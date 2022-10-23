Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson seemingly hits out at critics by highlighting Rotten Tomatoes audience score

Dwayne Johnson has hit out at Black Adam’s critics in a post celebrating the film’s commercial success.

The film, in which Johnson play the DC antihero, was mauled by reviewers in the week before the film’s release on Friday (21 October).

Consequently, Black Adam has a 41 per cent critic score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, which at the time of writing was based on 209 reviews.

However, film fans have rated it highly, meaning the film currently has an impressive audience score of 90 per cent.

Johnson celebrated this feat on Twitter, writing: “This phenomenal 90% AUDIENCE SCORE for #BlackAdam is so gratifying for so many reasons. THANK YOU for all so much for all the love and support.”

Seemingly referencing the film’s negative reviews, the Hollywood star added: “In the end, the only thing that matters to me is sending the people home happy. And that’s what I’ll always fight for.”

The film is on track to earn $60m (£53m) at the weekend box office, which would be the best opening for any Johnson film to date in the US.

In The Independent’s one-star review, critic Clarisse Loughrey called the film “bewildering”, adding: “It’s relentless but stubbornly monotonous – what I imagine it’s like to be picked up curbside by the FBI and have a cloth bag thrown over my head, all while the car I’m in barrels through the dark towards an unknown destination.”

Dwayne Johnson celebrates ‘Black Adam’s Rotten Tomatoes audience score (Twitter)

Black Adam is in cinemas now.