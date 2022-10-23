‘Black Adam’ Box Office Opens Better Than DC-ent

Tom Brueggemann
·5 min read

Black Adam” (Warner Bros. Discovery) lingered under the suspicion that — like a number of high-budgeted, highly touted DC Comics films that came before — it might prove disappointing. That’s the curse of Marvel comparisons, which produces films that often open over $100 million.

Instead, the Dwayne Johnson vehicle opened to $67 million domestic start, the best initial gross for any film since Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” in July. “Thor” was a much bigger opening ($144 million), and “Black Adam” failed to reach the $75 million that theaters that desperately need it, but by October standards this is a very satisfactory start.

More from IndieWire

Meantime, original rom-com “Ticket to Paradise” (Universal) had much lower expectations. It took in $16.3 million, about a third better than projected. Credit the star power of Julia Roberts and George Clooney, similar to the benefit Johnson gave “Adam.”

Last October was considered a rebound month for theaters, with multiple new releases including “No Time to Die,” “Halloween Kills,” and “Dune.” By some margin, “Adam” was better than all of these, trailing only (once again) a Marvel title with “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” which opened to $90 million.

Without adjusting for inflation (which currently stands 20 percent above 2019 alone), this is Johnson’s biggest opening as a leading man. (Some of his “Fast and Furious” titles opened higher). He has been a reliable draw for years in mid-level budget action films, and that clearly carried over here.

Even with its middling B+ Cinemascore, this DC entry hasn’t seen much social media backlash. Rotten Tomatoes audience scores are not scientific, but the film stands at over 90 percent approval — the best for a DC title in years. The Saturday gross also reflects that positive response; it dropped only 11 percent from the initial two-day gross (and was better than Friday alone). On balance, that’s better than “Aquaman;” it opened to $68 million in 2018, but dropped 23 percent by day two.

The big concern here is the reported budget. “Adam” is reported to have cost up to $200 million before hefty marketing costs. Initial international results are $73 million, but it will need to do much better (as action titles normally do) as well as hold in domestic dates to be a clear success. For theaters it’s a nice boost, but again — and, unfair to this particular title — theaters need films that overperform.

“Ticket to Paradise”
“Ticket to Paradise”

“Ticket” is reported to have a $50 million pre-marketing price tag. It has already taken in $80 million foreign, with more to come. Its A- Cinemascore and tiny 5 percent Saturday drop suggests a decent hold ahead. More importantly, it drew an older audience (64 percent over 35) that often doesn’t rush to theaters, despite mediocre reviews (a 50 Metacritic score).

The results from these two films propelled the weekend to around $116 million. That’s the first $100 million+ weekend since late July. The same period in 2021 had four of these; in 2019, there were 10. It’s a positive story, even if it reflects how business has been for more than three months.

The total was 84 percent of the gross three years ago, and better than last year (recent weeks lagged behind 2021). The four-week rolling comparison to 2019 (remember that tickets now are 20 percent higher) jumps to 61 percent, the best since early August.

Last week’s #1 “Halloween Ends” (Universal) dropped a near-record 80 percent its second weekend. Its $8 million total left it at #4, behind the much better-received “Smile” (Paramount). That original horror film placed third, down 34 percent and now at $84 million.

New titles otherwise sapped holdovers. Sony’s animated “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” is weaker than most cartoon titles of note, placing fifth but down 43 percent in its third weekend and not quite at $28 million. “Amsterdam” (Disney) fell another 70 percent; its ultimate domestic take will likely be under $15 million.

Two more limited titles made the top 10 this weekend. The micro-budget “Terrifier II” (Cinedigm/Iconic) added 55 theaters (now 755), but credit strong word of mouth for boosting its gross 84 percent to $1.9 million. It is perfectly positioned to benefit more from pre-Halloween interest next weekend.

“Triangle of Sadness” - Credit: Neon/screenshot
“Triangle of Sadness” - Credit: Neon/screenshot

Neon/screenshot

“Triangle of Sadness” (Neon) became the first of the fall specialized releases to make the top 10, with a jump to 280 theaters taking in a decent $600,000. That’s ahead of “TÁR” (Focus), which is in half as many theaters and has a higher per-theater average. More on these titles, as well as a strong opening for Searchlight’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” ($191,000 in four theaters), a strong second weekend for “Decision to Leave” (MUBI), and more in our separate specialized report.

The Top 10

1. Black Adam (WBD) NEW – Cinemascore: B+; Metacritic: 41; Est. budget: $200 million

$67,000,000 in 4,402 theaters; PTA (per theater average): $15,220,000; Cumulative: $67,000,000

2. Ticket to Paradise (Universal) NEW – Cinemascore: A-; Metacritic:50; Est. budget: $60 million

$16,340,000 in 3,543 theaters; PTA: $4,612; Cumulative: $16,340,000

3. Smile (Paramount) Week 4; Last weekend #2

$8,350,000 (-34%) in 3,296 (-316) theaters; PTA: $2,533; Cumulative: $84,210,000

4. Halloween Ends (Universal) Week 2; last weekend #1; also on Peacock

$8,000,000 (-80%)in 3,901 theaters (no change); PTA: $2,051; Cumulative: $54,170,000

5. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (Sony) Week 3; Last weekend #3

$4,200,000 (-43%) in 3,536 (-814) theaters; PTA: $1,188; Cumulative: $28,712,000

6. The Woman King (Sony) Week 6; Last weekend #4

$1,900,000 (-49%) in 1,858 (-707) theaters; PTA: $1,023; Cumulative: $62,856,000

7. Terrifier 2 (Cinedigm/Iconic) Week 3; Last weekend #9

$1,895,000 (+84%) in 755 (+55) theaters; PTA: $2,511; Cumulative: $5,256,000

8. Don’t Worry Darling (WBD) Week 5; Last weekend #6

$880,000 (-61%) in 1,306 (-1,428) theaters; PTA: $674; Cumulative: $44,273,000

9. Amsterdam (Disney) Week 3; Last weekend #5

$818,000 (-70%) in 1,750 theaters (-1,255); PTA: $467; Cumulative: $13,924,000

10. Triangle of Sadness (Neon) Week 3; Last weekend #15

$600,000 (+80%) in 280 (+249) theaters; PTA: $2,143; Cumulative: $1,420,000

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog sidelined for 12 weeks after knee surgery

    Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined for approximately three months after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday.

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my