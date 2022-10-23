'Black Adam' Leads With $67 Million USD Opening, Dwayne Johnson's Best in a Leading Role

Dylan Kelly
·2 min read

Black Adam dominated the domestic box office in its opening weekend with a $67 million USD figure, marking the largest opening in Dwanye Johnson's career as a lead actor, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Going into the weekend, the film was projected to earn $65 million USD, but sales proved to be larger than expected on Saturday and Sunday. Globally, the film reeled in a whopping $140 million USD. The U.K. claimed the largest portion of that figure with $6.1 million USD, followed by Mexico ($5.3 million USD), Brazil ($4.9 million USD) and Australia ($4.7 million USD).

“The success of Black Adam is truly a dream come true. We’ve been working towards this family goal here at Seven Bucks for 15 years, applying every bit of experience we’ve acquired over the years to help bring this project to life. So, to be here now seeing how our hard work has been paid off with the biggest opening of our careers is an incredible feeling," said Hiram Garcia, President of Production for Johnson’s Seven Bucks, via Deadline.

"Our goal with this film was to establish several new characters in the DCEU that would give us an opportunity, in success, to really expand the universe, but most importantly we wanted to take care of the fans," he added. "We’ve been listening to their feedback for years and we were determined to give them what they wanted. Their enthusiasm for the film has been incredible and truly matches the passion that our Seven Bucks team along with FPC and Jaume poured into this movie.”

The New Line/Warner Bros. pic is playing in 4,350 theaters, with options for both IMAX and premium screens. Aside from Johnson, the movie stars Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan and more.

Behind Black Adam was Universal and Working Title's Ticket to Paradise, which stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts as two divorcees who must put their issues aside to stop their daughter from getting married. Notably, the film opened with $16.3 million USD from 3,542 cinemas.

Elsewhere in entertainment, watch the latest Wakanda Forever teaser.

Latest Stories

  • Boris Johnson news – live: Ex-PM ‘booed’ on flight back to UK to join Tory leadership race

    Johnson tells ally ‘we are going to do this’ as rival Rishi Sunak is first to hit 100 nominations

  • 'Black Adam,' with Dwayne Johnson, debuts with $67M

    Warner Bros.' “Black Adam” opened with an estimated $67 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, handing Dwayne Johnson his biggest box-office weekend as a leading man and launching the D.C. Comics character he spent a decade to bring to the big screen. “Black Adam” was a $200-million bid to upset the power balance in a DC Extended Universe dominated by the likes of Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman. The $67 million debut fell well shy of that stratosphere, even with the considerable draw of Johnson acting in his first superhero movie. Still, “Black Adam” managed the highest opening weekend since “Thor: Love and Thunder” debuted with $143 million in July.

  • 'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Roslyn barrels towards Mexico as life-threatening storm surge predicted

    Parts of Mexico are facing a life-threatening storm surge and flooding as Hurricane Roslyn barrels towards the country. The category 3 storm has been described as "extremely dangerous" by the US National Hurricane Centre, with winds of 130mph recorded and rain forecast that could cause mudslides. Emergency officials were rushing to finish preparations to protect against the hurricane as it moved towards tourist areas along Mexico's Pacific coast.

  • Auger-Aliassime wins European Open final for back-to-back ATP Tour titles

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Sebastian Korda of the United States 6-3, 6-4 to claim his second consecutive ATP Tour title win at the European Open on Sunday. The Montreal native hit seven aces, five of which came in the opening set, and won 85 per cent of his first-serve points in the one hour, 25-minute match. Auger-Aliassime, 22, saved two of Korda's four break point chances while converting on both of his own opportunities. WATCH | Auger-Aliassime wins European Open for 2nd consecu

  • Dana White responds to ‘bitter’ Dan Hardy’s accusation of staged video, Hardy fires back

    Dana White denied Dan Hardy's accusation that he and the UFC staged a video in which White shows concern for Calvin Kattar's health.

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Taylor Hall scores in overtime as Bruins beat Wild 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday. Hall, who also had two assists, took a crossing pass from David Pastrnak and one-timed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury, who had stopped eight shots in OT with the Wild playing most of the extra period short-handed. Pastrnak scored his fourth goal of the season and Nick Foligno and Hampus Lindholm also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 5-1-0 under new coach Jim

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Nunavik's 1st permanent skate park provides tumbles, laughs, outlet for kids

    Around 4 p.m. every day in Inukjuak, Que., there is a mad rush toward a shipping container in town. Precious cargo is inside: skateboards, roller blades and protective equipment. Kids of all ages scamper inside as the doors are unlocked, to be the first of the day to roll down the smooth concrete of the Inuit village's brand new skate park. "I knew it was going to be used a lot but it's being used even more than I thought," said Caroline Gleason, the teacher who led the project to get a skate pa

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Nichushkin scores winner, Avalanche beat Golden Knights 3-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin’s third-period goal held up as the winner for the Colorado Avalanche in a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. Shortly after Nichushkin pushed Colorado’s lead to two goals, Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson cut the deficit to one. But Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was clutch down the stretch to help the Avalanche bounce back from a home loss to Seattle the night before. Georgiev finished with 34 saves, and Nathan MacKinnon and Evan Rod

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel had his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson had a goal and an

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Why the Blue Jays should take a run at Shohei Ohtani this winter

    Shohei Ohtani might be on the move this offseason, and the Blue Jays could very well be a frontrunner to land the two-way superstar.

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Durant breaks late tie with 3, Nets top Raptors 109-105

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left and had 27 points to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 on Friday night. Durant’s 3 gave Brooklyn a 105-102 lead. “It’s a game of runs. I like how we stayed with it, the resiliency that we showed,” Durant said. “We were up double-digits and we let them come back twice. It was an up and down game, but we just kept fighting.” Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 30 points. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors wi