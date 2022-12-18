Black Americans' complex response to Harry and Meghan's Netflix series

Chelsea Bailey - BBC News, Washington
·5 min read

Bryndis Roberts watched the Harry & Meghan documentary series with tears in her eyes.

An avid fan of the royals since the days of Princess Diana, she said she cried watching the family being hounded by the tabloids and Prince Harry describing how he and his brother, Prince William, have grown apart.

But as a 65-year-old black woman who grew up in the segregated American South, Roberts said it was the frank discussions around race and racism that resonated with her most.

She said she recognised some of her own experiences in Meghan's admission that she felt she constantly had to prove herself and would never be good enough.

"I've been called an angry black woman, and all of the tropes that are used to demean and dehumanise black women, and so I certainly empathised and sympathised with [the duchess]," she said.

Race was a core theme of the six-part series, but not in the way many had anticipated.

There were no new revelations about Meghan's explosive allegation in her Oprah Winfrey interview that an unnamed member of the royal family had commented on how "dark" their baby's skin would be.

Instead, the couple used the Netflix show to argue that Meghan's biracial heritage was often an underlying factor in what they described as a relentless tabloid campaign against her - and more obviously in the racist abuse she suffered online.

It's a narrative that Roberts recognises. Back in 2018, she helped popularise the hashtag #SussexSquad when her timeline was flooded with racist comments about Meghan after the royal wedding. The trend quickly amassed a following from men and women around the world - predominately people of colour - who wanted to use social media to support the duchess and her family instead of tearing them down.

"One of the things about dog whistles is that if you've not experienced the racism, or if you've not been the victim of it, then you don't recognise it," Roberts said. "What may seem innocent to someone else, you can see, no that's not meant to be innocent at all."

When trolling crosses the line

In the series, Prince Harry revealed that one of the first reactions he saw to the announcement of his son Archie's birth was a tweet from Danny Baker, a former BBC presenter, who posted a picture of a couple holding hands with a chimp.

"At the top it said, 'Royal baby leaving the hospital'. That was one of the first things I saw," Prince Harry said. Mr Baker apologised and was later fired.

American tech entrepreneur Christopher Bouzy told the BBC that the couple's children were regularly compared to monkeys in online attacks, with the N-word frequently used against Meghan.

Bouzy featured in the series after his company, Bot Sentinel, found that a small but powerful number of anti-Meghan accounts were responsible for much of hateful content on Twitter.

"This mimics something out of a Russian troll farm," Bouzy said. "I'm not saying there aren't folks out there who just don't like her for whatever reason, but it's my opinion looking at the entire picture of these hate accounts that you can't look at that and come to the conclusion that this is not about race."

RS Locke, an American royal watcher and commentator, claimed the vitriol against Meghan was rooted in misogynoir, a hatred for a person simply because they're black and a woman. The documentary series, she said, captured the dramatic shift in tone of media coverage that she'd witnessed in the years after the royal wedding.

"The UK, much like the broader world, wants to see themselves as accepting and embracing this very diverse, modern couple," she said. But the backlash and racist abuse Meghan says she endured since showed just how far there was to go.

"It's a tug-of-war between how we see ourselves, and who we are."

Not all black and white

While many black Americans welcomed Harry and Meghan talking about racism - as well as difficult issues such as the legacy of slavery and colonialism - the duchess has also been criticised for saying she felt blindsided by the realities of living as a black woman.

In the second episode of the series, Meghan grapples with what it was like growing up as a biracial woman in America. The duchess implies she was never discriminated against or "treated like a black woman" until she moved to the UK.

Growing up, she explained, her mother never had "the talk" with her, referring to the frank discussion that many families are forced to have about the realities of racism, discrimination, and the challenges of being a person of colour in America.

For some watching the series, that admission felt like a slap in the face.

"I don't understand that, how was she raised by a whole black woman in America and then she says that her parents never talked to her about being black," one user posted on Twitter. "We're supposed to see her as this black woman but she never related to us."

Others wanted the duchess to clarify if she even identified as black woman before marrying Prince Harry.

Roberts said she felt that statement showed that colourism is still an issue in the United States and that she didn't want to perpetuate that prejudice by blaming the duchess for having different life experiences than she did growing up with a darker complexion.

Harry and Meghan
The couple have started a new life in California

Many online agreed with her.

"It's Meghan realising being allowed in doesn't necessarily mean acceptance. Diversity is not necessarily inclusion," one user tweeted. "It's a moment most Black people have and it's time to choose is my seat at the table worth the pain and humiliation."

Roberts said watching Harry and Meghan present their version of what happened - and what went wrong - was especially emotional because it felt like a missed opportunity for the royal family.

"It's just tragic that the institution didn't realise what jewels they had in Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan and they didn't say, 'These two people can reach members of the British public and the Commonwealth that the rest of us cannot reach,'" she said.

Latest Stories

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Canada's Laurent Dubreuil claims 500-metre bronze at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

    Canada's Laurent Dubreuil secured the bronze medal in the men's 500-metre event at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. The 30-year-old Quebec City native crossed the line in 34.10 seconds, edging Japan's Yuma Murakami by 0.02 seconds to reach the podium. Kim Jun-ho of South Korea (34.07) and American Jordan Stolz (34.08) earned gold and silver, respectively, with personal-best performances. Fellow Canadian Christopher Fiola finished 11th in 34.67. Dubreuil continued to top the se

  • Right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt officially signs with Toronto Blue Jays

    TORONTO — Chris Bassitt is officially a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. Bassitt and the Blue Jays have agreed to a new three-year deal worth $63 million. Several media outlets had reported that the 33-year-old right-handed pitcher had signed with Toronto as a free agent on Monday, but the club only confirmed it on Friday. Bassitt had a 3.42 earned-run average and a 15-9 record for the New York Mets in 2022, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 innings pitched, and 167 strikeouts. He was

  • Phillies finalize 4-year, $72M deal with RHP Taijuan Walker

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taijuan Walker wanted to keep uniform No. 99, so he figured 29 of the 30 major league teams were options. “I think there's only one team that I could go to where I couldn't be 99 and that was the Yankees,” he said, a reference to AL MVP Aaron Judge's jersey number. "I think every other team was available. I was tired of switching my number." The 30-year-old right-hander finalized a $72 million, four-year contract with the National League champion Phillies on Friday and will b

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Celtics blow big lead, rally back, beat Lakers 122-118 in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 44 points, Jaylen Brown added five of his 25 in overtime, and the Boston Celtics blew a 20-point lead in the second half before rallying from a late 13-point deficit for a thrilling 122-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Marcus Smart hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the NBA-leading Celtics, who wrapped up their six-game trip by avoiding their first three-game losing streak of the season. Anthony Davis had 37 points and 12

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors

  • Raptors learning you cannot win and develop simultaneously in the NBA

    It’s clear the two-timeline approach doesn’t work in the NBA. When will the Raptors accept that?

  • 49ers QB Brock Purdy questionable for game vs. Seahawks

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks. Shanahan said Purdy is not in danger of making the injury worse b

  • Nick Nurse on loss to Nets, Malachi Flynn's performance

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what worked against the Nets, Malachi Flynn's impactful minutes and the benefits of having Christian Koloko on the floor.

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Kyrie Irving on trash talking with Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe's impact

    Nets guard Kyrie Irving discuses his game winner vs. the Raptors, how much he enjoys competing against Fred VanVleet and the benefits of having Yuta Watanabe on Brooklyn.

  • Huntley at practice for Ravens, but Jackson isn't

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Tyler Huntley was at practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. Lamar Jackson remained absent as he recovers from his knee injury two weekends ago, but Huntley was on the field during the portion open to reporters. He threw a bit without a helmet on, then participated in a drill while wearing one. Huntley has been in concussion protocol after leaving last weekend's win at Pittsburgh in the third quarter. If he and Jackson aren't available for Saturday's game at Clev

  • Reeling Seahawks have to regroup to keep playoff hopes alive

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The veterans in the Seattle Seahawks locker room contend there’s no concern about a divide forming even as the team has continued to falter for more than a month and watched their playoff hopes dwindle. But they do agree that the next couple of weeks will show plenty about the character of their group, especially now after watching San Francisco celebrate winning the NFC West on Seattle’s home field. “We’re kind of at one of those crossroads where you got three games left, a

  • Catcher Christian Vázquez, Twins finalize 3-year, $30M deal

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Having won a pair of World Series titles, Christian Vázquez hopes to win another with the Minnesota Twins. “A great opportunity,” he said Friday on the MLB Network after finalizing a $30 million, three-year contract. “They have a great team. Let's see where we go. I'm looking for another ring.” The 32-year-old Vázquez, who gets annual salaries of $10 million, played for Boston from 2014 until Aug. 1, when he was traded to Houston. He won titles with the Red Sox in 2018 and wit

  • Kris Letang scores in 3rd game since stroke, Penguins win

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang scored in his third game back since having a stroke and the Penguins beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday night. Letang had the stroke Nov. 28, returned to practice 10 days later and got back in the lineup Saturday against Buffalo. In the second period against Florida, Letang scored a short-handed goal off a breakaway pass from Bryan Rust to tie it at 1. Jake Guentzel scored twice and Evgeni Malkin added a power-play goal for the Pengui

  • Linebackers Edmunds, Milano add size, speed to Bills defense

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier did a double take to emphasize how impressed he was re-watching tape of a play highlighting the intuitive bond linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano have developed over five seasons. The call was originally designed for Milano to pressure the line of scrimmage. Instead, a mere pre-snap glance between the two was all it took for Edmunds to take the lead on a play in which he stopped Jets running back Michael Carter for a