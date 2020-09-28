Black actor Alex Désert replaces Hank Azaria on 'The Simpsons' as the voice of Carl

Sunday not only marked the beginning of The Simpsons 32nd season, but it also marked the beginning of Alex Désert as the voice of Carl Carlson. Carl, who is Black, had previously been voiced by white actor Hank Azaria but will now be voiced by Désert, who is Black.

The move comes three years after comedian Hari Kondabolu’s documentary The Problem with Apu, which challenged the show’s stereotypical portrayal of Indian convenience store owner Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.

In the summer, The Simpsons producers announced that characters of color would no longer be voiced by white actors. Other shows have followed suit, including Fox’s other hit cartoon, Family Guy.

On Friday it was announced that Black YouTube star Arif Zahir would be the new voice of Family Guy’s Cleveland Brown. The role had previously been voiced by white actor Mike Henry.

Désert’s debut as Carl appeared to be well received on social media. Many viewers appreciated that the series and network were attempting to be more inclusive.

