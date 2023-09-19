Blac Chyna Talks One-Year Sobriety Anniversary on 'Tamron Hall,' Gets Surprise Visit from Mom

On Monday, the TV personality, who now goes by her birth name Angela White, appeared makeup-free on 'Tamron Hall' alongside her mother Tokyo Toni

Black Chyna/ Instagram Angela "Blac Chyna" White celebrated her one year of sobriety as a guest on "Tamron Hall" alongside her mother Tokyo Toni, Sept. 18.

Blac Chyna has reached a milestone on her sobriety journey.

On Monday, the TV personality, who now goes by her birth name Angela White, celebrated her one year of sobriety by appearing makeup-free as a guest on Tamron Hall, where she was also surprised by her formerly estranged mother Tokyo Toni.

Prior to the talk show host presenting her guest with a purple "Congratulations" cake and a bouquet of flowers, White shared that despite it not being easy, she has managed to maintain her sobriety.



“Not even a little shot, a little wine, a little this, nothing. Like ‘No, I’m good. No, I’m straight. I’ll take a Red Bull,’ " White told Hall, 53, noting that what assists her sobriety is the idea of being able to support others through more than just financial means.

"What helped me was bringing myself down to reality and then realizing, like, ‘OK, am I hurting or helping other people around me?’ And helping not with money or things like that but I didn’t want to continue hurting the people around me or even have my kids grow up, seeing me doing this stuff,” the 35-year-old said.

Hall then surprised a teary-eyed White and the audience by bringing out White's mother, reality TV star Tokyo Toni, who presented her daughter with a bundle of helium-filled balloons. The mother and daughter had made amends following a brief period of estrangement earlier this summer.

As Toni, 51, embraced her daughter and sat with her on the couch, she recounted how it was tough for her to raise White as a single teenage mother, telling Hall, "First of all, being a young girl, being a young lady, those times were different than these times."

Toni appeared to be endlessly proud of White, who stayed committed to her sobriety journey while in Hollywood.

"What it does for me to see her growth, because Hollywood, it does things to people," Toni noted. "It changes you and to see her be different, meaning in a bad way, I had to go in to pull her out."

Earlier this year, White shared the elective surgical process she underwent to have her breast and butt implants removed. She also shared on Instagram she had her facial fillers dissolved.

"Seeing her sober, no makeup, fillers gone, this is who I birthed. Angela," Toni told Hall on Monday's episode of the talk show. "This is who I birthed. And she has, for everyone in the world to know, she has the biggest heart in the world. She has a very big heart."

In a deliberate effort to appear more natural, White went without makeup for the interview, explaining to Hall her decision to go barefaced, “This is my day-to-day. I get dressed and I do the makeup and the glam and everything and I feel like that’s more of the Blac Chyna-brand side. This is just me, this is Angela.”

Since embracing sobriety, White, who shares daughter Dream Renée, 6, with Rob Kardashian and son King Cairo, 10, with Tyga, has incorporated fitness into her lifestyle. The Real Blac Chyna star wrote next to an August workout video on Instagram: "Mind, Body, and Soul all combined there's endless possibilities. Be safe God bless you all."



If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.



