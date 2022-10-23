‘Black Adam’ Earns $67 Million Opening, Highest for Dwayne Johnson in Lead Role

Warner Bros./DC’s “Black Adam” has earned the biggest opening weekend the box office has seen since “Thor: Love and Thunder” more than three months ago, taking a $67 million launch from 4,401 theaters.



That figure tops the $60 million opening that lead star Dwayne Johnson posted with the “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw” in August 2019 and is consistent with the $67 million opening that Jason Momoa’s “Aquaman” earned in December 2018. It is also closer to the $70 million projections that independent trackers initially posted before lowering them to $60 million closer to release.



With a reported $195 million budget before extensive marketing costs, “Black Adam” will need to have strong holdover totals over the next two weekends as it is likely to see a steep drop in revenue when Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” comes out on Nov. 11. Critics weren’t impressed by the film with a 41% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences were much stronger with a 90% RT score, a B+ on CinemaScore and a 3.5/5 stars on Comscore/Screen Engine’s Posttrak.



While other recent comic book films that earned a B+ on CinemaScore like “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and last year’s “The Suicide Squad” haven’t had particularly strong legs, Dwayne Johnson’s star appeal combined with the film’s status as the only blockbuster currently in theaters may give “Black Adam” more sustaining power in the weeks ahead.

In second is Universal’s romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise,” which has opened to $16.3 million from 3,543 locations. That is above projections of a $12 million opening and consistent with the $16 million start for Focus Features’ “Downton Abbey: A New Era” this past May.



As expected, “Ticket” skewed much older than “Black Adam” this weekend, with 64% of viewers for the George Clooney/Julia Roberts film being over the age of 35. This result is also a small rebound for romantic comedies after fellow Universal release “Bros” tanked at the box office with just $11.4 million grossed domestically, though that can likely be attributed to Clooney and Roberts having much stronger drawing power than what “Bros” had to offer, with Billy Eichner being its most prominent actor.



More to come…