Blac Chyna testifies wrapping phone-charger cord around Rob Kardashian's neck was done 'jokingly'

Andrew Dalton
·3 min read

LOS ANGELES — Former reality TV star Blac Chyna testified Wednesday that all was joyful between her, her fiancé Rob Kardashian and his famous family before the day five years ago when everything went awry.

Chyna was on the stand for a second day in her $100 million lawsuit against Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner and his sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who she alleges defamed her and ruined her TV career. All four watched her testify from the front row of the gallery in the Los Angeles courtroom.

Chyna described the gleeful celebration she and Rob Kardashian had on Dec. 14, 2016, when they learned their "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" spinoff "Rob & Chyna" had been greenlit for a second season.

"It was exciting, we were throwing money and having fun, being silly," Chyna said. Footage shot for the show of the money-throwing was shown in court.

Other moments from the day would later be a source of controversy when the relationship went sour.

Tuesday's court day: Kris Jenner falsely accused Blac Chyna of abuse to end her show, lawyer argues in Kardashians trial

She testified that she ripped Rob Kardashian's shirt, "from us like playing and trying to not be sexy and take the shirt off, but just doing silly stuff with my fiancé."

Later, he was playing video games when she wrapped a phone-charging cord around his neck, she said.

"I came up behind him, doing that jokingly," she testified. "I just went like this to get his attention."

And at one point when he was on FaceTime with a friend, she picked up an unloaded gun that Rob Kardashian kept on his dresser, she said.

She said none of the moments were intended to do harm, and Rob Kardashian seemed to take them just as she meant them.

Look back: Blac Chyna recognizes moms who 'protect their children at all cost' after video emerges

Kris Jenner (left), and Rob and Kim Kardashian in 2012.
Kris Jenner (left), and Rob and Kim Kardashian in 2012.

Both sides agreed Tuesday that on Dec. 4, Kardashian and Chyna got into a terrible argument that permanently damaged their relationship.

The differing accounts of that day will take up much of the trial that’s expected to last seven to 10 days. All four defendants are expected to take the stand.

Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani said Tuesday that in messages to the head of the show, Jenner said that Chyna beat Rob Kardashian with a pole and wrapped a phone-charging cord around his neck so tightly it left marks. But Ciani said unaired footage from the series would show that he had not been significantly injured.

And she said Jenner used her daughters to spread word of the alleged abuse to key people with power over the show’s future.

Rhodes told the jury there was evidence of abuse, but said that more importantly the couple’s relationship effectively ended that day, as did any real future for the show, though he said it was months before any decision was made to scrap it.

On Wednesday, Chyna had just begun talking about the following day, Dec. 15, when the two would have a fight that would forever damage their relationship, leading to their show's cancellation and the lawsuit, when the trial went on lunch break.

She returns to the stand Wednesday afternoon.

'A big no for me': Kardashian family appears in court for jury selection in case against Blac Chyna

More: Kim and Khloé Kardashian reveal hardest moment to film for their new Hulu show

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Blac Chyna testifies of happy days with Kardashians, ex-fiancé Rob

