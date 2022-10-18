'Black Adam' review: Dwayne Johnson's DC superhero movie rides the lightning, fizzles out

Finally, “The Rock” is starring in his own superhero movie: Dwayne Johnson carries “Black Adam” atop his mighty shoulders, but it proves too weighty a task.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise”), the newest DC film is full of swagger and intensity, yet it sadly lacks character – which is a problem considering “Black Adam” (★★ out of four; rated PG-13; in theaters Friday) rolls out all sorts of new personalities. This is Johnson’s baby, a film spotlighting a complicated antihero he has championed for years. It wins some battles and packs plenty of punch, yet it just can’t get past familiar tropes and flaws.

Teth Adam (Johnson) is a former enslaved man with godlike abilities from ancient times who has been imprisoned for 5,000 years. After being released, he discovers that his home country of Kahndaq, a fictional country in the Middle East where he was once a champion, is now ruled by the mercenary organization Intergang and in desperate need of a revolutionary type of dude. None of it exactly pleases this dark figure with a hooded cape and a mean streak, so Adam starts taking out bad guys in violent fashion.

Dwayne Johnson's title antihero unleashes lightning on a foe in "Black Adam."

Enter the Justice Society of America, a group of heroes led by Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) – a mix of Bruce Wayne and Professor X running a superteam out of his extremely high-tech mansion – tasked with confronting this new global metahuman threat. The squad includes helmeted sorcerer Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), human tornado Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and fresh-faced, size-changing youngster Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). But even together they have trouble tussling with a wrecking machine who harnesses lightning and doesn’t dig people getting in his way.

While he sports a morally questionable attitude when it comes to killing people, Adam’s not the real big bad of his movie. An evil being connected to the title character’s tragic backstory emerges, and after they smack each other around for a bit, the JSA and Black Adam team up to take on the bigger problem.

Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan, left) and Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) are heroes who go way back in "Black Adam."

Yes, it’s a lesson right out of Comic Book Movie 101. “Black Adam” also takes a step back from DC movies like “Shazam!” and “The Suicide Squad,” efforts that hinted at the larger DC world but had their own interesting vibe and were mostly self-contained narratives. The new movie stylistically harks back to earlier Zack Snyder superhero works, and in many ways is a two-hour buildup to a major scene at the end that foreshadows what’s to come. (It is pretty nifty.)

Like a lot of its ilk, “Black Adam” tosses out too many new characters without adequate development. Hodge and especially Brosnan are most effective at giving audiences rousing new heroes, even though we don't get a chance to know them well. Then there’s Black Adam himself, who at least earns somewhat of a character arc. While the film’s definitely going for a Man with No Name bent – a Clint Eastwood movie even plays on a TV before Johnson’s antihero blasts it – results are mixed.

Rookie hero Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) is a teenager who can harness the power of the wind in "Black Adam."

To his credit, Johnson eagerly takes on a role that's much different from his popular work (for example, "Central Intelligence" and the "Fast and Furious" and "Jumanji" movies) and uses his physical presence and his natural magnetism. Black Adam is not a likable guy at the start, and Johnson works overtime to mold him into a cool, stoic and havoc-wreaking customer, first on a quest for vengeance and then an enlightening journey (although Adam reminding various folks every five minutes that “I’m not a hero” doesn’t help).

“Black Adam” is decent when it comes to world-building – Collet-Serra’s depiction of old Kahndaq is a standout, although he could have cut down on the many slow-motion action sequences throughout the film. And it intriguingly goes where other similar flicks haven’t by digging into themes of imperialism and what makes a champion in a modern world.

If the suit fits, wear it, and Black Adam is perfect for Johnson’s action-figure frame. He just deserves a better first superhero outing than this.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Black Adam' review: Dwayne Johnson deserves a better superhero movie