Blac Chyna and the Kardashians face off in court: Here are the biggest revelations so far

Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Blac Chyna is in a legal battle with Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner over the cancellation of her reality show "Rob & Chyna" with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

Chyna, a model and former reality star whose legal name is Angela White, is suing the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" stars for $100 million in lost earnings from the end of the 2016 spinoff after one season and the loss of celebrity earning power that resulted from it.

"Kris Jenner set out to have 'Rob & Chyna' canceled," Chyna's lawyer Lynne Ciani told the jury during opening statements on April 18, as the accused family sat in the front row of the gallery. "And she brought in her three daughters to help accomplish that."

However, Kardashian lawyer Michael G. Rhodes said the couple's reality show was canceled by the E! Network not because of any machinations by the Kardashians, but because they broke up.

"There is no 'Rob & Chyna' show if there is no Rob and Chyna," Rhodes said.

In this courtroom artist sketch, Khloe Kardashian, from left, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner sit in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. A jury has been seated in a trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career.
In this courtroom artist sketch, Khloe Kardashian, from left, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner sit in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. A jury has been seated in a trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career.

Kris Jenner takes the stand: The Kardashians matriarch testifies on Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian relationship

The Los Angeles trial, which began with jury selection on April 18, is off to an intense start with allegations of abuse.

Both sides agreed that Rob Kardashian and Chyna got into a terrible argument in 2016 that permanently damaged their relationship.

The differing accounts of that fued will take up much of the trial that’s expected to last seven to 10 days. All four defendants are expected to take the stand.

Here are all the biggest revelations from the trial (so far):

Blac Chyna says wrapping cord around Rob Kardashian's neck was done 'jokingly'

Chyna took the stand on April 20 and described a gleeful celebration she and Rob Kardashian had on Dec. 14, 2016, when they learned "Rob & Chyna" had been greenlit for a second season.

"It was exciting, we were throwing money and having fun, being silly," Chyna said, adding that she playfully ripped Rob Kardashian's shirt.

Blac Chyna arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A jury has been seated and opening statements are set to begin Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in a trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career.
Blac Chyna arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A jury has been seated and opening statements are set to begin Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in a trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career.

Later, he was playing video games when she wrapped a phone-charging cord around his neck, she said. "I came up behind him, doing that jokingly," she testified. "I just went like this to get his attention."

And at one point when he was on FaceTime with a friend, she picked up an unloaded gun that Rob Kardashian kept on his dresser, she said. She said none of the moments were intended to do harm and Rob Kardashian seemed to take them just as she meant them.

Blac Chyna's lawyer's opening statement: Kris Jenner falsely accused Chyna of abuse to end her show

Chyna claims Rob's jealousy led to the couple's split

Rob Kardashian was prone to bouts of jealousy, Chyna claimed during her testimony. His doubts about being the father of their newborn daughter, Dream, led to a paternity test that was filmed for the show.

She said that on the morning of Dec. 15, 2016, he grabbed her phone, shut himself in a closet and searched for signs of communication with other men.

Chyna said she couldn’t handle the accusations and unfair scrutiny anymore.

"In the past there had been a cycle of him taking my phone and posting things from it, and I was really getting sick of it," she said.

She then smashed the gingerbread house and TV, but when pressed by the defense, she denied going beyond damaging property or resorting to hitting Rob.

'A big no for me': Kardashian family appears in court for jury selection in case against Blac Chyna

Kris Jenner claims Chyna threatened to kill Kylie Jenner

When Kris Jenner took the stand on April 21, she said that Chyna made death threats to her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, but she didn't present evidence of it other than word of mouth. The family matriarch noted that it was just "what Tyga and Kylie told me."

Chyna and rapper Tyga were previously in a relationship and share son King Cairo, 9. Following their split, Tyga dated Kylie.

"I don't remember the exact circumstance," Kris told Chyna's attorney. "You'd have to ask Kylie."

When questioned why she didn't report the allegations, she said, "I wasn’t that concerned. There were all kinds of things going on. There was just a lot of drama, which I’m used to in my family."

Additional Reporting: Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Blac Chyna, Kardashians trial: Revelations in 'Rob & Chyna' fued

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Bianca Andreescu opens up about mental health struggles, wanting to quit tennis

    Bianca Andreescu spoke candidly about her mental health after her long-awaited return to the court on Tuesday.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Should Nick Nurse go deeper into his bench?

    The Raptors' starters looked worn down and tired in the latter stages of Game 3, raising the question of whether Nick Nurse should be giving more minutes to his bench players.

  • Boxing champ Tyson Fury's link to Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan brings sport's dark past into the present

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Last week the U.S. Treasury Department announced a $5-million US reward for information that would lead to the "financial destruction" of the Kinahan crime gang, or to the arrest and conviction of the Irish syndicate's leaders. The dollar figure tells you how seriously U.S. authorities are taking this case, which targets the group best known among law enfo

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p