afro-diasporic artists working within video art; and artist and storyteller Adrian Burrell’s project using film, oral histories, primary sources and photography to explore his family history.

AfriKin Art 2022

Nov. 30-Dec. 2

Maison AfriKin (Near Opa-Locka Executive Airport), 655 Ali Baba Ave., Opa-locka, FL 33054

AfriKin Art 2022 will use art to transform the historical Moorish-inspired neighborhood of Opa-locka with “The Beautyful Ones Are Not Yet Born.” The annual art exhibition highlights “Black Art in a Black City.” Programming includes a VIP opening, films, panel discussion, dance performance and more.

Art Beat Miami

Nov. 30-Dec. 4

Various Locations

Art Beat Miami is an annual satellite art fair presented by Little Haiti Optimist Club and Welcome to Little Haiti, showcasing emerging and renowned artists from Haiti and around the world. Art Beat Miami in-person galleries will be accessible from Nov.30-Dec. 4 and online from Nov. 30-Jan. 31. Visit artbeatmiami.com for details.

CONTEXT Art Miami

Nov. 30-Dec. 4

One Herald Plaza at Northeast 14th Street, Miami

CONTEXT Art Miami continues to create and push boundaries in the conversation about contemporary art, showcasing works from 75 innovative galleries from more than 20 countries, including Nigeria, Japan, Turkey, Australia, France, South Korea and Chile, among others. Expect work from Derrick Adams at Surovek Gallery, Belkys Ayón at Cernuda Arte, and Hebru Brantley at Corridor Contemporary.

Scope Art Fair

801 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

Scope Art Fair leads when it comes to accessible art, art technology and experiential exhibitions. This year is no different. The Miami Beach iteration always features African diaspora artists. This year, make it a point to go to Black-owned Knowhere Gallery to purchase works by Black artists.

Red Dot and Spectrum Miami

Nov. 30-Dec. 4

318 NW 23rd St., Miami

September Gray – Fine Art Gallery, Ephraim Urevbu, and Scott Jeffries are among the many exhibiting at Red Dot/Spectrum Miami that you shouldn’t miss.

Opa-locka Community Development Corporation

Dec. 1-4

Opa-locka ARC, 490 Opa-locka Blvd.

OLCDC has a series of Art Week events including exhibits of Haitian art masters and Mali’s Abdoulaye Konaté. Celebrity chefs will be on site so you can have dinner after viewing world class art. Also, an Africa Becoming Panel Discussion is slated to address techniques and aesthetics informed by West African traditional practices and how the arts have played a transformative role in local communities.

Artz 305

Dec. 2-4

Homestead-Miami Speedway, One Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd., Homestead

Powered by Commissioner Kionne McGhee, South Miami-Dade residents will enjoy the opportunity to immerse in the culture during Miami Art Week. Explore family-friendly exhibitions.

Museums and galleries

Sugarcane Magazine Presents: Molasses

Dec. 2, 2 p.m.

Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami

Our new series, Molasses, kicks off with a conversation with artist Didier William and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Dean of The Yale School of Art, Kymberly Pinder, Ph.D. Didier is a world-renowned artist from South Florida. We spend time discussing his art and career trajectory.

“Gwo Madame” by Didier William at MOCA North Miami
“Gwo Madame” by Didier William at MOCA North Miami

Saatchi Yates

Nov. 22-Jan. 2

35 NE 40th St., Miami

Saatchi Yates Gallery is showing a powerful solo exhibition of new paintings by contemporary Ethiopian artist Tesfaye Urgessa at the gallery’s temporary space in the heart of Miami’s Design District.

The Bass: The Harvesters

Nov. 27–Dec. 4

The Bass Museum of Art, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

In this solo exhibition, Jamilah Sabur weaves a series of interconnected works that examine climate change.

ICA Miami

Nov. 28–March 12

ICA, 61 NE 41st St., Miami

“Big Butch Energy” is a new installation by Nina Chanel Abney, whose work explores how gender perception and performance are inspired by the legacies of social ritual and the circulation of visual culture. Also on display at ICA is “Denzil Forrester: We Culture,“ 20 paintings and a dozen drawings from the artist’s first seven years of production — 1978-1985 — and early works by Hervé Télémaque.

Trophallaxis

Through Feb. 12

Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Simone Leigh’s work highlights the female body — particularly the Black female body — as a culturally loaded signifier. The presentation marks the first time this work is shown since it was acquired for the museum in 2018 with funds provided by PAMM’s Collectors Council.

The Front Room Exhibition

Through Jan. 13

Panel Discussion: Dec. 7, 7 p.m.

New World Gallery, 25 NE Second St., Miami

Christina Friday, Loni Johnson, and VantaBlack (Chire Regans) use their distinct multi-disciplinary practices to erect and consecrate a space that centers liberation from the deep social practice of self-containment and self-negation. Curated by Pamela “Zee” Lopez Del Carmen.

Didier William: Nou Kite Tout Sa Dèyè

Dec. 1, 8-10 p.m.

Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami

The first major solo museum exhibition for the artist will feature over 40 paintings and a newly commissioned sculpture. Outside, don’t miss VantaBlack: To What Lengths, a sculptural installation on the MOCA plaza featuring larger-than-life-sized braids and seating.

VantaBlack’s installation ‘To What Lengths’ is on display outside of the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami.
VantaBlack’s installation ‘To What Lengths’ is on display outside of the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami.

First Frequency

Nov. 29-Jan. 22

The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami

Amadlozi Gallery at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center presents First Frequency, an African diaspora art exhibition created by Bayunga Kialeuka. Exhibitors include Boris Anje, Precy Numbi, Sesse Elangwe, Nicole Grace, Kingtsey, Aurelia Djena, Hako Hankson and more.

If These Streets Could Talk: A Historic Exploration of Black Miami

Dec. 1- 3

The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami

An exhibit dedicated to telling the true and remarkable story of Black Miami, it explores the origins of the city, the development of Colored Town and its heyday, and the stories of the people who lived here.

Sunshine featuring works by Mark Fleuridor

Nov. 28–Dec. 10

YoungArts, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Miami native Mark Fleuridor (2015 Visual Arts & U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts) creates layered reconstructions of family, friends, home spaces and tropical plants to arrive at abstracted environments that investigate the underlying theme: the cycle of life.

“Enveloped by the Sun #9 (Destiny)” by artist Mark Fleuridor on display at “Sunshine,” an exhibition at YoungArts’ gallery in Miami.
“Enveloped by the Sun #9 (Destiny)” by artist Mark Fleuridor on display at “Sunshine,” an exhibition at YoungArts’ gallery in Miami.

I Want To Be Wonderful

Dec. 3

Coral Springs Art Museum, 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs

Christina Nicola’s works navigate her internal dilemmas, acting as a visual archive of her ever-evolving identity in real time.

HistoryMiami

Through December

101 West Flagler St., Miami

Rahsaan “Fly Guy” Alexander, a DJ and Miami native, presents CAPTURE: A Portrait of the Pandemic. Along with the photography, the exhibition will also showcase Rahsaan’s short documentary film “PIVOT: A 2020 Story,” an introspective look at how he rekindled his passion for photography. Also on display at HistoryMiami is the exhibit Stories of Resistance from Black Miami: From Civil Rights to BLM.

Miami is Not the Caribbean. Yet it Feels Like it.

Until Dec. 11

Oolite Arts, 924 Lincoln Road, 2nd Floor, Miami Beach

Oolite Arts presents a group show that explores the presence and influence of Caribbean culture in Miami. The exhibition, curated by Danny Báez, asks artists of Caribbean heritage for their answers to questions that include whether Miami can be considered a Caribbean city and whether life in Miami reflects the cultures of its Caribbean diaspora.

Haitian Heritage Museum

4141 NE Second Ave., #105c, Miami

Artist Markenzy Julius Cesar explores our interconnection with water as individuals and as communities through his work in his show Markenzy Julius Cesar: Flesh and Water. Opening event Dec. 1, 6:30-9:30 p.m. The second installment of Black Women in Art: The Noire Perspective Part Deux takes place on Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. — a conversation engaging with industry leaders from our own backyard and leaders from across the United States for a dynamic panel discussion.

Locust Projects

Nov. 29-Feb. 4

3852 North Miami Ave., Miami

Locust Projects presents Room for the living/Room for the dead, a new, site-specific, commissioned project by Miami-based artist T. Eliott Mansa. This will be the last installation in the Project Room before Locust Projects relocates to Little River. The exhibition opens to the public during Miami Art Week with a Meet the Artist Reception on Nov. 29 from 7-9 p.m.

Green Space Miami

Until Jan. 14

7200 Biscayne Blvd., Unit 1 and Unit 2, Miami

ChromaTone: Voices from Miami presents more than 70 artists offering their reinvention of an iconic symbol of Miami, the historic “Coppertone Girl” billboard. The original 1950s billboard — restored and standing just one block from Green Space Miami on Biscayne Boulevard — depicts a white-skinned, pigtailed, blonde beach baby and her dog, which is playfully tugging at the girl’s bikini bottom to expose a tan line.

Special projects

Veo Veo, I See I See, Mwen Wè Mwen Wè

The Lawson E. Thomas Law Office Building, 1021 NW Second Ave., Miami

Miami MoCAAD offers a showcase of work by mural artists and oral history excerpts using technology to create fun, immersive educational experiences. This mural wall project will illuminate Overtown’s history and community.

Miami MoCAAD commissioned Overtown native and muralist/artist Reginald O’Neal to create a mural on the side of the union hall building owned by the predominantly Black International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1416 in Historic Overtown. Residents and visitors can scan QR codes and view interviews that tell the history and key contributions ILA Local 1416 has made throughout the community since its founding in 1936. The mural will be unveiled on Nov. 27 as part of the Kickoff Celebration of Soul Basel.
Miami MoCAAD commissioned Overtown native and muralist/artist Reginald O’Neal to create a mural on the side of the union hall building owned by the predominantly Black International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1416 in Historic Overtown. Residents and visitors can scan QR codes and view interviews that tell the history and key contributions ILA Local 1416 has made throughout the community since its founding in 1936. The mural will be unveiled on Nov. 27 as part of the Kickoff Celebration of Soul Basel.

Germane Barnes: Rock | Roll

Miami Design District, 140 NE 39th St., Miami

Miami-based architect and designer Germane Barnes’ installation, Rock | Roll, is a multifaceted project throughout the Design District that draws on the vibrancy of Miami Carnival to honor the BIPOC communities that contribute to Miami’s polyethnic culture.

The Betsy Hotel

1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

The Betsy-South Beach, one of the preeminent global arts hotels, presents exhibits curated by Betsy co-owner Lesley Goldwasser that feature works by Black artists, including photography by Tamary Kudita (Zimbabwe), Nadia Huggins (Trinidad/Tobago) and a mixed media collection by Ray Tenorio (Cuba) as well as the premiere of a dance work by Peter London (Trinidad/Tobago).

William Kentridge’s ‘The Head & The Load’

Dec. 1–3

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

William Kentridge’s “The Head & The Load” will immerse audiences in a powerful story about Africans in World War I, with the wings and backstage of the opera house reconfigured to become a site-specific performance space. Immediately following the Saturday matinee performance, there will be a 30-minute conversation with show creator William Kentridge, his collaborators and cast members from the production.

Black Art Yacht Experience

Dec. 1, 8 p.m.-midnight

1635 N Bayshore Dr., Miami

$297–$497

Miami-based curator and art advisor Ludlow Bailey, managing director of CADA (Contemporary African Diaspora Art) and Kellee Baker, attorney and founder of BAYE (Black Art Yacht Experience), host an innovative art experience designed to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of Black global creatives and to provide a platform to discuss key issues concerning the flourishing CADA sector through art talks, exhibits and live entertainment.

AIRIE Art + Environment Summit

Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Carter Project, 3333 NW Sixth Ave., Miami

AIRIE hosts the inaugural AIRIE Art + Environment Summit, a series of conversations and an immersive installation focused on how artists engage diverse audiences in environmental issues and make the outdoors a space of belonging for all. In partnership with the Women Photographers International Archive (WOPHA), the event will highlight artists delving into discussions and narratives of identity, climate activism and ecological futures through their artistic practices.

Full Set Society

Dec. 4

65 NW 21st St., Miami

The daylong pop-up hosted by Full Set Society will feature surprise live performances, an exclusive gallery experience featuring artwork by premiere Black and Brown artists and friends of “The Set,” and riveting chat-backs with local and national culture makers across every art form.

An image of Cornelius Tulloch’s visual installation, “Passages.”
An image of Cornelius Tulloch’s visual installation, “Passages.”

Latest Stories

  • World Cup 2022: Canada coach Herdman explains viral 'F Croatia' comment

    John Herdman insists he meant no disrespect to Croatia.

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. “This was huge for us, just our confidence,” Pesce said. “Just finding a way to win again.” Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Jamie Benn got the lone power-play goal for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots for the Stars, who were coming off an ov

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field

    DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking, 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Josh Allen set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive with a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and running twice for 12 yards. Buffalo (8-3) has won two straight to move a half-game ahead of Miami in the AFC East. The Bills were back in Detroit after the NFL shifted their previous

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. “This was huge for us, just our confidence,” Pesce said. “Just finding a way to win again.” Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi